Size Reduction of Divided Solids
1st Edition
Description
Size Reduction of Divided Solids, part of the Industrial Equipment for Chemical Engineering set, presents a practical guide for choosing devices and flow and rate parameters in the size reduction of divided solids. The size reducing principles are presented, with their application to plant products used as examples, also taking into account the influences of heat and humidity.
The author also provides the methods needed for understanding the equipment used in applied thermodynamics to encourage students and engineers to self build the programs they need. Chapters are complemented with appendices that provide additional information and associated references.
Key Features
- Includes the empirical laws governing overflow and underflow of a bulk solid
- Provides characteristics of bulk solids
- Presents a practical guide for choosing devices and flow and rate parameters in the size reduction of divided solids
Readership
Students and engineers in Process and Chemical Engineering; those working in the Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical and Oil industries
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- 1: Grinding: Principles and Theories
- Abstract
- 1.1 Grinding
- 1.2 Empirical laws governing overflow and underflow of a bulk solid
- 1.3 Physics of fragmentation
- 1.4 Grinding: a unit operation
- 1.5 Distribution of residence times (continuous grinding)
- 1.6 Solving mill and grinding circuit equations
- 2: Grinding Energy
- Abstract
- 2.1 Power and yields
- 2.2 Bond’s energy index: ball or rod mills
- 3: Ball and Rod Mills
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Ball size
- 3.3 Operation parameters
- 3.4 Flow in the mill
- 3.5 The selection matrix
- 3.6 Wearing of a mill’s internal surfaces
- 3.7 Rod mills
- 4: Crushers and Grinders Except Ball Mills and Rod Mills
- Abstract
- 4.1 Crushers
- 4.2 Shock equipment
- 4.3 Roller crushers and mills
- 4.4 Track crushers and mills
- 4.5 Autogenous mill
- 4.6 The bead mill for ultrafines (micronizer)
- 4.7 Other equipment for ultrafines
- 4.8 Dispersers (in a liquid)
- 5: Choice in Comminution Equipment: Mechanical Plant Processing
- Abstract
- 5.1 Characteristics of divided solids
- 5.2 Machine selection
- 5.3 Processing plants – the plant cell
- 5.4 Mechanical preparation of plants
- Appendix 1: Mohs Scale
- Appendix 2: Real Density of Loose Bulk Solids (kg.m−3)
- A2.1 Plant products
- A2.2 Natural inorganic products
- A2.3 Manufactured products
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 22nd September 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017838
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481857
About the Author
Jean-Paul Duroudier
Jean-Paul Duroudier is an engineer from Ecole centrale de Paris, France. He has devoted his professional life to the study of materials in chemical engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineer, Ecole Centrale de Paris, France