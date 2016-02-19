Single-Cell Protein Safety for Animal and Human Feeding
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Protein-Calorie Advisory Group of the United Nations System Symposium Investigations on Single-Cell Protein Held at the Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche 'Mario Negri', Milan, Italy, March 31 - April 1, 1977
Single-Cell Protein: Safety for Animal and Human Feeding covers the proceedings of the Protein-Calorie Advisory Group of the United Nations System Symposium “Investigations On Single-Cell Protein,” held at the Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche 'Mario Negri' Milan, Italy, on March 31 – April 1,1977.
This text is divided into three parts. The first part discusses taxonomy and pathogenicity, including topics on strengths and weaknesses of traditional criteria in the systematics of yeasts; DNA relatedness between physiologically similar strains and species of yeasts; and studies of potential pathogenicity of industrial yeasts. This book then explains the models of pathogenicity for yeasts of the genus Candida, as well as the characteristics and comparative studies of this genus. Metabolism and toxicology of odd-numbered carbon chain fatty acids are also tackled, which is the main topic of the second part of this book. The last part is concerned mainly with the metabolism and toxicology of alkanes.
This publication will be invaluable to chemists and students of chemistry and related disciplines.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Participants in Symposium
1. Taxonomy and Pathogenicity
Strengths and Weaknesses of Traditional Criteria in the Systematics of Yeasts as Revealed by Nuclear Genome Comparison
DNA Relatedness between Physiologically Similar Strains and Species of Yeasts of Medical and Industrial Importance
Studies of Potential Pathogenicity of Industrial Yeasts for Normal and Cortisone-Treated Mice
Models of Pathogenicity for Yeasts of the Genus Candida
Characteristics of Candida Maltosa
Comparative Studies on the Potential Pathogenicity of Candida Tropicalis and Candida Maltosa
2. Metabolism and Toxicology of Odd-numbered Carbon Chain Fatty Acids
Biochemical and Toxicological Studies of n-Hydrocarbons Present in Single-Cell Protein
Effect of Feeding Odd-Chain Fatty Acids on Litter Size and Tissue Composition of Rats
The Fatty Acid Composition of 'Pruteen'
Some Aspects of the Metabolism of Odd-Numbered Fatty Acids in Fowl and Pig
3. Metabolism and Toxicology of Alkanes
Japanese Research on the Safety of Yeasts Grown on n-Paraffin for Animal Feed. A Review
Biological Significance of the Accumulation of Uneven Fatty Acids in Various Animal Species Fed Diets Containing Single-Cell Proteins
n-Paraffins in Tissues of Animals Fed on Alkane-Grown Yeasts
Effect of Feeding n-Paraffins on Animal Tissue Levels
Metabolism of Alkanes and Alkenes in Regard to Composition of Cellular Fatty Acids in Microorganisms
Metabolic Pathway of n-Paraffins in Mammals
4. Allergic Reactions in Man
The Use of Animal Models for Assessing the Immunogenic Potential of Single-Cell Protein
Allergic Responses to Some Single-Cell Proteins in Human Subjects
Clinical Gastrointestinal Allergy
Public Health Interest in Fungi Used in Industry
Summary of the Symposium
Appendix I
Report of the VII PAG Ad Hoc Working Group Meeting on Single-Cell Proteins
Appendix II
Members and Invitees of VII Ad Hoc Working Group Meeting on Single-Cell Proteins
Index
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188843
Silvio Garattini
Institute of Pharmacology, University of Milan, Milan, Italy