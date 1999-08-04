Simplified Design of Filter Circuits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750696555, 9780080517162

Simplified Design of Filter Circuits

1st Edition

Authors: John Lenk
eBook ISBN: 9780080517162
Paperback ISBN: 9780750696555
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 4th August 1999
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

Typical Switched-Capacitor Filters
Continuous Lowpass Filters
Zero DC-Error Lowpass Filters
General-Purpose Lowpass Filters
General-Purpose Elliptic Lowpass Filters
Tabular Design of Bandpass Filters
Practical Considerations for Switched-Capacitor Filters
Active RC Filters Using Current-Feedback Amplifiers
Simplified Design Examples

Description

Simplified Design of Filter Circuits, the eighth book in this popular series, is a step-by-step guide to designing filters using off-the-shelf ICs. The book starts with the basic operating principles of filters and common applications, then moves on to describe how to design circuits by using and modifying chips available on the market today. Lenk's emphasis is on practical, simplified approaches to solving design problems.

Key Features

  • Contains practical designs using off-the-shelf ICs
  • Straightforward, no-nonsense approach
  • Highly illustrated with manufacturer's data sheets

Readership

Design engineers and technicians

About the Authors

John Lenk Author

Affiliations and Expertise

An established writer of international best-sellers in the field of electronics, Mr. Lenk is the author of more than 80 books on electronics, which together have sold well over two million copies in nine languages.

