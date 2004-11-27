Sintering
1st Edition
Densification, Grain Growth and Microstructure
Description
Sintering is the process of forming materials and components from a powder under the action of thermal energy. It is a key materials science subject: most ceramic materials and many specialist metal powder products for use in key industries such as electronics, automotive and aerospace are formed this way. Written by one of the leading experts in the field, this book offers an unrivalled introduction to sintering and sintering processes for students of materials science and engineering, and practicing engineers in industry.
The book is unique in providing a complete grounding in the principles of sintering and equal coverage of the three key sintering processes: densification, grain growth and microstructure. Students and professional engineers alike will be attracted by the emphasis on developing a detailed understanding of the theory and practical processes of sintering, the balanced coverage of ceramic and metal sintering, and the accompanying examination questions with selected solutions.
Key Features
- Delivering unrivalled depth of coverage on the basis of sintering, science, including thermodynamics and polycrystalline microstructure.
- Unique in its balanced coverage of the three key sintering elements - densification, grain growth and microstructure.
- A key reference for students and engineers in materials science and engineering, accompanied by examination questions and selected solutions.
Readership
Senior undergraduate students, taught postgraduates, research students, professional researchers, engineers and materials scientists in industry and laboratories in the ceramics and metals industries
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I: Basis of Sintering Science
- Sintering Processes
- Thermodynamics of the Interface
- Polycrystalline Microstructures Problems General References for Sintering Science References
Part II: Solid State Sintering Models and Densification
- Initial Stage Sintering
- Intermediate and Final Stage Sintering Problems References
Part III: Grain Growth
- Normal Grain Growth and Second-Phase Particles
- Grain Boundary Segregation and Grain Boundary Migration
- Interface Migration under Chemical Inequilibrium
- Abnormal Grain Growth Problems References
Part IV: Microstructure Development
- Grain Boundary Energy and Sintering
- Grain Growth and Densification in Porous Materials Problems References
Part V: Sintering of Ionic Compounds
- Sintering Additives and Defect Chemistry
- Densification and Grain Growth in Ionic Compounds Problems References
Part VI: Liquid Phase Sintering
- Basis of Liquid Phase Sintering
- Grain Shape and Grain Growth in a Liquid Matrix
- Densification Models and Theories Problems References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 27th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493077
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750663854
About the Author
Suk-Joong Kang
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Materials Science & Engineering, Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology