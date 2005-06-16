Silicate Glasses and Melts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520111, 9780080457710

Silicate Glasses and Melts, Volume 10

1st Edition

Properties and Structure

Authors: Bjorn Mysen Pascal Richet
eBook ISBN: 9780080457710
Paperback ISBN: 9780444520111
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th June 2005
Page Count: 560
Table of Contents

  1. The Discovery of Silicate Melts. An Industrial and Geological Perspective.
  2. Glass Versus Melt.
  3. Glasses and Melts vs. Crystals.
  4. Melt and Glass Structure - Basic Concepts.
  5. Silica - A Deceitful Simplicity.
  6. Binary Metal Oxide-Silica Systems I. Physical Properties.
  7. Binary Metal Oxide-Silica Systems II. Structure.
  8. Aluminosilicate Systems I. Physical Properties.
  9. Aluminosilicate Systems II. Structure.
  10. Iron-bearing Melts I. Physical Properties.
  11. Iron-bearing Melts II. Structure.
  12. The Titanium Anomalies.
  13. Phosphorus.
  14. Water - An Elusive Component.
  15. Volatiles I. The System C-O-H-S.
  16. Volatiles II. Noble Gases and Halogens.
  17. Natural Melts. References. Subject Index.

Description

This book describes the structure-property-composition relationships for silicate glasses and melts of industrial and geological interest. From Antiquity to the 20th century, an introductory chapter presents this subject in a historical perspective. Basic concepts are then discussed in three chapters where attention is paid to the glass transition and its various consequences on melt and glass properties, to the structural and physical differences between amorphous and crystalline silicates, and to the mutual relationships between local order, energetics and physical properties.

With pure SiO2 as a starting point, compositions of increasing chemical complexity are successively dealt with in a dozen chapters. The effects of network-modifying cations on structure and properties are first exemplified by alkali and alkaline earth elements. The specific influence of aluminum, iron, titanium, and phosphorus are then reviewed. With water, volatiles in the system COHS, noble gases, and halogens, the effects of volatile components are also described. The last chapter explains how the results obtained on simpler melts can be applied to chemically complex systems. In each chapter, physical and chemical properties are described first and followed by a review of glass and melt structure. When possible, pressure effects are also considered.

Key Features

From SiO2 to complex silicate compositions, the physical and chemical properties of melts and glasses of geological and industrial interest Structural characterization of melts and glasses, from ambient to high pressure and temperature *From basic concepts to an advanced level, a consistent description of the structure-property-composition relationships in glasses and melts

Readership

Geochemists, mineralogists, volcanologists, geophysicists, glass making, ceramics and steel production industries

About the Authors

Bjorn Mysen Author

Bjorn O. Mysen. Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Geophysical Laboratory, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Washington, D.C., Editor, Proceedings in Earth and Planetary Science, General Editor, Phase Diagrams for Ceramists (American Ceramic Society), Associate Editor, Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta and American Mineralogist, Highly-cited scientist, Thompson ISI, 2001-present

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Scientist, Geophysical Laboratory, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Washington, D.C.

Pascal Richet Author

Pascal Richet, Ph.D., Physicist, Institut de Physique du Globe Paris, France, Highly-cited scientist, Thompson ISI, 2003

Affiliations and Expertise

Physicist, Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France

