Single-phase, Two-phase and Supercritical Natural Circulation Systems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Natural circulation loops—advantages, challenges, and classification
2. Review of applications of natural circulation systems
3. Governing differential equations for natural circulation systems
4. Steady-state and transient performance of single-phase natural circulation systems
5. Steady-state and transient analysis of two-phase natural circulation systems
6. Steady-state and transient analysis of supercritical natural circulation systems
7. Instabilities in natural circulation systems
8. Stability analysis of natural circulation systems
9. Modeling of instabilities in multichannel natural circulation boiling water reactors
10. Design of natural circulationbased systems
11. Coupled natural circulation systems
12. Scaling philosophy for natural circulation systems
13. Thermosyphon heat transport devices
Description
Single-Phase, Two-Phase and Supercritical Natural Circulation Systems provides readers with a deep understanding of natural circulation systems. This book equips the reader with an understanding on how to detect unstable loops to ensure plant safety and reliability, calculate heat transport capabilities, and design effective natural circulation loops, stability maps and parallel channel systems. Each chapter begins with an introduction to the circulation system before discussing each element in detail and analyzing its effect on the performance of the system. The book also presents thermosyphon heat transport devices in nuclear and other industrial plants, a common information need for students and researchers alike.
This book is invaluable for engineers, designers, operators and consultants in nuclear, mechanical, electrical and chemical disciplines.
Key Features
- Presents single-phase, two-phase and supercritical natural circulation systems together in one resource to fill an existing knowledge gap
- Guides the reader through relevant processes, such as designing, analyzing and generating stability maps and natural circulation loops, calculating heat transport capabilities, and maintaining natural circulation system operations
- Includes global case studies and examples to increase understanding, along with important IAEA standards and procedures
Readership
Intended for nuclear, mechanical, chemical & electrical engineering disciplines; engineers involved in the design, construction & operation of nuclear, fossil-fuelled and solar-thermal power plants; heat transfer and cooling system engineers and researchers; safety analysis specialists of regulatory bodies such as USNRC, IAEA, AERB
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 20th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081024874
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024867
About the Authors
Pallippattu Krishnan Vijayan Author
Dr Pallippattu Krishnan Vijayan is currently working as a Raja Ramanna Fellow at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and his research focuses on natural circulation based passive safety systems for advanced reactors. Dr Vijayan, a chemical engineer from the University of Calicut joined BARC after completing the training course in nuclear science engineering conducted by BARC. He received his PhD from the Department of Energy Systems Engineering, IIT Bombay in 1989. A Distinguished Scientist, Dr Vijayan served at BARC in various positions such as group leader, head, thermal hydraulics section, head reactor engineering division and Director, Reactor Design and Development Group. He has worked nearly four decades in the field of thermal hydraulics of nuclear reactors and his specific field of expertise is natural circulation based passive safety systems. He played a key role in the thermal hydraulic design of thorium based Advanced Heavy Water Reactor (AHWR) and established large scale integral test facilities for its thermal hydraulic design validation. He participated in several International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) coordinated research projects and bilateral research projects like Indo-Italian, Indo-German, Indo-UK, Indo-Korea and AERB-US NRC. He was one of the experts invited by IAEA to formulate a training course on ‘Natural circulation phenomena and passive safety systems for advanced water cooled reactors’ and is a lecturer for this IAEA training course since 2004.
Affiliations and Expertise
Raja Ramanna Fellow, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)
Arun Nayak Author
Dr. Nayak received his PhD from TITech, Japan in 2000 in Nuclear Engineering, and his field of Specialization is Nuclear Reactor Thermalhydraulics and Safety. He has received multiple awards, prizes and honorary degrees throughout his career and is a life member of the Indian Nuclear Society and Indian Society of Heat and Mass Transfer. He has published over 73 peer reviewed articles and 140 conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Officer and Head, Thermal Hydraulics Section of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Professor, Hombi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai, India