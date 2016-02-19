Mathematics Research Center Symposia and Advanced Seminar Series: Singular Perturbations and Asymptotics covers the lectures presented at an Advanced Seminar on Singular Perturbation and Asymptotics, held in Madison, Wisconsin on May 28-30, 1980 under the auspices of the Mathematics Research Center of the University of Wisconsin—Madison. The book focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, and principles involved in singular perturbations and asymptotics, including boundary value problems, equations, perturbations, water waves, and gas dynamics.

The selection first elaborates on basic concepts in the analysis of singular perturbations, limit process expansions and approximate equations, and results on singularly perturbed boundary value problems. Discussions focus on quasi-linear and nonlinear problems, semilinear systems, water waves, expansion in gas dynamics, asymptotic matching principles, and classical perturbation analysis. The text then takes a look at multiple solutions of singularly perturbed systems in the conditionally stable case and singular perturbations, stochastic differential equations, and applications.

The book ponders on connection problems in the parameterless case; general connection-formula problem for linear differential equations of the second order; and turning-point problems for ordinary differential equations of hydrodynamic type. Topics include the comparison equation method, boundary layer flows, compound matrix method, asymptotic solution of the connection-formula problem, and higher order equations.

The selection is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in singular perturbations and asymptotics.