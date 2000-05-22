Skew-Tolerant Circuit Design
1st Edition
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 - SKEW-TOLERANT CIRCUIT DESIGN
1.1 Overhead in Flip-Flop Systems
1.2 Throughput and Latency Trends
1.2.1 Impact of Overhead on Throughput and Latency
1.2.2 Historical Trends
1.2.3 Future Predictions
1.2.4 Conclusions
1.3 Skew-Tolerant Static Circuits
1.4 Domino Circuits
1.4.1 Domino Gate Operation
1.4.2 Traditional Domino Clocking
1.4.3 Skew-Tolerant domino
1.5 Case Studies
1.5.1 Sequencing Overhead in a Static ASIC
1.5.2 Sequencing Overhead in the Alpha 21164
1.5.3 Timing Analysis with Clock Skew
1.6 A Look Ahead
CHAPTER 2 - STATIC CIRCUITS
2.1 Preliminaries
2.1.1 Purpose of Memory Elements
2.1.2 Terminology
2.2 Static Memory Elements
2.2.1 Timing Diagrams
2.2.2 Sequencing Overhead
2.2.3 Time Borrowing
2.2.4 Min-Delay
2.3 Memory Element Design
2.3.1 Transparent Latches
2.3.2 Pulsed Latches
2.3.3 Flip-Flops
2.4 Historical Perspective
2.5 Summary
CHAPTER 3 - DOMINO CIRCUITS
3.1 Skew-Tolerant Domino Timing
3.1.1 General Timing Constraints
3.1.2 Clock Domains
3.1.3 50% Duty Cycle
3.1.4 Single Gate per Phase
3.1.5 Min-Delay Constraints
3.1.6 Recommendations and Design Issues
3.2 Domino Gate Design
3.2.1 Monotonicity and Dual-Rail Domino
3.2.2 Footed and Unfooted Gates
3.2.3 Keeper Design
3.2.4 Robustness Issues
3.3 Historical Perspective
3.4 Summary
CHAPTER 4 - CIRCUIT METHODOLOGY
4.1 Static/Domino Interface
4.1.1 Latch Placement
4.1.2 Static to Domino Interface
4.1.3 Domino to Static Interface
4.1.4 Timing Types
4.1.5 Qualified Clocks
4.1.6 Min-Delay Checks
4.2 Clocked Element Design
4.2.1 Latch Design
4.2.2 Domino Gate Design
4.2.3 Special Structures
4.3 Testability
4.3.1 Static Logic
4.3.2 Domino Logic
4.4 Historical Perspective
4.5 Summary
CHAPTER 5 - CLOCKING
5.1 Clock Waveforms
5.1.1 Physical Clock Definitions
5.1.2 Clock Skew
5.1.3 Clock Domains
5.2 Skew-Tolerant Domino Clock Generation
5.2.1 Delay Line Clock Generators
5.2.2 Feedback Clock Generators
5.2.3 Putting It All Together
5.3 Summary
CHAPTER 6 - TIMING ANALYSIS
6.1 Timing Analysis without Clock Skew
6.2 Timing Analysis with Clock Skew
6.2.1 Single Skew Formation
6.2.2 Exact Skew Formation
6.2.3 Clock Domain Formulation
6.2.4 Example
6.3 Extension to Flip-Flops and Domino Circuits
6.3.1 Flip-Flops
6.3.2 Domino Gates
6.4 Min-Delay
6.5 A Verification Algorithm
6.6 Results
6.7 Historical Perspective
6.8 Summary
6.8.1 Skewless Formulation
6.8.2 Single Skew Formulation
6.8.3 Exact Formulation
6.8.4 Clock Domain Formulation
6.9 Appendix: Timing Constraints
CHAPTER 7 - CONCLUSIONS
BIBLIOGRAPHY
Description
As advances in technology and circuit design boost operating frequencies of microprocessors, DSPs and other fast chips, new design challenges continue to emerge. One of the major performance limitations in today's chip designs is clock skew, the uncertainty in arrival times between a pair of clocks. Increasing clock frequencies are forcing many engineers to rethink their timing budgets and to use skew-tolerant circuit techniques for both domino and static circuits. While senior designers have long developed their own techniques for reducing the sequencing overhead of domino circuits, this knowledge has routinely been protected as trade secret and has rarely been shared. Skew-Tolerant Circuit Design presents a systematic way of achieving the same goal and puts it in the hands of all designers.
This book clearly presents skew-tolerant techniques and shows how they address the challenges of clocking, latching, and clock skew. It provides the practicing circuit designer with a clearly detailed tutorial and an insightful summary of the most recent literature on these critical clock skew issues.
Key Features
- Synthesizes the most recent advances in skew-tolerant design in one cohesive tutorial
- Provides incisive instruction and advice punctuated by humorous illustrations
- Includes exercises to test understanding of key concepts and solutions to selected exercises
Readership
Engineers designing high-speed microprocessors and DSPs as well as postgraduate students in advanced VLSI design courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2001
- Published:
- 22nd May 2000
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541266
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558606364
Reviews
"Harris leads the way to more performance with a clear strategy for design. He shows how to combine logic and latching to do more logic in less time. In an era where less stuff means higher speed, everyone interested in high performance logic must understand these techniques or be left behind."—Ivan Sutherland, Vice President and Fellow, Sun Microsystems
"The author thoroughly explains important circuit design techniques including various types of latch design styles, clocking strategies, and methods of accounting for clock skew. That all of this is captured in one place is one of the great strengths of this book."—Emily J. Shriver, Alpha Development Group, Compaq Computer Corporation
About the Authors
David Harris Author
David Harris is the Harvey S. Mudd Professor of Engineering Design at Harvey Mudd College. He received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Stanford University and his M.Eng. in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT. Before attending Stanford, he worked at Intel as a logic and circuit designer on the Itanium and Pentium II processors. Since then, he has consulted at Sun Microsystems, Hewlett-Packard, Broadcom, and other design companies. David holds more than a dozen patents and is the author of three other textbooks on chip design, as well as many Southern California hiking guidebooks. When he is not working, he enjoys hiking, flying, and making things with his three sons.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Engineering, Harvey Mudd College, Claremont, CA, USA