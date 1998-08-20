Simple, Low-cost Electronics Projects

Fred Blechman is a former U.S. Navy F4U Corsair fighter pilot and has written over 665 magazine articles and six books about electronics, microcomputers, and flying since 1961. He has this to say about this, his most recent, book:In later years my lack of fear of electronics led me into microcomputers. I immediately began to write magazine articles and books using simple word-processing instead of fighting a typewriter. If the computer went "down" I had enough confidence in my electronic ability to tackle basic repairs.So it is with YOU in mind that I have assembled many simple projects in this book—a book intended to teach you simple electronic fundamentals by having you assemble simple low-cost electronic products. This book is for YOU if you have a real interest in electronics, but are a relative novice, or you are a beginning or intermediate hobbyist or experimenter, and are far enough along to be familiar with components and common schematic symbols.Many electronics books and magazine articles are too full of formulas and too lacking in simple explanations. I've tried to avoid this mistake. My circuit descriptions are intended to be tutorial, and I apologize in advance if some seem oversimplified. Those are for beginners. On the other hand, some may seem too complicated, in which case thinking them through will teach you something.So get out your soldering iron, find an appropriate workspace, and HAVE FUN while learning!.