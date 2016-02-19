Simplified Design of Switching Power Supplies
1st Edition
Description
- Describes the operation of each circuit in detail Examines a wide selection of external components that modify the IC package characteristics Provides hands-on, essential information for designing a switching power supply
Simplified Design of Switching Power Supplies is an all-inclusive, one-stop guide to switching power-supply design. Step-by-step instructions and diagrams render this book essential for the student and the experimenter, as well as the design professional. Simplified Design of Switching Power Supplies concentrates on the use of IC regulators. All popular forms of switching supplies, including DC-DC converters, inverters, buck, boost, buck-boost, pulse frequency modulation, pulse width modulation, current-mode control and pulse skipping, are described in detail. The design examples may be put to immediate use or may be modified to meet a specific design goal. As an instructional text for those unfamiliar with switching supplies, or as a reference for those in need of a refresher, this unique book is essential for those involved in switching power-supply design.
Table of Contents
Switching power-supply basics; Heat sinks for switching power-supplies; Inductors/transformers for switching power-supplies; Testing and troubleshooting; Simplified design approaches.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1995
- Published:
- 19th December 1994
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292410
About the Author
John Lenk
Affiliations and Expertise
An established writer of international best-sellers in the field of electronics, Mr. Lenk is the author of more than 80 books on electronics, which together have sold well over two million copies in nine languages.