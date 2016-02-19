Skin Diseases Nutrition and Metabolism presents a comprehensive examination of the interrelationship between dermatology and internal medicine. It discusses the pathogenesis of avitaminotic dermatoses. It addresses the skin conditions that results from metabolic, nutritional, and functional disturbances. Some of the topics covered in the book are the mineral metabolism of the skin; acidifying and alkalinizing diets; water metabolism of the skin; quantitative causes of malnutrition; specific undernourishment; food allergy as cause of skin diseases; vitamin deficiency; diagnosis of food allergy; and difference between methods of hyposensitization and deallergization. The treatment of food allergy is fully covered. An in-depth account of the diagnosis, symptoms, and treatment of Plummer-Vinson syndrome are provided. The diseases of sebaceous and suboriferous glands are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the skin diseases due to alimentary infections and intoxications. Another section focuses on the nutritional therapy of skin diseases. The book can provide useful information to doctors, dermatologists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

Part One. The Influence of Nutrition on the Physiology of the Skin

Chapter I. Metabolism and Biochemistry of the Skin

A. Water Metabolism of the Skin

B . Mineral Metabolism of the Skin

C. Carbohydrate Metabolism of the Skin

D. Lipid Metabolism of the Skin

E. Protein Metabolism of the Skin

Chapter II. Influence of Diet on Metabolism of the Skin

A. Acidifying and Alkalinizing Diets

B. Dehydration Diet

C. Low Sodium Chloride Diets

D. Low Carbohydrate Diet

E. Low Fat Diet

F. Low Protein Diet

G. Low Uric Acid Diet

H. Low Potassium Diet

I. Low Caloric Diet

J. High Caloric Diet

K. High Protein Diet

L. High Silica Diet

M. Alteration (Umstimmung) Diet

N. Alcohol-Free Diets

Part Two. Nutritional Causes of Dermatoses

Chapter III. Skin Diseases Due to Malnutrition

A. Quantitative Causes of Malnutrition

B. Qualitative Causes of Malnutrition

Chapter IV. Food Allergy as Cause of Skin Diseases

A. Modes of Allergization

B. Food Allergens

C. Diagnosis of Food Allergy

D. Treatment of Food Allergy

Chapter V. Skin Diseases Due to Alimentary Infections and Alimentary Intoxications

Part Three. Influence of Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract, Liver, and Pancreas on the Skin

Chapter VI. Dermatoses Due to Diseases and Dysfunction of the Gastrointestinal Tract

A. Dermatoses Caused by Diseases of the Stomach

B. Gastric Disturbances Due to Skin Diseases

C. Skin and Stomach Disturbances as Concomitant Symptoms of Systemic Disease

D. Therapy of Dermatoses Due to Diseases of the Stomach

E. Dermatoses Caused by Diseases of the Intestine

F. Intestinal Disturbances Due to Skin Diseases

G. Cutaneous and Intestinal Disturbances as Concomitant Expressions of an Underlying Disease

H. Therapy of Dermatoses due to Diseases of the Intestine

Chapter VII. Dermatoses Due to Diseases of the Liver and Pancreas

A. Cutaneous Manifestations Caused by Hepatic Damage Due Metabolic Disturbances or Toxic Metabolites

B. Liver Damage Caused by Skin Diseases

C. Hepatic and Cutaneous Disturbances as Concomitant Symptoms of a Common Underlying Disease

D. Liver Therapy in Skin Diseases

E. Dermatoses Caused by Diseases of the Pancreas

Part Four. Nutritional Therapy of Skin Diseases

Chapter VIII. Dermatitis (Eczema)

A. Contact Dermatitis (Epidermatitis, Epidermitis)

B. Allergic Dermatitis from within

C. Metabolic Dermatitis

D. Neurodermatitis

E. Infantile Dermatitis (Infantile Eczema)

F. Seborrheic Dermatitis

Chapter IX. Urticaria and Associated Conditions

A. Urticaria

B. Angioneurotic Edema

C. Lichen Urticatus

D. Prurigo

E. Pruritus

Chapter X. Psoriasis

Chapter XI. Skin Diseases Due to Vitamin Deficiencies

A. Skin Diseases due to Vitamin A Deficiency

B. Skin Diseases Due to Vitamin B Deficiencies

C. Skin Diseases Due to Vitamin C Deficiency

Chapter XII. Diseases of Sebaceous and Sudoriferous Glands

A. Acne Vulgaris

B. Seborrhea

C. Hyperidrosis

Chapter XIII. Diseases of the Cutaneous Blood and Lymph Vessels

A. Rosacea

B. Lupus Erythematosus

C. Erythema Multiforme

D. Scleroderma

E. Chilblain

F. Elephantiasis

Chapter XIV. Purpura

Chapter XV. Lichen Planus

Chapter XVI. Light Dermatoses

Chapter XVII. Pemphigus and Associated Diseases

Chapter XVIII. Pyogenic Infections of the Skin

Chapter XIX. Cutaneous Tuberculosis

Chapter XX. Lipoid Diseases of the Skin

Chapter XXI. Wounds, Ulcers, Burns

Chapter XXII. Pigmentary Diseases of the Skin

Chapter XXIII. Diseases of the Nails

Part Five. Nutritional Tables

Index of Authors

Index of Subjects