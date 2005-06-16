Silicate Glasses and Melts, Volume 10
1st Edition
Properties and Structure
Table of Contents
- The Discovery of Silicate Melts. An Industrial and Geological Perspective.
- Glass Versus Melt.
- Glasses and Melts vs. Crystals.
- Melt and Glass Structure - Basic Concepts.
- Silica - A Deceitful Simplicity.
- Binary Metal Oxide-Silica Systems I. Physical Properties.
- Binary Metal Oxide-Silica Systems II. Structure.
- Aluminosilicate Systems I. Physical Properties.
- Aluminosilicate Systems II. Structure.
- Iron-bearing Melts I. Physical Properties.
- Iron-bearing Melts II. Structure.
- The Titanium Anomalies.
- Phosphorus.
- Water - An Elusive Component.
- Volatiles I. The System C-O-H-S.
- Volatiles II. Noble Gases and Halogens.
- Natural Melts. References. Subject Index.
Description
This book describes the structure-property-composition relationships for silicate glasses and melts of industrial and geological interest. From Antiquity to the 20th century, an introductory chapter presents this subject in a historical perspective. Basic concepts are then discussed in three chapters where attention is paid to the glass transition and its various consequences on melt and glass properties, to the structural and physical differences between amorphous and crystalline silicates, and to the mutual relationships between local order, energetics and physical properties.
With pure SiO2 as a starting point, compositions of increasing chemical complexity are successively dealt with in a dozen chapters. The effects of network-modifying cations on structure and properties are first exemplified by alkali and alkaline earth elements. The specific influence of aluminum, iron, titanium, and phosphorus are then reviewed. With water, volatiles in the system COHS, noble gases, and halogens, the effects of volatile components are also described. The last chapter explains how the results obtained on simpler melts can be applied to chemically complex systems. In each chapter, physical and chemical properties are described first and followed by a review of glass and melt structure. When possible, pressure effects are also considered.
Key Features
From SiO2 to complex silicate compositions, the physical and chemical properties of melts and glasses of geological and industrial interest Structural characterization of melts and glasses, from ambient to high pressure and temperature *From basic concepts to an advanced level, a consistent description of the structure-property-composition relationships in glasses and melts
Readership
Geochemists, mineralogists, volcanologists, geophysicists, glass making, ceramics and steel production industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 16th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457710
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444520111
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Bjorn Mysen Author
Bjorn O. Mysen. Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Geophysical Laboratory, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Washington, D.C., Editor, Proceedings in Earth and Planetary Science, General Editor, Phase Diagrams for Ceramists (American Ceramic Society), Associate Editor, Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta and American Mineralogist, Highly-cited scientist, Thompson ISI, 2001-present
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Geophysical Laboratory, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Washington, D.C.
Pascal Richet Author
Pascal Richet, Ph.D., Physicist, Institut de Physique du Globe Paris, France, Highly-cited scientist, Thompson ISI, 2003
Affiliations and Expertise
Physicist, Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France