Sleep and Driving, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 14-4

This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, edited by Dr. Walter T. McNicholas in collaboration with Consulting Editor, Teofilo Lee-Chiong, is devoted to Sleep and Driving. Topics include: Sleep Restriction, Sleep Hygiene, and Driving Safety; Shift Work; The Economic Burden of Sleepy Drivers; Sleepiness, Sleep Apnea, and Driving Risk; Screening for Sleepiness and Sleep Disorders in Commercial Drivers; Assessment of Sleepiness in Drivers; Technology to Detect Driver Sleepiness; Sleepiness and Driving: Benefits of Treatment; Vehicle and Highway Adaptations to Compensate for Sleepy Drivers; Sleepiness and Driving: The Role of Government Regulation; and Sleep and Transportation Safety: Role of the Employer.