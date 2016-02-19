Silicon Processing for Photovoltaics II, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to the series. Preface. Contents of Silicon Processing for Photovoltaics I. 1. Effects of grain boundaries and intragrain defects in silicon for photovoltaic applications (P. DePauw, R. Mertens, R. Van Overstraeten). 2. The Wacker ingot casting process (D. Helmreich). 3. Growth of silicon ingots by HEM for photovoltaic applications (C.P.Khattak, F. Schmid). 4. Progress in development of EFG process control in silicon ribbon production for photovoltaic applications (J.P. Kalejs). 5. Epitaxial solar cells on re-solidified metallurgical-grade silicon (R.V. D'Aiello, P.H. Robinson, E.A. Miller). 6. Metallurgical ways of silicon meltstock processing (J. Dietl). 7. Bifacial solar cells (A. Luque). Subject index.
The processing of semiconductor silicon for manufacturing low cost photovoltaic products has been a field of increasing activity over the past decade and a number of papers have been published in the technical literature. This volume presents comprehensive, in-depth reviews on some of the key technologies developed for processing silicon for photovoltaic applications. It is complementary to Volume 5 in this series and together they provide the only collection of reviews in silicon photovoltaics available.
The volume contains papers on: the effect of introducing grain boundaries in silicon; the commercial production for multicrystalline silicon ingots and ribbon; epitaxial solar cell fabrication; metallurgical approaches to producing low-cost meltstock; the non-conventional bifacial solar cell approach.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983660