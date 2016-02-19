Site Control of Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408003773, 9781483144924

Site Control of Materials

1st Edition

Handling, Storage and Protection

Authors: John E Johnston
eBook ISBN: 9781483144924
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd September 1981
Page Count: 148
Description

Site Control of Materials: Handling, Storage and Protection deals with improving control in construction sites to limit waste resulting from improper storage and handling of valuable or fragile materials. According to the Building Research Establishment in the United Kingdom, 10-20% of all materials delivered to the construction site either end up as waste or are illegally removed during the contract. Bigger construction contracts such as in housing developments require new kinds of materials in larger volumes and new construction techniques, leading to increases in waste. To be able to lessen wastage, site management must 1) anticipate the progress and problems of construction; 2) control men and materials with equal efficiency; 3) complete the contract within the programmed period; and 4) carry out the work according to specification. The book explains in detail the procedures for obtaining materials, materials handing (including unit loads, pallets, deliveries, offloading), storage (stockpile arrangements, protection, facilities, withdrawals), as well as implementing stock controls on sites (coordination, transfer, accounting). The text also addresses prevention of on-site damages through site supervision, out-of-hours supervision, and installing fire precautions. The book should prove valuable for construction engineers, foremen, project managers, plant administrators, warehouse keepers, and other personnel connected with materials handling, their storage or safekeeping.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 The Need for Site Controls

Changing Patterns of Supply and Demand

Design

Waste

Management

Site Management

2 Obtaining the Materials

Pre-Contract Arrangements

Manufacturers and Suppliers

Programme of the Works

Materials Samples

Call-Off Procedures

3 Materials Handling

General Objectives

Unit Loads

Pallets

Deliveries

Offloading

Distribution

Waste in Handling

4 Plant and Equipment for Materials Handling

Cranes

Crane Attachments

Hoists

Dumpers

Forklift Trucks

5 Storage of Materials

Compound Facilities

Stockpile Arrangements

Ground Preparation

Stacking Materials

Protection

Site Surplus

Withdrawing Stores

Responsibilities of Storage

6 Stock Controls on Site

Materials Controller

Checking Procedures

Checkers' Duties

Coordinating Supplies

Materials Schedules

Controlled Distribution

Transfer of Materials

Accounting Procedures

Interim Accounts

7 Security of Plant and Materials

Security Controls

Fencing to the Compound

Security of Site Stores

Security Lighting

Fire Precautions

Vehicle Compounds

Immobilising Plant on Site

Personnel Controls

Communications on Site

Intruder Alarm Systems

8 Prevention of Damage on Site

Protection of Finished Work

Site Controls

Site Supervision

Out-of-Hours Supervision

Vandalism

Fire Precautions in Partly Completed Buildings

Police contacts

Appendix 1 Schedule of Materials Controls

Appendix 2 Schedules and Return Forms

Index

