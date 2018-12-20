Skin Cancer Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323654555, 9780323654562

Skin Cancer Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 27-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Moyer
eBook ISBN: 9780323654562
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654555
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th December 2018
Table of Contents

Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer

Mohs Micrographic Surgery

Management of Early Stage Melanoma

Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy in Skin Cancer Malignancies

Adjuvant and Neoadjuvant Treatment of Skin Cancer; Radiotherapy for Skin Cancers of the Face, Head, and Neck

Reconstruction of the Nose

Reconstruction of the Cheek

Reconstruction of the Lip and Chin

Reconstruction of the Forehead and Scalp

Reconstruction of the Ear; Periocular Reconstruction

Tissue Engineering and 3D Modeling for Facial Reconstruction

Health Outcome Studies in Skin Cancer Surgery

Description

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Guest Edited by Jeffrey S. Moyer, is devoted to Skin Cancer Surgery. Articles in this issue include: Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer; Mohs Micrographic Surgery; Management of Early Stage Melanoma; Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy in Skin Cancer Malignancies; Adjuvant and Neoadjuvant Treatment of Skin Cancer; Radiotherapy for Skin Cancers of the Face, Head, and Neck; Reconstruction of the Nose; Reconstruction of the Cheek; Reconstruction of the Lip and Chin; Reconstruction of the Forehead and Scalp; Reconstruction of the Ear; Periocular Reconstruction; Tissue Engineering and 3D Modeling for Facial Reconstruction; and Health Outcome Studies in Skin Cancer Surgery.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323654562
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323654555

About the Authors

Jeffrey Moyer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Division of Head and Neck Surgery

