Signs and Symptoms in Emergency Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323036450

Signs and Symptoms in Emergency Medicine

2nd Edition

Authors: Mark Davis Scott Votey
Paperback ISBN: 9780323036450
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th June 2006
Page Count: 704
Table of Contents

  1. Abdominal Pain

    2. Agitation and Psychosis

    3. AIDS

    4. The Alcoholic Patient

    5. Back Pain, Lower

    6. Back Pain, Upper

    7. Biological Terrorism

    8. Bleeding

    9. Chemical Terrorism

    10. Chest Pain

    11. Dizziness (Vertigo)

    12. Ear Pain

    13. Envenomations

    14. Extremity Pain and Numbness

    15. Eye Pain and Redness

    16. Fever (Elevated Temperature)

    17. Fever in Children Under 2 Years of Age

    18. Fractures Not to Miss

    19. Headache

    20. Heat Illness, Hypothermia, and Submersion Injury

    21. Hypotension

    22. The Irritable Child and Vomiting

    23. Jaundice

    24. Joint Pain

    25. Limping Child/Child Won’t Walk

    26. Mental Status Change and Coma

    27. Neck Pain and Stiffness

    28. Organ Transplantation

    29. Palpitations and Tachycardia

    30. Radiation Terrorism

    31. Rash

    32. Scrotal Pain

    33. Seizure, Adult

    34. Seizure, Pediatric

    35. Shortness of Breath

    36. Sore Throat

    37. Syncope and Near-Syncope

    38. Toxic Ingestion, Approach to

    39. Trauma and Burns, Approach to

    40. Vaginal Bleeding

    41. Vision, Change in

    42. Weakness and Fatigue

    Appendixes

    A. World Wide Web Resources and Decision Support

    B. Emergency Drug Treatments

    C. Pediatric Emergency References and Defibrillation and Cardioversion

    Code Blue “Unstable”/”Stable” Reference Card

Current and concise, the updated and revised 2nd Edition of this pocket-sized reference reflects the substantial changes shaping the evaluation and treatment of many emergency conditions today. Its unique "signs and symptoms" approach offers the quickest possible way to diagnose critical conditions in an emergency situation. Organized around presenting symptoms, it can be used in real time to answer patient care questions. Diagnoses are listed in order of their severity in each chapter, with the symptoms, signs, suggested workup, and patient disposition given for each diagnosis.

  • Uses a symptom-based approach for quick diagnosis.
  • Features an outline format for real-time reference.
  • Focuses on the 200 conditions most frequently encountered in the emergency room.
  • Presents a useful tool for evaluating the likelihood that a specific symptom - or symptoms - denotes a particular disease, and allows the reader to initiate an appropriate treatment.

Mark Davis Author

Director, Institute for International Emergency Medicine and Health, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Department of Emergency Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Scott Votey Author

Assiatant Dean for Medical Education; Professor of Clinical Medicine, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA

