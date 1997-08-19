Simplified Design of Voltage/Frequency Converters
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Voltage-Frequency Converter Basics
Simplified Design with Raytheon VFCs
Simplified Design with Analog Devices VFCs
Simplified Design with Exar VFCs
Simplified Design with National Semiconductor VFCs and FVCs
Miscellaneous VFCs and FVCs
Description
Simplified Design of V/F Converters shows how to design and experiment with V/F converters, both voltage-to-frequency and frequency-to-voltage. The design approach here is the same one used in all of John Lenk's best-selling books on simplified and practical design. Throughout the book, design problems start with guidelines for selecting all components on a trial-value basis, assuming a specific design goal and set of conditions. Then, using the guideline values in experimental circuits, the desired results are produced by varying the experimental component values, if needed.
If you are a working engineer responsible for designing VFCs, or selecting IC converters, the variety of circuit configurations described here should simplify your task. Not only does the book describe converter-circuit designs, but it also covers the most popular forms of VFC ICs available. Throughout the book, you will find a wealth of information on VFC ICs and related components, including how to test and troubleshoot completed circuits.
Key Features
- For all skill levels
- How to design and build V/F-converter circuits from scratch
Readership
Design engineers and technicians
John Lenk Author
An established writer of international best-sellers in the field of electronics, Mr. Lenk is the author of more than 80 books on electronics, which together have sold well over two million copies in nine languages.