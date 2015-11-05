SJT: Pass the Situational Judgement Test - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702067006, 9780702066993

SJT: Pass the Situational Judgement Test

1st Edition

A Guide for Medical Students

Authors: Cameron Green Aaron Braddy C Michael Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9780702066993
eBook ISBN: 9780702067037
Paperback ISBN: 9780702067006
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th November 2015
Page Count: 340
Key Features

  • A one-stop guide to the SJT.

  • Written by Foundation Years’ doctors who have recently sat and passed the SJT

  • Co-written and quality assured by Professor of Medical Education for Clinical Practice and Dean for Students, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry.

  • Summarises candidate information about the SJT (GMC guidelines and documents, plus relevant legislation) with full referencing.

  • Describes the two question types (ranking and MCQ).

  • Gives top 10 tips for understanding the subtleties and subtext of the SJT.

  • Provides the scoring matrix for students to calculate their scores easily.

  • Covers each of the five question domains with practice questions.

  • 250 practice questions in total.

  • Memory aid text boxes throughout to aid progressive learning.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction

Rationale of the SJT

The 5 question domains

The two different question styles: ranking and multiple choice

The scoring matrix used

2. Preparing for the SJT

Good Medical Practice (2013). GMC

Tomorrow's Doctors GMC

Confidentiality GMC

Consent (2008). GMC

Mental Capacity Act (2005)

Mental Health Act

Common Law

Financial and Commercial Recommendations (2013). GMC

The Driver and Vehicle Licencing Agency (DVLA) and Your Duties as a Doctor (2009)

Fitness to practise

Raising concerns and whistle blowing

Use of social media

3. Top Tips to Mastering the SJT

  1. Pre-revision revision

  2. Understand the role, expectations and limitations of a Foundation Year 1 Doctor.

  3. Patient-centred care

  4. Escalation Ladder

  5. Understand the subtext of the question

  6. Disclosing confidential information

  7. Professionalism

  8. Confrontation

  9. Information, Information, Information

  10. When in Doubt ...?

4. Domain 1 - Commitment to Professionalism

Qualities and expected knowledge for this domain.

What to expect the questions to focus on.

50 practice questions, with explanations. (35 ranking-style questions and 15 MCQs).

Scoring matrix.

5. Domain 2 - Coping with Pressure

Qualities and expected knowledge for this domain.

What to expect the questions to focus on.

50 practice questions, with explanations. (35 ranking-style questions and 15 MCQs).

Scoring matrix.

5. Domain 3 - Effective Communication

Qualities and expected knowledge for this domain.

What to expect the questions to focus on.

50 practice questions, with explanations. (35 ranking-style questions and 15 MCQs).

Scoring matrix.

6. Domain 4 - Patient Focus

Qualities and expected knowledge for this domain.

What to expect the questions to focus on.

50 practice questions, with explanations. (35 ranking-style questions and 15 MCQs).

Scoring matrix.

7. Domain 5 - Working Effectively as Part of a Team

Qualities and expected knowledge for this domain.

What to expect the questions to focus on.

50 practice questions, with explanations. (35 ranking-style questions and 15 MCQs).

Scoring matrix

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
About the Author

Cameron Green

Affiliations and Expertise

Foundation Year 1 Doctor, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, Barnet, UK

Aaron Braddy

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Clinical Teacher, Academic Unit of Medical Education, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK.

C Michael Roberts

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medical Education for Clinical Practice - Barts and The London School of Medicine & Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London

