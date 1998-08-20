Simple, Low-cost Electronics Projects
1st Edition
Fred's explanations are clear, readable, and friendly. Each project comes with a complete discussion of circuit theory, circuit board and parts placement layouts, excellent hints on building and testing each circuit, suggestions for packaging, and a complete parts list. Few things are as satisfying as when an electronic device you built yourself comes to life when you flip the "On" switch. You're guaranteed success with this essential book on your workbench!
Chapter 1: A Telephone Hold Button Chapter 2: A Telephone Remote Ringer Chapter 3: A Telephone Recording Beeper Chapter 4: A Telephone FM Transmitter Chapter 5: A Telephone Line Analyzer Chapter 6: Two Simple Electronic Sirens Chapter 7: A Variable Frequency Audio Oscillator Chapter 8: Building a VOX (Voice Operated Switch) Chapter 9: A Nickel-Cadmium Battery Zapper Chapter 10: A Multi-purpose Digital Tester Chapter 11: 3-1/2 Digit Module Applications Chapter 12: More 3-1/2 Digit Module Applications Chapter 13: A Digital Thermometer Chapter 14: A Talking Alarm Clock Chapter 15: A DC Digital Voltmeter Chapter 16: A Digital Multimeter Kit Chapter 17: A Transistor/Diode Tester Chapter 18: Quick Tracey, the Semiconductor Sleuth Chapter 19: Digital Voltmeter Capacitance Adapter Chapter 20: A Function Generator Chapter 21: Measuring Inductance with "Quick Henry" Chapter 22: A Deluxe Timebase Appendix A: Part Substitution Appendix B: Kit and Part Sources Appendix C: Fred's Funnies
- 224
- English
- © Newnes 1998
- 20th August 1998
- Newnes
- 9781878707468
- 9780080517148
Fred Blechman
Fred Blechman is a former U.S. Navy F4U Corsair fighter pilot and has written over 665 magazine articles and six books about electronics, microcomputers, and flying since 1961. He has this to say about this, his most recent, book:In later years my lack of fear of electronics led me into microcomputers. I immediately began to write magazine articles and books using simple word-processing instead of fighting a typewriter. If the computer went "down" I had enough confidence in my electronic ability to tackle basic repairs.So it is with YOU in mind that I have assembled many simple projects in this book—a book intended to teach you simple electronic fundamentals by having you assemble simple low-cost electronic products. This book is for YOU if you have a real interest in electronics, but are a relative novice, or you are a beginning or intermediate hobbyist or experimenter, and are far enough along to be familiar with components and common schematic symbols.Many electronics books and magazine articles are too full of formulas and too lacking in simple explanations. I've tried to avoid this mistake. My circuit descriptions are intended to be tutorial, and I apologize in advance if some seem oversimplified. Those are for beginners. On the other hand, some may seem too complicated, in which case thinking them through will teach you something.So get out your soldering iron, find an appropriate workspace, and HAVE FUN while learning!.