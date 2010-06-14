Sleep, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718058, 9781455706037

Sleep, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 31-2

1st Edition

Authors: Teofilo Lee-Chiong, Jr Vahid Mohsenin H. Yaggi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718058
eBook ISBN: 9781455706037
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th June 2010
Table of Contents

This issue offers a valuable update in the fast-moving specialty of sleep medicine.  Topics covered include: The Neurobiology of Sleep; Adult Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Central Sleep Apnea (including complex sleep apnea and ASV); Pediatric Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders; Hypoventilation Syndromes; Metabolism in OSA; Cardiovascular Consequences of Sleep Apnea; Home Sleep Apnea Testing; Insomnia; Excessive Sleepiness; Narcolepsy; Restless Leg Syndrome and Movement Disorders; Parasomnia; Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders; Medication Effects on Sleep; and Polysomnography.

Description

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718058
eBook ISBN:
9781455706037

About the Authors

Teofilo Lee-Chiong, Jr Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Sleep Medicine, National Jewish Hospital, Denver

Vahid Mohsenin Author

H. Yaggi Author

