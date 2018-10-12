Skills for Midwifery Practice Australian & New Zealand edition
1st Edition
Description
The first edition of Skills for Midwifery Practice Australia and New Zealand edition builds on the success of the highly regarded Skills for Midwifery Practice by Ruth Johnson and Wendy Taylor, now in its fourth edition.
Endorsed by the Australian College of Midwives, this text provides instruction and guidance on more than 100 clinical skills for midwifery students and midwives who wish to perfect their practice. Each clinical skill is presented logically in a step-by-step format, providing a clear sequencing of information. Theory and evidence precedes each skill to thoroughly explain the underlying physiology of the scenarios encountered in midwifery practice.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: GENERAL SKILLS
Part 1: Principles of infection control
Chapter 1: Standard Precautions and hand hygiene
Chapter 2: Asepsis
Chapter 3: Principles of hygiene needs
Part 2: Vital signs
Chapter 4: Temperature
Chapter 5: Pulse
Chapter 5: Respiration
Chapter 7: Blood pressure
Chapter 8: Neurological assessment
Part 3: Screening and Testing
Chapter 9: Screening tests
Chapter 10: Venepuncture
Chapter 11: Cannulation
Chapter 12: Obtaining Swabs
Chapter 13: Use of Speculum
Chapter 14: Capillary sampling
Part 4: Principles of elimination management
Chapter 15: Micturition and catherisations
Chapter 16: Urine samples
Chapter 17: Defaecation and stool specimens
Part 5: Principles of drug administration
Chapter 18: Medication administration: Legal aspects, pharmacology and anaphylaxis
Chapter 19: Oral
Chapter 20: Per vaginum
Chapter 21: Per rectum
Chapter 22: By infection
Chapter 23: Intravenous medications and intravenous therapy
Chapter 24: Blood and iron transfusion
Chapter 25: Inhalation
Part 6: Skills for supporting antenatal wellbeing
Chapter 26: Building a therapeutic relationship
Chapter 27: Abdominal examination during pregnancy
Chapter 28: Interprofessional working to optimise women’s antenatal care
Part 7: Skills for preparing women for labour, birth and early parenting
Chapter 29: Facilitating learning through the childbearing episode
SECTION 2: WORKING WITH THE WOMAN AND BABY DURING LABOUR AND BIRTH
Part 1: Monitoring well-being in early labour
Chapter 30: Principles of intrapartum skills: first-stage issues
Chapter 31: Abdominal Examination During Labour
Chapter 32: Membrane Sweep
Chapter 33: Fetal Heart Monitoring
Chapter 34: Non-pharmacological pain relief
Chapter 35: Management of labour and birth in water
Chapter 36: Birth at Home
Part 2: Monitoring well-being in established labour
Chapter 37: Amniotomy, Fetal Scalp Electrode, Fetal Blood Sampling
Chapter 38: Pain Relief – inhalational and regional analgesia: Entonox and Epidural
Part 3: Monitoring wellbeing during the expulsive phase
Chapter 39: Intrapartum skills in the second stage
Chapter 40: Management of the perineum
Chapter 41: Assisted and operative birth
Chapter 42: Maternal and infant resuscitation
Part 4: Monitoring wellbeing during and after the third stage
Chapter 43: Principles of intrapartum skills: third stage
Chapter 44: Management of the third stage blood loss (Management of PPH)
Chapter 45: Examination of the genital tract following delivery
SECTION 3: WORKING WITH THE WOMAN AND BABY AFTER BIRTH
Part 1: Skills for optimising the woman’s and baby’s physiological wellbeing
Chapter 46: Promoting physiological stability in the mother-baby dyad in the first 24 hours after birth
Chapter 47” Caring for a woman after a caesarean section
Chapter 48: Caring for the baby’s physiological wellbeing after birth
Part 2: Skills for supporting the woman to feed her baby
Chapter 49: Supporting the woman to initiate breastfeeding
Chapter 50: Supporting the woman who chooses to formula feed
SECTION 4: GENERAL SKILLS
Part 1: Self care
Chapter 51: Manual handling
Chapter 52: Occupational Health and Safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 12th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586757
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586764
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542777
About the Author
Sara Bayes
RN, RM, PhD Associate Professor of Midwifery School of Nursing and Midwifery Edith Cowan University, WA, Australia
Sally-Ann de-Vitry Smith
RN, RM, PhD National Program Manager, ANFPP Adjunct Senior Lecturer School of Nursing, Midwifery and Indigenous Health Charles Sturt University (Wagga Wagga), NSW, Australia