Site Control of Materials: Handling, Storage and Protection deals with improving control in construction sites to limit waste resulting from improper storage and handling of valuable or fragile materials. According to the Building Research Establishment in the United Kingdom, 10-20% of all materials delivered to the construction site either end up as waste or are illegally removed during the contract. Bigger construction contracts such as in housing developments require new kinds of materials in larger volumes and new construction techniques, leading to increases in waste. To be able to lessen wastage, site management must 1) anticipate the progress and problems of construction; 2) control men and materials with equal efficiency; 3) complete the contract within the programmed period; and 4) carry out the work according to specification. The book explains in detail the procedures for obtaining materials, materials handing (including unit loads, pallets, deliveries, offloading), storage (stockpile arrangements, protection, facilities, withdrawals), as well as implementing stock controls on sites (coordination, transfer, accounting). The text also addresses prevention of on-site damages through site supervision, out-of-hours supervision, and installing fire precautions. The book should prove valuable for construction engineers, foremen, project managers, plant administrators, warehouse keepers, and other personnel connected with materials handling, their storage or safekeeping.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 The Need for Site Controls
Changing Patterns of Supply and Demand
Design
Waste
Management
Site Management
2 Obtaining the Materials
Pre-Contract Arrangements
Manufacturers and Suppliers
Programme of the Works
Materials Samples
Call-Off Procedures
3 Materials Handling
General Objectives
Unit Loads
Pallets
Deliveries
Offloading
Distribution
Waste in Handling
4 Plant and Equipment for Materials Handling
Cranes
Crane Attachments
Hoists
Dumpers
Forklift Trucks
5 Storage of Materials
Compound Facilities
Stockpile Arrangements
Ground Preparation
Stacking Materials
Protection
Site Surplus
Withdrawing Stores
Responsibilities of Storage
6 Stock Controls on Site
Materials Controller
Checking Procedures
Checkers' Duties
Coordinating Supplies
Materials Schedules
Controlled Distribution
Transfer of Materials
Accounting Procedures
Interim Accounts
7 Security of Plant and Materials
Security Controls
Fencing to the Compound
Security of Site Stores
Security Lighting
Fire Precautions
Vehicle Compounds
Immobilising Plant on Site
Personnel Controls
Communications on Site
Intruder Alarm Systems
8 Prevention of Damage on Site
Protection of Finished Work
Site Controls
Site Supervision
Out-of-Hours Supervision
Vandalism
Fire Precautions in Partly Completed Buildings
Police contacts
Appendix 1 Schedule of Materials Controls
Appendix 2 Schedules and Return Forms
Index
