Sleep, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 31-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
This issue offers a valuable update in the fast-moving specialty of sleep medicine. Topics covered include: The Neurobiology of Sleep; Adult Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Central Sleep Apnea (including complex sleep apnea and ASV); Pediatric Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders; Hypoventilation Syndromes; Metabolism in OSA; Cardiovascular Consequences of Sleep Apnea; Home Sleep Apnea Testing; Insomnia; Excessive Sleepiness; Narcolepsy; Restless Leg Syndrome and Movement Disorders; Parasomnia; Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders; Medication Effects on Sleep; and Polysomnography.
Description
About the Authors
Teofilo Lee-Chiong, Jr Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Sleep Medicine, National Jewish Hospital, Denver