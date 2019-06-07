Single-Cell Omics
1st Edition
Volume 1: Technological Advances and Applications
Description
Single-Cell Omics: Volume 1: Technological Advances and Applications provides the latest technological developments and applications of single-cell technologies in the field of biomedicine. In the current era of precision medicine, the single-cell omics technology is highly promising due to its potential in diagnosis, prognosis and therapeutics. Sections in the book cover single-cell omics research and applications, diverse technologies applied in the topic, such as pangenomics, metabolomics, and multi-omics of single cells, data analysis, and several applications of single-cell omics within the biomedical field, for example in cancer, metabolic and neuro diseases, immunology, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine and reproductive health.
This book is a valuable source for bioinformaticians, molecular diagnostic researchers, clinicians and members of the biomedical field who are interested in understanding more about single-cell omics and its potential for research and diagnosis.
Key Features
- Covers not only the technological aspects, but also the diverse applications of single cell omics in the biomedical field
- Summarizes the latest progress in single cell omics and discusses potential future developments for research and diagnosis
- Written by experts across the world, bringing different points-of-view and case studies to give a comprehensive overview on the topic
Readership
Bioinformaticians, molecular diagnostic researchers, clinicians, geneticists
Table of Contents
Section I Overview of Single-Cell Omics
CHAPTER 1 Single-Cell Omics: An Overview
CHAPTER 2 Recent Progress in Single-Cell Sequencing
CHAPTER 3 Cellular Heterogeneity and Single-Cell Omics
CHAPTER 4 Single-Cell Omics: Cellular Functions
CHAPTER 5 Single-Cell Omics: Deciphering Tumor Clonal Architecture
Section II Omics Technologies in Single-Cell
CHAPTER 6 An Overview of Single-Cell Isolation Techniques
CHAPTER 7 Microfluidic Techniques for Single-Cell Culture
CHAPTER 8 Single-Cell Omics in Noninvasive Diagnosis and Testing—Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy-Based Approach
CHAPTER 9 Single-Cell Genomics: Technology and Applications
CHAPTER 10 Single-Cell Metagenomics
CHAPTER 11 Single-Cell Epigenomics: Technology and Applications
CHAPTER 12 Single-Cell Transcriptomics: Technology and Applications
CHAPTER 13 Single-Cell Transcriptomics and Proteomics of Skeletal Muscle: Technology and Applications
CHAPTER 14 Single-Cell Proteomics: Technology and Applications
CHAPTER 15 Single-Cell Metabolomics: Technology and Applications
CHAPTER 16 Single-Cell Phenomics in Budding Yeast: Technologies and Applications
CHAPTER 17 Robotics in Single-Cell Omics
CHAPTER 18 Single-Cell Editing: The CRISPR/Cas9 and Applications
Section III Data Analysis in Single-Cell Omics
CHAPTER 19 Data Analysis in Single-Cell RNA-Seq
CHAPTER 20 Systems-Level Understanding of Single-Cell Omics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 7th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128149201
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149195
About the Editor
Debmalya Barh
M.Sc. (Applied Genetics), M.Tech. (Biotechnology), M.Phil. (Biotechnology), Ph.D. (Biotechnology), Ph.D. (Bioinformatics), Post-Doc (Bioinformatics), PGDM, is honorary Principal Scientist at Institute of Integrative Omics and Applied Biotechnology (IIOAB), India- a virtual global platform of multidicipliary research and advocacy. He is blended with both academic and industrial research and has more than 12 yrs bioinformatics and personalized diagnostic/ medicine Industry experience where his main focus is to translate academic research into high value commercial products for common mans’ reach. He has published more than 150 articles in reputed international journals and has edited 15 cutting-edge omics related reference books published by Taylor& Francis, Springer, Elsevier etc. He has also co-authored 30+ book chapters. Dr. Barh also frequently reviewes articles for Nature publications, Elsevier, BMC Series, PLoS One etc like international Journals. Due to his significant contribution in the field; he has been recognized by Who's Who in the World and Limca Book of Records.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Genomics and Applied Gene Technology, Institute of Integrative Omics and Applied Biotechnology, Nonakuri, Purba Medinipur, India
Vasco Azevedo
Vasco Azevedo is graduated from veterinary school of the Federal University of Bahia in 1986. He obtained his Master (1989) and Ph.D. (1993) degrees in microbial genetics from Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon (INAPG) and Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique (INRA), France, respectively. He did his Post-doctoral research (1994) at Department of Microbiology, School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. USA. Since 1995, he is a Professor at Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Brazil. In 2004, Prof. Azevedo won the Livre-docência contest at the University of São Paulo, which is considered the best university in Brazil. Livre-docência is a degree awarded by the Higher Education Department of Brazil through a public examination open only to the doctoral degree holders and is a recognition to a superior quality of teaching and research. In 2017, Prof. Azevedo defended his third thesis to become a Doctorate in Bioinformatics from the UFMG. He is a also a Fellow of Brazilian Academy of Sciences. He has published 380 research articles, 3 books, and 29 book chapters. Prof. Azevedo is expert in bacterial genetics, genomics, transcriptome, proteomics, and development of new vaccines and diagnostics against infectious diseases. He is pioneer in genetics of Lactic Acid Bacteria and Corynebacterium pseudotuberculosis in Brazil.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute of Biological Sciences, Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Brazil