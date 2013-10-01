Single-Photon Generation and Detection, Volume 45
1st Edition
Physics and Applications
Table of Contents
Contributors
Volumes in series
Preface
Single-Photon Generation and Detection: Physics and Applications
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Physics of Light—an Historical Perspective
1.2 Quantum Light
1.3 The Development of Single-Photon Technologies
1.4 Some Applications of Single-Photon Technology
1.5 This book
1.6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2. Photon Statistics, Measurements, and Measurements Tools
Abstract
2.1 Quantized Electric Field & Operator Notation
2.2 Source Characteristics
2.3 Detector Properties
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3. Photomultiplier Tubes
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Brief History
3.3 Principle of Operation
3.4 Photon Counting with Photomultipliers
3.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. Semiconductor-Based Detectors
Abstract
4.1 Photon Counting: When and Why
4.2 Why Semiconductor Detectors for Photon Counting?
4.3 Principle of Operation of Single-Photon Avalanche Diodes
4.4 Performance Parameters and Features of SPAD Devices
4.5 Circuit Principles for SPAD Operation
4.6 Silicon SPAD Devices
4.7 Silicon SPAD Array Detectors
4.8 SPADs for the Infrared Spectral Range
4.9 Active Gating Techniques for InGaAs SPADs
4.10 Future Prospects for Silicon SPADs
4.11 Future Prospects for InGaAs SPADs
References
Chapter 5. Novel Semiconductor Single-Photon Detectors
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Solid-State Photomultipliers and Visible-Light Photon Counters
5.3 Quantum-Dot-Based Detectors
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6. Detectors Based on Superconductors
Abstract
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Superconducting Nanowire Single-Photon Detectors
6.3 Transition-Edge Sensors
6.4 Superconducting Tunnel Junction Detectors
6.5 Microwave Kinetic-Inductance Detectors
6.6 Conclusions and Perspective
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 7. Hybrid Detectors
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Space-Multiplexed Detectors
7.3 Time-multiplexed Detectors
7.4 Up-Conversion Detectors
7.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Single-Photon Detector Calibration
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Definitions
8.3 Calibration Methods
8.4 Practical Considerations
8.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. Quantum Detector Tomography
Abstract
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Quantum Tomography: Prelude
9.3 Detector Tomography
9.4 Experimental Implementations of Detector Tomography
9.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 10. The First Single-Photon Sources
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Feeble Light vs. Single Photon
10.3 Photon Pairs as a Resource for Single Photons
10.4 Single-Photon Interferences
10.5 Further Developments
References
Chapter 11. Parametric Down-Conversion
Abstract
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Single Photons from PDC: Theory
11.3 Bulk-Crystal PDC
11.4 Periodically-Poled Crystal PDC
11.5 Waveguide-Crystal PDC
11.6 Comparison of Experimental Single-Photon Sources Using PDC
11.7 Overview of the Most Commonly Used Nonlinear Materials and Their Properties
11.8 Conclusion
References
Chapter 12. Four-Wave Mixing in Single-Mode Optical Fibers
Abstract
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Photon Pair Generation in Optical Fibers
12.3 Heralded Single-Photon Sources Based onsFWM
12.4 Quantum Interference Between Separate Spectrally Filtered Fiber Sources
12.5 Intrinsically Pure-State Photons
12.6 Entangled Photon-Pair Sources
12.7 Applications of Fiber Photon Sources—All-Fiber Quantum Logic Gates
12.8 Photonic Fusion in Fiber
12.9 Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. Single Emitters in Isolated Quantum Systems
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Single Photons from Atoms and Ions - A. Kuhn
13.3 Single Photons from Semiconductor Quantum Dots - G. S. Solomon
13.4 Single Defects in Diamond - C. Santori
13.5 Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 14. Generation and Storage of Single Photons in Collectively Excited Atomic Ensembles
Abstract
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Basic Concepts
14.3 From Heralded to Deterministic Single-Photon Sources
14.4 Interference of Photons from Independent Sources
14.5 Conclusion and Outlook
Appendix
References
Index
Description
Single-photon generation and detection is at the forefront of modern optical physics research. This book is intended to provide a comprehensive overview of the current status of single-photon techniques and research methods in the spectral region from the visible to the infrared. The use of single photons, produced on demand with well-defined quantum properties, offers an unprecedented set of capabilities that are central to the new area of quantum information and are of revolutionary importance in areas that range from the traditional, such as high sensitivity detection for astronomy, remote sensing, and medical diagnostics, to the exotic, such as secretive surveillance and very long communication links for data transmission on interplanetary missions. The goal of this volume is to provide researchers with a comprehensive overview of the technology and techniques that are available to enable them to better design an experimental plan for its intended purpose. The book will be broken into chapters focused specifically on the development and capabilities of the available detectors and sources to allow a comparative understanding to be developed by the reader along with and idea of how the field is progressing and what can be expected in the near future. Along with this technology, we will include chapters devoted to the applications of this technology, which is in fact much of the driver for its development. This is set to become the go-to reference for this field.
