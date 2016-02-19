Site Control of Materials: Handling, Storage and Protection deals with improving control in construction sites to limit waste resulting from improper storage and handling of valuable or fragile materials. According to the Building Research Establishment in the United Kingdom, 10-20% of all materials delivered to the construction site either end up as waste or are illegally removed during the contract. Bigger construction contracts such as in housing developments require new kinds of materials in larger volumes and new construction techniques, leading to increases in waste. To be able to lessen wastage, site management must 1) anticipate the progress and problems of construction; 2) control men and materials with equal efficiency; 3) complete the contract within the programmed period; and 4) carry out the work according to specification. The book explains in detail the procedures for obtaining materials, materials handing (including unit loads, pallets, deliveries, offloading), storage (stockpile arrangements, protection, facilities, withdrawals), as well as implementing stock controls on sites (coordination, transfer, accounting). The text also addresses prevention of on-site damages through site supervision, out-of-hours supervision, and installing fire precautions. The book should prove valuable for construction engineers, foremen, project managers, plant administrators, warehouse keepers, and other personnel connected with materials handling, their storage or safekeeping.