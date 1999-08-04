Simplified Design of Filter Circuits
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Typical Switched-Capacitor Filters
Continuous Lowpass Filters
Zero DC-Error Lowpass Filters
General-Purpose Lowpass Filters
General-Purpose Elliptic Lowpass Filters
Tabular Design of Bandpass Filters
Practical Considerations for Switched-Capacitor Filters
Active RC Filters Using Current-Feedback Amplifiers
Simplified Design Examples
Description
Simplified Design of Filter Circuits, the eighth book in this popular series, is a step-by-step guide to designing filters using off-the-shelf ICs. The book starts with the basic operating principles of filters and common applications, then moves on to describe how to design circuits by using and modifying chips available on the market today. Lenk's emphasis is on practical, simplified approaches to solving design problems.
Key Features
- Contains practical designs using off-the-shelf ICs
- Straightforward, no-nonsense approach
- Highly illustrated with manufacturer's data sheets
Readership
Design engineers and technicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 4th August 1999
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080517162
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750696555
About the Authors
John Lenk Author
Affiliations and Expertise
An established writer of international best-sellers in the field of electronics, Mr. Lenk is the author of more than 80 books on electronics, which together have sold well over two million copies in nine languages.