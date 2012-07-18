Sleep and Brain Activity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123849953, 9780123849960

Sleep and Brain Activity

1st Edition

Editors: Marcos G. Frank
eBook ISBN: 9780123849960
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123849953
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th July 2012
Page Count: 288
Description

In the last few decades, scientists have discovered that far from being a time of neural silence, sleep is characterized by complex patterns of electrical, neurochemical, and metabolic activity in the brain. Sleep and the Brain presents some of the more dramatic developments in our understanding of brain activity in sleep. The book discusses what parts of the brain are active in sleep and how, and presents research on the function of sleep in memory, learning, and further brain development. Coverage encompasses the network and membrane mechanisms responsible for waking and sleeping brain activity, the roles of glial cells in the sleeping brain, the molecular basis of sleep EEG rhythms, and research on songbirds, rodents, and humans indicating the function of sleep.

Key Features

  • Collates material dispersed across a wide gamut of primary literature into one place
  • Focuses on the most interesting and prolific research results on brain activity as it relates to sleep
  • Practical real data discussion includes functional brain imaging and EEG research

Readership

Neuroscientists and psychologists studying sleep and/or brain activity

Table of Contents

Preface

List of Contributors

Chapter 1. Neuronal Oscillations in the Thalamocortical System during Sleeping and Waking States

Neuronal Synchronization

Basic Thalamocortical States

Thalamocortical Rhythmic Activities

Origin of Slow Waves: Cortex versus Thalamus

Origin of Slow Waves: Horizontal and Vertical Propagation

Acknowledgements

REFERENCES

Chapter 2. Corticothalamic Rhythms during States of Reduced Vigilance

The Alpha Rhythm of Relaxed Wakefulness and the Theta Waves of Early NREM Sleep

The Slow (<1 Hz) EEG Rhythm of NREM Sleep

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 3. Glial Modulation of Sleep and Electroencephalographic Rhythms

Introduction

Early Concepts of Glial Roles in Sleep

Glia, Neural Metabolism, and Sleep

Ion Buffering and EEG Activity

Glial Secretion of Somnogenic Substances: Astrocytes

Glial Secretion of Somnogenic Substances: Microglia and Oligodendrocytes

Unanswered Questions and Future Directions

REFERENCES

Chapter 4. Genetic Mechanisms Underlying Rhythmic EEG Activity during Sleep

Introduction

Genetics of the Human EEG: Twin, Linkage, and Candidate-Gene Studies

Genetics of the EEG: Mouse Studies

Regulation of Sleep: Time-of-Day versus Time-Spent-Awake

Genetics of the Homeostatic Regulation of Sleep

A Non-Circadian Role for Clock Genes in Sleep Homeostasis

REFERENCES

Chapter 5. Evoked Electrophysiological and Vascular Responses across Sleep

Introduction

Electrical Markers of Sleep and Sleepiness

Evoked Vascular and Hemodynamic Relationships to Sleep

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 6. Sleep and Learning in Birds

Sleep Research from the Ethological Perspective

The Organization of Sleep in Birds

Towards an Animal Model: Sleep-Dependent Memory Consolidation in Humans

The Hippocampal System and Sleep-Dependent Memory Consolidation: Limited Evidence of Behavioral Consequences

European Starlings and Sleep-Dependent Memory Consolidation: Behavior

Functional Organization of the Starling Auditory System

An Introduction to Birdsong Production Learning and the Role of Sleep

The Bird Song System

Neuronal Replay in the Song System

Neuronal Replay in Adult Song Birds

Sleep and Sensorimotor Song Learning: Behavioral Evidence

Neuronal Replay and Song Development

Old and New Ideas Regarding Sleep in a New Theory of Song Learning

Summary and Final Conclusions

REFERENCES

Chapter 7. Phasic Pontine-Wave (P-Wave) Generation

Introduction

Description of PGO/P-Waves

Cellular and Molecular Characteristics of the PGO/P-Wave Generator

Mechanisms of P-Wave Activity Generation

Evidence to Link the P-Wave Generator with Memory Consolidation

Conclusions

Acknowledgements

REFERENCES

Chapter 8. Neural Correlates of Human Sleep and Sleep-Dependent Memory Processing

Introduction

NREM Sleep

REM Sleep

Functional Neuroimaging of Memory Processing during Sleep

Conclusions

Acknowledgements

REFERENCES

Chapter 9. Sleep EEG Rhythms and System Consolidation of Memory

Memory and Sleep

Mechanisms of Sleep-Dependent Memory Consolidation

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgements

REFERENCES

Chapter 10. Sleep Slow Oscillations and Cortical Maturation

Slow Waves and Sleep Homeostasis

Slow Wave Sleep is the Price Paid for Plasticity in a Complex Neural System

The Development of Slow Waves Parallels Cortical Maturation

Active Role of Slow Waves?

Translation into Clinics

REFERENCES

Index

About the Editor

Marcos G. Frank

Marcos Frank's research investigates the mystery of sleep function to understand one of the most persistent and perplexing questions of all time – why animals sleep, or put another way, why the brain needs sleep. Building on his research that the brain during sleep is fundamentally different from the brain during wakefulness, he has found that cellular changes in the sleeping brain may promote the formation of memories. He received a doctoral degree at Stanford University in 1997, and did his post-doctoral research in the Department of Physiology at the University of California at San Francisco.

Reviews

"Sleep and the Brain presents some of the more dramatic developments in our understanding of brain activity in sleep…Coverage encompasses the network and membrane mechanisms responsible for waking and sleeping brain activity, the roles of glial cells in the sleeping brain, the molecular basis of sleep EEG rhythms, and research on songbirds, rodents, and humans indicating the function of sleep."--Doody.com, April 24, 2013

