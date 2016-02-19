Single-Cell Protein Safety for Animal and Human Feeding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080237657, 9781483188843

Single-Cell Protein Safety for Animal and Human Feeding

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Protein-Calorie Advisory Group of the United Nations System Symposium Investigations on Single-Cell Protein Held at the Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche 'Mario Negri', Milan, Italy, March 31 - April 1, 1977

Editors: Silvio Garattini Silvio Paglialunga Nevin S. Scrimshaw
eBook ISBN: 9781483188843
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 230
Description

Single-Cell Protein: Safety for Animal and Human Feeding covers the proceedings of the Protein-Calorie Advisory Group of the United Nations System Symposium “Investigations On Single-Cell Protein,” held at the Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche 'Mario Negri' Milan, Italy, on March 31 – April 1,1977.

This text is divided into three parts. The first part discusses taxonomy and pathogenicity, including topics on strengths and weaknesses of traditional criteria in the systematics of yeasts; DNA relatedness between physiologically similar strains and species of yeasts; and studies of potential pathogenicity of industrial yeasts. This book then explains the models of pathogenicity for yeasts of the genus Candida, as well as the characteristics and comparative studies of this genus. Metabolism and toxicology of odd-numbered carbon chain fatty acids are also tackled, which is the main topic of the second part of this book. The last part is concerned mainly with the metabolism and toxicology of alkanes.

This publication will be invaluable to chemists and students of chemistry and related disciplines.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Participants in Symposium

1. Taxonomy and Pathogenicity

Strengths and Weaknesses of Traditional Criteria in the Systematics of Yeasts as Revealed by Nuclear Genome Comparison

DNA Relatedness between Physiologically Similar Strains and Species of Yeasts of Medical and Industrial Importance

Studies of Potential Pathogenicity of Industrial Yeasts for Normal and Cortisone-Treated Mice

Models of Pathogenicity for Yeasts of the Genus Candida

Characteristics of Candida Maltosa

Comparative Studies on the Potential Pathogenicity of Candida Tropicalis and Candida Maltosa

2. Metabolism and Toxicology of Odd-numbered Carbon Chain Fatty Acids

Biochemical and Toxicological Studies of n-Hydrocarbons Present in Single-Cell Protein

Effect of Feeding Odd-Chain Fatty Acids on Litter Size and Tissue Composition of Rats

The Fatty Acid Composition of 'Pruteen'

Some Aspects of the Metabolism of Odd-Numbered Fatty Acids in Fowl and Pig

3. Metabolism and Toxicology of Alkanes

Japanese Research on the Safety of Yeasts Grown on n-Paraffin for Animal Feed. A Review

Biological Significance of the Accumulation of Uneven Fatty Acids in Various Animal Species Fed Diets Containing Single-Cell Proteins

n-Paraffins in Tissues of Animals Fed on Alkane-Grown Yeasts

Effect of Feeding n-Paraffins on Animal Tissue Levels

Metabolism of Alkanes and Alkenes in Regard to Composition of Cellular Fatty Acids in Microorganisms

Metabolic Pathway of n-Paraffins in Mammals

4. Allergic Reactions in Man

The Use of Animal Models for Assessing the Immunogenic Potential of Single-Cell Protein

Allergic Responses to Some Single-Cell Proteins in Human Subjects

Clinical Gastrointestinal Allergy

Public Health Interest in Fungi Used in Industry

Summary of the Symposium

Appendix I

Report of the VII PAG Ad Hoc Working Group Meeting on Single-Cell Proteins

Appendix II

Members and Invitees of VII Ad Hoc Working Group Meeting on Single-Cell Proteins

Index

About the Editor

Silvio Garattini

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Pharmacology, University of Milan, Milan, Italy

Silvio Paglialunga

Nevin S. Scrimshaw

