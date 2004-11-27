Sintering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750663854, 9780080493077

Sintering

1st Edition

Densification, Grain Growth and Microstructure

Authors: Suk-Joong Kang
eBook ISBN: 9780080493077
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750663854
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th November 2004
Page Count: 280
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
82.00
69.70
9800.00
8330.00
121.82
103.55
118.00
100.30
89.95
76.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
106.00
90.10
67.99
57.79
84.95
72.21
113.00
96.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Sintering is the process of forming materials and components from a powder under the action of thermal energy. It is a key materials science subject: most ceramic materials and many specialist metal powder products for use in key industries such as electronics, automotive and aerospace are formed this way. Written by one of the leading experts in the field, this book offers an unrivalled introduction to sintering and sintering processes for students of materials science and engineering, and practicing engineers in industry.

The book is unique in providing a complete grounding in the principles of sintering and equal coverage of the three key sintering processes: densification, grain growth and microstructure. Students and professional engineers alike will be attracted by the emphasis on developing a detailed understanding of the theory and practical processes of sintering, the balanced coverage of ceramic and metal sintering, and the accompanying examination questions with selected solutions.

Key Features

  • Delivering unrivalled depth of coverage on the basis of sintering, science, including thermodynamics and polycrystalline microstructure.
  • Unique in its balanced coverage of the three key sintering elements - densification, grain growth and microstructure.
  • A key reference for students and engineers in materials science and engineering, accompanied by examination questions and selected solutions.

Readership

Senior undergraduate students, taught postgraduates, research students, professional researchers, engineers and materials scientists in industry and laboratories in the ceramics and metals industries

Table of Contents

Preface

Part I: Basis of Sintering Science

  1. Sintering Processes
  2. Thermodynamics of the Interface
  3. Polycrystalline Microstructures Problems General References for Sintering Science References

Part II: Solid State Sintering Models and Densification

  1. Initial Stage Sintering
  2. Intermediate and Final Stage Sintering Problems References

Part III: Grain Growth

  1. Normal Grain Growth and Second-Phase Particles
  2. Grain Boundary Segregation and Grain Boundary Migration
  3. Interface Migration under Chemical Inequilibrium
  4. Abnormal Grain Growth Problems References

Part IV: Microstructure Development

  1. Grain Boundary Energy and Sintering
  2. Grain Growth and Densification in Porous Materials Problems References

Part V: Sintering of Ionic Compounds

  1. Sintering Additives and Defect Chemistry
  2. Densification and Grain Growth in Ionic Compounds Problems References

Part VI: Liquid Phase Sintering

  1. Basis of Liquid Phase Sintering
  2. Grain Shape and Grain Growth in a Liquid Matrix
  3. Densification Models and Theories Problems References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080493077
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750663854

About the Author

Suk-Joong Kang

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Materials Science & Engineering, Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.