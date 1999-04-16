Single and Multi-Chip Microcontroller Interfacing
1st Edition
For the Motorola 6812
Description
Single and Multi-Chip Microcontroller Interfacing teaches the principles of designing and programming microcontrollers that will be used in a wide variety of electronic and mechanical devices, machines and systems. Applications are wide, ranging from controlling an automobile to measuring, controlling and displaying your home's temperature. The book utilizes the new Motorola 68Hc12 microcontroller as the primary example throughout. This new microprocessor is the latest development in mid-level 16-bit microcontrollers that will be used world wide due to its low cost and ease of programming. The book features the most popular programming languages--C and C++--in describing basic and advanced techniques. The 68Hc12 will replace many of the existing 8-bit microprocessors currently used in applications and teaching.
Key Features
- First book available on the new Motorola 68HC12 microcontroller
- Thorough discussion of C and C++ programming of I/O ports and synchronization mechanisms
- Concrete discussion of applications of the popular, readily available, inexpensive and well-designed 68HC12
- Many examples and over 200 problems at the end of each chapters
- Separate sections describing object-oriented interfacing
This book is ideal for professional engineers as well as students in university courses in micro-processors/microcontrollers in departments of electrical engineering, computer engineering or computer science; It is also appropriate for advanced technical school courses. The book will also be a valuable professional reference for electrical engineers and mechanical engineers in industry working with the design of electronic and electromechanical devices and systems
Readership
Details
- No. of pages:
- 489
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 16th April 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080517261
About the Author
G. Lipovski
G. Jack Lipovski has taught electrical engineering and computer science for 30 years. He is a computer architect internationally recognized for his design of the pioneering database computer, CASSM, and the parallel computer, TRAC. He is an expert in microcomputers and is a past director of Euromicro and former editor of IEEE Micro. Dr. Lipovski is the author of nine books, more than 70 technical papers, and holds eight patents in the areas of logic-in-memory integrated circuits. He is a Fellow of the IEEE and a Golden Core Member of the IEEE Computer Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas, Austin, U.S.A.