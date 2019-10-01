Simulation of Power System with Renewables

Preface

Purpose of the book and guide on how to use the book

1. Introduction

Introduction to power systems, recent progress, issues and challenges

2. Network modelling

Discussion of different types of network representation (Z , dynamic or EMTP)

Admittance and impedance model of three phase systems

Modelling of Transformer with off-nominal taps

Vector approach in Simulink

Power flow computation.

Study: Power flow result (Req. II)

3. Synchronous machine modelling

Description of different synchronous machine models and assumption used

Description and key equations of synchronous machine model in d-q reference

Step-by-step procedure for building Simulink blocks

Initialization

Study: SMIB test system time domain results (Req. II - III)

4. Analysis and controller design ideas

Eigenvalue, Eigenvectors, participation factors, modal controllability, observability, residue, transfer function, singular value decomposition, matrix norms

Control design from a plant model

Study: SMIB test system modal results (Req. II - IV)

5. Load modelling

Discussion of different types of load representation (ZIP and dynamic)

Description, key equations and integration of ZIP model

Study: Four machine system model results (Req. II - V)

6. Modelling of wind power

Type 1, Type 2 , Type 3 and Type 4 wind turbine generator (WTG) models turbine and gear box models, pitch control model, modelling for Cp-curve Simulation

Initialization

Study: Wind system model results (Req. II - VI)

7. Modelling of solar generation

Discussion on methods of solar power generation

Modelling of solar generation for network power flow and stability studies

Study: Solar system model results (Req. II - V, VII)

8. Modelling of FACTS devices

Approach to build static VAR compensator (SVC), STATCOM, Thyristor-Controlled Series Compensation (TCSC) models and phase shifter /quadrature booster model

Approach to integrate models into the four machines system

Initialization

Study: Facts model study results (Req. II - V, VII)

9. HVDC system modelling and simulation

HVDC system model description

Integration into the small multi-machine system model

ACDC power flow

Initialization

Study: HVDC model study results (Req. II - V, IX)

10. Study of Inter-area oscillations in power system

Description of inter-area oscillations and their significance in power systems

Study: Case studies of inter-area oscillation using FACTS devices, HVDC and renewable generation. (Req. II - X)