Silicon Processing for Photovoltaics II, Volume 6

The processing of semiconductor silicon for manufacturing low cost photovoltaic products has been a field of increasing activity over the past decade and a number of papers have been published in the technical literature. This volume presents comprehensive, in-depth reviews on some of the key technologies developed for processing silicon for photovoltaic applications. It is complementary to Volume 5 in this series and together they provide the only collection of reviews in silicon photovoltaics available.

The volume contains papers on: the effect of introducing grain boundaries in silicon; the commercial production for multicrystalline silicon ingots and ribbon; epitaxial solar cell fabrication; metallurgical approaches to producing low-cost meltstock; the non-conventional bifacial solar cell approach.