Single Molecule Tools, Part A: Fluorescence Based Approaches, Volume 472

1. Watching single DNA replication loops under flow extension

2. Star polymer surface passivation for single molecule detection

3. Ultrahigh resolution detection of single active motor proteins in live cells

4. Molecules and Methods for Superresolution Imaging

5. Aqueous nanodroplets for studying single molecules

6. High-speed atomic force microscopy techniques for visualizing dynamic behavior of biological macromolecules

7. Single-Biomolecule Spectroscopy Using Microfluidic Platforms

8. DNA Looping Kinetics Analyzed by Tethered Particle Microscopy

9. Single molecule observation of proteins in vivo

10. DNA curtains as a high-throughput approach to single molecule imaging

11. Single-molecule enzymology of protein synthesis

12. Single molecule fluorescence studies of intrinsically disordered proteins

13. Nanovesicle trapping for studying transient protein-protein interactions by single molecule FRET

13. Tracking single motor proteins in the cytoplasm of mammalian cells

14. Conformational States of F1-ATPase by Single-Molecule Rotation

15. Single Molecule Sequencing by Fluorescence Imaging

16. Real-Time DNA Sequencing from Single Polymerase Molecules

17. Micropatterning and single molecule imaging for quantitative analysis of protein-protein interactions in living cells

18. Probing virus-receptor interactions by atomic force spectroscopy

19. Single-Molecule Fluorescence Spectroscopy of Cytochrome P450 in Nanodiscs

20. Analysis of complex single molecule FRET time traces

21. Application of super-resolution imaging to single particle tracking in nanotechnology

22. Scanning FCS for the characterization of protein dynamics in live cells

23. Single mRNA molecule tracking in live cells

24. Single-molecule high-resolution colocalization (SHREC) or Single-molecule optical-trap analyses of protein structure

25. Nanopore force Spectroscopy tools for analyzing single bio-complexes

26. Use of plasmon coupling to reveal DNA dynamics at the single molecule level

27. Fluorescence-force spectroscopy

28. Multiplexed single mRNA imaging in fixed cells

29. Size-Minimized Quantum Dots for Single-Molecule and Intracellular Imaging

30. The ABEL trap

31. An optical torque wrench

32. Determining the Stoichiometry of Protein Hetero-complexes in Living Cells with Fluorescence Fluctuation Spectroscopy

33. Fluorescent Visualization of Single Protein-DNA Complexes

34. Direct Measurement of Tertiary Contact Cooperativity in RNA Folding by single molecule FRET

35. Nanometer-localized multiple single-molecule (NALMS) 36. Multiparameter single molecule fluorescence detection with applications to FRET

37. Single-particle tracking-photoactivated localization microscopy (sptPALM) within live cells

38. Site-specific incoporation of fluorescent probes into RNA polymerase

39.Quantitative single-molecule imaging by confocal laser scanning microscopy

40. Studies of DNA-replication at the single molecule level using magnetic tweezers

41. RNA labeled for single molecule FRET analysis from ligation with T4 RNA ligases

42. Combining optical tweezers, single-molecule fluorescence microscopy and microfluidics for studying reversible protein-DNA interactions

43. How dwell time distributions and other such observables in single molecule analysis can be used to extract information from molecular systems