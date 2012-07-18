Sleep and Brain Activity
1st Edition
In the last few decades, scientists have discovered that far from being a time of neural silence, sleep is characterized by complex patterns of electrical, neurochemical, and metabolic activity in the brain. Sleep and the Brain presents some of the more dramatic developments in our understanding of brain activity in sleep. The book discusses what parts of the brain are active in sleep and how, and presents research on the function of sleep in memory, learning, and further brain development. Coverage encompasses the network and membrane mechanisms responsible for waking and sleeping brain activity, the roles of glial cells in the sleeping brain, the molecular basis of sleep EEG rhythms, and research on songbirds, rodents, and humans indicating the function of sleep.
- Collates material dispersed across a wide gamut of primary literature into one place
- Focuses on the most interesting and prolific research results on brain activity as it relates to sleep
- Practical real data discussion includes functional brain imaging and EEG research
Neuroscientists and psychologists studying sleep and/or brain activity
Preface
List of Contributors
Chapter 1. Neuronal Oscillations in the Thalamocortical System during Sleeping and Waking States
Neuronal Synchronization
Basic Thalamocortical States
Thalamocortical Rhythmic Activities
Origin of Slow Waves: Cortex versus Thalamus
Origin of Slow Waves: Horizontal and Vertical Propagation
Acknowledgements
REFERENCES
Chapter 2. Corticothalamic Rhythms during States of Reduced Vigilance
The Alpha Rhythm of Relaxed Wakefulness and the Theta Waves of Early NREM Sleep
The Slow (<1 Hz) EEG Rhythm of NREM Sleep
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 3. Glial Modulation of Sleep and Electroencephalographic Rhythms
Introduction
Early Concepts of Glial Roles in Sleep
Glia, Neural Metabolism, and Sleep
Ion Buffering and EEG Activity
Glial Secretion of Somnogenic Substances: Astrocytes
Glial Secretion of Somnogenic Substances: Microglia and Oligodendrocytes
Unanswered Questions and Future Directions
REFERENCES
Chapter 4. Genetic Mechanisms Underlying Rhythmic EEG Activity during Sleep
Introduction
Genetics of the Human EEG: Twin, Linkage, and Candidate-Gene Studies
Genetics of the EEG: Mouse Studies
Regulation of Sleep: Time-of-Day versus Time-Spent-Awake
Genetics of the Homeostatic Regulation of Sleep
A Non-Circadian Role for Clock Genes in Sleep Homeostasis
REFERENCES
Chapter 5. Evoked Electrophysiological and Vascular Responses across Sleep
Introduction
Electrical Markers of Sleep and Sleepiness
Evoked Vascular and Hemodynamic Relationships to Sleep
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 6. Sleep and Learning in Birds
Sleep Research from the Ethological Perspective
The Organization of Sleep in Birds
Towards an Animal Model: Sleep-Dependent Memory Consolidation in Humans
The Hippocampal System and Sleep-Dependent Memory Consolidation: Limited Evidence of Behavioral Consequences
European Starlings and Sleep-Dependent Memory Consolidation: Behavior
Functional Organization of the Starling Auditory System
An Introduction to Birdsong Production Learning and the Role of Sleep
The Bird Song System
Neuronal Replay in the Song System
Neuronal Replay in Adult Song Birds
Sleep and Sensorimotor Song Learning: Behavioral Evidence
Neuronal Replay and Song Development
Old and New Ideas Regarding Sleep in a New Theory of Song Learning
Summary and Final Conclusions
REFERENCES
Chapter 7. Phasic Pontine-Wave (P-Wave) Generation
Introduction
Description of PGO/P-Waves
Cellular and Molecular Characteristics of the PGO/P-Wave Generator
Mechanisms of P-Wave Activity Generation
Evidence to Link the P-Wave Generator with Memory Consolidation
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
REFERENCES
Chapter 8. Neural Correlates of Human Sleep and Sleep-Dependent Memory Processing
Introduction
NREM Sleep
REM Sleep
Functional Neuroimaging of Memory Processing during Sleep
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
REFERENCES
Chapter 9. Sleep EEG Rhythms and System Consolidation of Memory
Memory and Sleep
Mechanisms of Sleep-Dependent Memory Consolidation
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
REFERENCES
Chapter 10. Sleep Slow Oscillations and Cortical Maturation
Slow Waves and Sleep Homeostasis
Slow Wave Sleep is the Price Paid for Plasticity in a Complex Neural System
The Development of Slow Waves Parallels Cortical Maturation
Active Role of Slow Waves?
Translation into Clinics
REFERENCES
Index
Marcos G. Frank
Marcos Frank's research investigates the mystery of sleep function to understand one of the most persistent and perplexing questions of all time – why animals sleep, or put another way, why the brain needs sleep. Building on his research that the brain during sleep is fundamentally different from the brain during wakefulness, he has found that cellular changes in the sleeping brain may promote the formation of memories. He received a doctoral degree at Stanford University in 1997, and did his post-doctoral research in the Department of Physiology at the University of California at San Francisco.
"Sleep and the Brain presents some of the more dramatic developments in our understanding of brain activity in sleep…Coverage encompasses the network and membrane mechanisms responsible for waking and sleeping brain activity, the roles of glial cells in the sleeping brain, the molecular basis of sleep EEG rhythms, and research on songbirds, rodents, and humans indicating the function of sleep."--Doody.com, April 24, 2013