Key Features
- Covers all the basic aspects needed to perform single-photon experiments and serves as the first reference to any newcomer who would like to produce an experimental design that incorporates the latest techniques
- Provides a comprehensive overview of the current status of single-photon techniques and research methods in the spectral region from the visible to the infrared, thus giving broad background that should enable newcomers to the field to make rapid progress in gaining proficiency
- Written by leading experts in the field, among which, the leading Editor is recognized as having laid down the roadmap, thus providing the reader with an authenticated and reliable source
Readership
Academic and Industrial Scientists using Spectrophotometric Techniques to Characterize Various Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 1st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123876966
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123876959
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Alan Migdall Series Volume Editor
Alan Migdall leads the Quantum Optics Group at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), whose mission is the study and use of nonclassical light sources and detectors for application in absolute metrology, quantum enabled measurements, quantum information, and tests of fundamental physics. He and his group are also engaged in efforts aimed at advancing single-photon source, detector, and processing technologies for these applications. Migdall is a Fellow of the Joint Quantum Institute, a joint institute of the University of Maryland and NIST. Migdall is also a fellow of the American Physical Society and an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland. While he has a long list of publications, recent highlights of his work include the experimental demonstration of a coherent receiver with error rates below the standard quantum limit to a degree far exceeding any previous efforts, demonstration of topologically robust photonic states in an integrated Silicon photonics waveguide chip, tests of nonlocal realism alternatives to quantum mechanics using entangled two-photon light. Other work has involved the development of single photon light sources and the use of two-photon light for absolute measurements of the detection efficiency of single-photon detectors and verifying those results to the highest accuracy yet achieved. Another application in radiometry used two-photon light to determine spectral radiance in the infrared without requiring a calibrated detector or even one sensitive to the infrared. As a postdoctoral fellow at the National Bureau of Standards, as the field of laser cooling and trapping was getting off the ground, he was part of the team that achieved the first trapping of a neutral atom.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Technology, Gaithersburg
Sergey Polyakov Series Volume Editor
Sergey V. Polyakov is a physicist in Quantum Measurement Division at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), whose mission is the study and use of quantum light sources and single-photon detectors for advancing novel, quantum-enabled measurements, quantum information, and tests of fundamental physics. Recently, Sergey has developed new characterization techniques for classical and non-classical light sources, which were successfully applied for an in-depth analysis of a range of optical sources: from quantum dots to parametric down-conversion single-photon sources, to faint lasers and thermal sources. He demonstrated indistinguishability of single photons generated by single photon sources of different nature. He also holds an accuracy record in comparing absolute calibrations of single-photon detectors using a quantum two-photon method and a more traditional radiant-power measurement and detector substitution method. As a postdoctoral fellow of California Institute of Technology, he contributed in development of early ensemble-based sources of single photons, and he co-authored first demonstration of entanglement in remote atomic ensembles, published by Nature.
Affiliations and Expertise
NIST, Gaithersburg, MD
Jingyun Fan Series Volume Editor
Jingyun Fan is a physicist affiliated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Joint Quantum Institute of University of Maryland. He contributed to the early development of fiber-based photonic entanglement, which is now a standard tool as an alternative to spontaneous parametric down-conversion for quantum information processing tasks. His contributions to spontaneous parametric down-conversion include achieving a collection efficiency for a two-photon pair source that for the first time exceeds the threshold needed for a loop-hole free test of Bell’s inequality. His recent work in the field of quantum measurement science involves the demonstration of a number of strategically designed quantum measurement protocols that bridge the gap between quantum communication and coherent optical communication for the first time. His most recent work explores the interaction of light in complex photonic systems as a way to simulate a range of physical phenomena not easily accessible through other means.
Affiliations and Expertise
NIST, Gaithersburg, MD
Joshua Bienfang Series Volume Editor
Joshua C. Bienfang is a member of the Quantum Optics Group at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), whose mission is the study non-classical light and detectors for use in absolute metrology, quantum-enabled measurements, quantum information, and tests of fundamental physics. Josh’s recent work in single-photon detection systems has resulted in unprecedented efficiency and noise performance in fast gated detectors, and advances in fast quenching of Si devices to reduce afterpulsing. As an NRC post-doc, Josh conducted some of the earliest investigations of high-speed free-space quantum key distribution and demonstrated a scalable system with orders-of-magnitude improvement in speed over prior techniques. As a graduate student at the University of New Mexico, Josh studied laser frequency stabilization and nonlinear optics, and built a 20 W sodium-guidestar source for adaptive optics systems, the first high-power continuous-wave source of this kind.
Affiliations and Expertise
NIST, Gaithersburg, MD