Single-Photon Generation and Detection, Volume 45

1st Edition

Physics and Applications

Series Volume Editors: Alan Migdall Sergey Polyakov Jingyun Fan Joshua Bienfang
Table of Contents

Contributors

Volumes in series

Preface

Single-Photon Generation and Detection: Physics and Applications

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Physics of Light—an Historical Perspective

1.2 Quantum Light

1.3 The Development of Single-Photon Technologies

1.4 Some Applications of Single-Photon Technology

1.5 This book

1.6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 2. Photon Statistics, Measurements, and Measurements Tools

Abstract

2.1 Quantized Electric Field & Operator Notation

2.2 Source Characteristics

2.3 Detector Properties

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 3. Photomultiplier Tubes

Abstract

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Brief History

3.3 Principle of Operation

3.4 Photon Counting with Photomultipliers

3.5 Conclusion

References

Chapter 4. Semiconductor-Based Detectors

Abstract

4.1 Photon Counting: When and Why

4.2 Why Semiconductor Detectors for Photon Counting?

4.3 Principle of Operation of Single-Photon Avalanche Diodes

4.4 Performance Parameters and Features of SPAD Devices

4.5 Circuit Principles for SPAD Operation

4.6 Silicon SPAD Devices

4.7 Silicon SPAD Array Detectors

4.8 SPADs for the Infrared Spectral Range

4.9 Active Gating Techniques for InGaAs SPADs

4.10 Future Prospects for Silicon SPADs

4.11 Future Prospects for InGaAs SPADs

References

Chapter 5. Novel Semiconductor Single-Photon Detectors

Abstract

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solid-State Photomultipliers and Visible-Light Photon Counters

5.3 Quantum-Dot-Based Detectors

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 6. Detectors Based on Superconductors

Abstract

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Superconducting Nanowire Single-Photon Detectors

6.3 Transition-Edge Sensors

6.4 Superconducting Tunnel Junction Detectors

6.5 Microwave Kinetic-Inductance Detectors

6.6 Conclusions and Perspective

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 7. Hybrid Detectors

Abstract

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Space-Multiplexed Detectors

7.3 Time-multiplexed Detectors

7.4 Up-Conversion Detectors

7.5 Conclusion

References

Chapter 8. Single-Photon Detector Calibration

Abstract

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Definitions

8.3 Calibration Methods

8.4 Practical Considerations

8.5 Conclusion

References

Chapter 9. Quantum Detector Tomography

Abstract

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Quantum Tomography: Prelude

9.3 Detector Tomography

9.4 Experimental Implementations of Detector Tomography

9.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 10. The First Single-Photon Sources

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Feeble Light vs. Single Photon

10.3 Photon Pairs as a Resource for Single Photons

10.4 Single-Photon Interferences

10.5 Further Developments

References

Chapter 11. Parametric Down-Conversion

Abstract

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Single Photons from PDC: Theory

11.3 Bulk-Crystal PDC

11.4 Periodically-Poled Crystal PDC

11.5 Waveguide-Crystal PDC

11.6 Comparison of Experimental Single-Photon Sources Using PDC

11.7 Overview of the Most Commonly Used Nonlinear Materials and Their Properties

11.8 Conclusion

References

Chapter 12. Four-Wave Mixing in Single-Mode Optical Fibers

Abstract

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Photon Pair Generation in Optical Fibers

12.3 Heralded Single-Photon Sources Based onsFWM

12.4 Quantum Interference Between Separate Spectrally Filtered Fiber Sources

12.5 Intrinsically Pure-State Photons

12.6 Entangled Photon-Pair Sources

12.7 Applications of Fiber Photon Sources—All-Fiber Quantum Logic Gates

12.8 Photonic Fusion in Fiber

12.9 Conclusion

References

Chapter 13. Single Emitters in Isolated Quantum Systems

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Single Photons from Atoms and Ions - A. Kuhn

13.3 Single Photons from Semiconductor Quantum Dots - G. S. Solomon

13.4 Single Defects in Diamond - C. Santori

13.5 Future Directions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 14. Generation and Storage of Single Photons in Collectively Excited Atomic Ensembles

Abstract

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Basic Concepts

14.3 From Heralded to Deterministic Single-Photon Sources

14.4 Interference of Photons from Independent Sources

14.5 Conclusion and Outlook

Appendix

References

Index

Description

Single-photon generation and detection is at the forefront of modern optical physics research. This book is intended to provide a comprehensive overview of the current status of single-photon techniques and research methods in the spectral region from the visible to the infrared. The use of single photons, produced on demand with well-defined quantum properties, offers an unprecedented set of capabilities that are central to the new area of quantum information and are of revolutionary importance in areas that range from the traditional, such as high sensitivity detection for astronomy, remote sensing, and medical diagnostics, to the exotic, such as secretive surveillance and very long communication links for data transmission on interplanetary missions. The goal of this volume is to provide researchers with a comprehensive overview of the technology and techniques that are available to enable them to better design an experimental plan for its intended purpose. The book will be broken into chapters focused specifically on the development and capabilities of the available detectors and sources to allow a comparative understanding to be developed by the reader along with and idea of how the field is progressing and what can be expected in the near future. Along with this technology, we will include chapters devoted to the applications of this technology, which is in fact much of the driver for its development. This is set to become the go-to reference for this field.

