SJT: Pass the Situational Judgement Test
1st Edition
A Guide for Medical Students
Key Features
- A one-stop guide to the SJT.
- Written by Foundation Years’ doctors who have recently sat and passed the SJT
- Co-written and quality assured by Professor of Medical Education for Clinical Practice and Dean for Students, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry.
- Summarises candidate information about the SJT (GMC guidelines and documents, plus relevant legislation) with full referencing.
- Describes the two question types (ranking and MCQ).
- Gives top 10 tips for understanding the subtleties and subtext of the SJT.
- Provides the scoring matrix for students to calculate their scores easily.
- Covers each of the five question domains with practice questions.
- 250 practice questions in total.
- Memory aid text boxes throughout to aid progressive learning.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
Rationale of the SJT
The 5 question domains
The two different question styles: ranking and multiple choice
The scoring matrix used
2. Preparing for the SJT
Good Medical Practice (2013). GMC
Tomorrow's Doctors GMC
Confidentiality GMC
Consent (2008). GMC
Mental Capacity Act (2005)
Mental Health Act
Common Law
Financial and Commercial Recommendations (2013). GMC
The Driver and Vehicle Licencing Agency (DVLA) and Your Duties as a Doctor (2009)
Fitness to practise
Raising concerns and whistle blowing
Use of social media
3. Top Tips to Mastering the SJT
- Pre-revision revision
- Understand the role, expectations and limitations of a Foundation Year 1 Doctor.
- Patient-centred care
- Escalation Ladder
- Understand the subtext of the question
- Disclosing confidential information
- Professionalism
- Confrontation
- Information, Information, Information
- When in Doubt ...?
4. Domain 1 - Commitment to Professionalism
Qualities and expected knowledge for this domain.
What to expect the questions to focus on.
50 practice questions, with explanations. (35 ranking-style questions and 15 MCQs).
Scoring matrix.
5. Domain 2 - Coping with Pressure
Qualities and expected knowledge for this domain.
What to expect the questions to focus on.
50 practice questions, with explanations. (35 ranking-style questions and 15 MCQs).
Scoring matrix.
5. Domain 3 - Effective Communication
Qualities and expected knowledge for this domain.
What to expect the questions to focus on.
50 practice questions, with explanations. (35 ranking-style questions and 15 MCQs).
Scoring matrix.
6. Domain 4 - Patient Focus
Qualities and expected knowledge for this domain.
What to expect the questions to focus on.
50 practice questions, with explanations. (35 ranking-style questions and 15 MCQs).
Scoring matrix.
7. Domain 5 - Working Effectively as Part of a Team
Qualities and expected knowledge for this domain.
What to expect the questions to focus on.
50 practice questions, with explanations. (35 ranking-style questions and 15 MCQs).
Scoring matrix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 5th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066993
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702067037
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702067006
About the Author
Cameron Green
Affiliations and Expertise
Foundation Year 1 Doctor, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, Barnet, UK
Aaron Braddy
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Clinical Teacher, Academic Unit of Medical Education, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK.
C Michael Roberts
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medical Education for Clinical Practice - Barts and The London School of Medicine & Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London