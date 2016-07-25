Sjogren’s Disease, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323459877, 9780323459884

Sjogren’s Disease, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 42-3

1st Edition

Authors: R. Hal Scofield
eBook ISBN: 9780323459884
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323459877
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th July 2016
Description

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics is devoted to Sjogren's Disease. The articles will include everything from the Use of Biologics, Autoantibodies, and Genetics, to Proteomics of Saliva/Tears, Parotid Biopsy, Use of Ultrasound, and many more!

About the Authors

R. Hal Scofield Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