Key Features

  • Covers all the basic aspects needed to perform single-photon experiments and serves as the first reference to any newcomer who would like to produce an experimental design that incorporates the latest techniques
  • Provides a comprehensive overview of the current status of single-photon techniques and research methods in the spectral region from the visible to the infrared, thus giving broad background that should enable newcomers to the field to make rapid progress in gaining proficiency
  • Written by leading experts in the field, among which, the leading Editor is recognized as having laid down the roadmap, thus providing the reader with an authenticated and reliable source

Readership

Academic and Industrial Scientists using Spectrophotometric Techniques to Characterize Various Materials

About the Series Volume Editors

Alan Migdall

Alan Migdall Series Volume Editor

Alan Migdall leads the Quantum Optics Group at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), whose mission is the study and use of nonclassical light sources and detectors for application in absolute metrology, quantum enabled measurements, quantum information, and tests of fundamental physics. He and his group are also engaged in efforts aimed at advancing single-photon source, detector, and processing technologies for these applications. Migdall is a Fellow of the Joint Quantum Institute, a joint institute of the University of Maryland and NIST. Migdall is also a fellow of the American Physical Society and an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland. While he has a long list of publications, recent highlights of his work include the experimental demonstration of a coherent receiver with error rates below the standard quantum limit to a degree far exceeding any previous efforts, demonstration of topologically robust photonic states in an integrated Silicon photonics waveguide chip, tests of nonlocal realism alternatives to quantum mechanics using entangled two-photon light. Other work has involved the development of single photon light sources and the use of two-photon light for absolute measurements of the detection efficiency of single-photon detectors and verifying those results to the highest accuracy yet achieved. Another application in radiometry used two-photon light to determine spectral radiance in the infrared without requiring a calibrated detector or even one sensitive to the infrared. As a postdoctoral fellow at the National Bureau of Standards, as the field of laser cooling and trapping was getting off the ground, he was part of the team that achieved the first trapping of a neutral atom.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Technology, Gaithersburg

Sergey Polyakov Series Volume Editor

Sergey V. Polyakov is a physicist in Quantum Measurement Division at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), whose mission is the study and use of quantum light sources and single-photon detectors for advancing novel, quantum-enabled measurements, quantum information, and tests of fundamental physics. Recently, Sergey has developed new characterization techniques for classical and non-classical light sources, which were successfully applied for an in-depth analysis of a range of optical sources: from quantum dots to parametric down-conversion single-photon sources, to faint lasers and thermal sources. He demonstrated indistinguishability of single photons generated by single photon sources of different nature. He also holds an accuracy record in comparing absolute calibrations of single-photon detectors using a quantum two-photon method and a more traditional radiant-power measurement and detector substitution method. As a postdoctoral fellow of California Institute of Technology, he contributed in development of early ensemble-based sources of single photons, and he co-authored first demonstration of entanglement in remote atomic ensembles, published by Nature.

Affiliations and Expertise

NIST, Gaithersburg, MD

Jingyun Fan Series Volume Editor

Jingyun Fan is a physicist affiliated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Joint Quantum Institute of University of Maryland. He contributed to the early development of fiber-based photonic entanglement, which is now a standard tool as an alternative to spontaneous parametric down-conversion for quantum information processing tasks. His contributions to spontaneous parametric down-conversion include achieving a collection efficiency for a two-photon pair source that for the first time exceeds the threshold needed for a loop-hole free test of Bell’s inequality. His recent work in the field of quantum measurement science involves the demonstration of a number of strategically designed quantum measurement protocols that bridge the gap between quantum communication and coherent optical communication for the first time. His most recent work explores the interaction of light in complex photonic systems as a way to simulate a range of physical phenomena not easily accessible through other means.

Affiliations and Expertise

NIST, Gaithersburg, MD

Joshua Bienfang

Joshua Bienfang Series Volume Editor

Joshua C. Bienfang is a member of the Quantum Optics Group at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), whose mission is the study non-classical light and detectors for use in absolute metrology, quantum-enabled measurements, quantum information, and tests of fundamental physics. Josh’s recent work in single-photon detection systems has resulted in unprecedented efficiency and noise performance in fast gated detectors, and advances in fast quenching of Si devices to reduce afterpulsing. As an NRC post-doc, Josh conducted some of the earliest investigations of high-speed free-space quantum key distribution and demonstrated a scalable system with orders-of-magnitude improvement in speed over prior techniques. As a graduate student at the University of New Mexico, Josh studied laser frequency stabilization and nonlinear optics, and built a 20 W sodium-guidestar source for adaptive optics systems, the first high-power continuous-wave source of this kind.

Affiliations and Expertise

NIST, Gaithersburg, MD

