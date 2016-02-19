Single-mode Optical Fibres - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080407425, 9781483296074

Single-mode Optical Fibres

1st Edition

Authors: G. Cancellieri
eBook ISBN: 9781483296074
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 21st February 1991
Page Count: 431
Description

This book describes signal propagation in single-mode optical fibres for telecommunication applications. Such description is based on the analysis of field propagation, considering waveguide properties and also some of the particular characteristics of the material fibre. The book covers such recent advances as, coherent transmissions; optical amplification; MIR fibres; polarization maintaining; polarization diversity and photon counting.

Readership

For graduate and post-graduate students, researchers and technicians, interested both in electromagnetic field theory and in optical communications.

Table of Contents

General Concepts about Dielectric Waveguides. The vector wave equation. The homogeneous scalar wave equation. Perturbation solution of the vector wave equation. Time dispersion. Ideal Single-mode Fibres. Step-index isotropic fibres: rigorous approach. Weakly guiding step-index isotropic fibres. Graded-index isotropic fibres. W type isotropic fibres. Non-circular isotropic fibres. Fibres with material modal birefringence. Finite element methods. Real Single-mode Fibres. Technological aspects. Intrinsic loss. Effects of longitudinal non-uniformities. Joints. Minimization of Time Dispersion. Chromatic dispersion in silica-based fibres. Dispersion optimized profiles. Effects of time dispersion. Telecommunication Applications. Intensity modulation transmissions. Coherent modulation transmissions. Multipoint connections using single-mode fibres. Topics for future research. References. Index. List of the main symbols.

About the Author

G. Cancellieri

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Ancona, Ancona, Italy

