Single and Multi-Chip Microcontroller Interfacing teaches the principles of designing and programming microcontrollers that will be used in a wide variety of electronic and mechanical devices, machines and systems. Applications are wide, ranging from controlling an automobile to measuring, controlling and displaying your home's temperature. The book utilizes the new Motorola 68Hc12 microcontroller as the primary example throughout. This new microprocessor is the latest development in mid-level 16-bit microcontrollers that will be used world wide due to its low cost and ease of programming. The book features the most popular programming languages--C and C++--in describing basic and advanced techniques. The 68Hc12 will replace many of the existing 8-bit microprocessors currently used in applications and teaching.