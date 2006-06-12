Signs and Symptoms in Emergency Medicine

Current and concise, the updated and revised 2nd Edition of this pocket-sized reference reflects the substantial changes shaping the evaluation and treatment of many emergency conditions today. Its unique "signs and symptoms" approach offers the quickest possible way to diagnose critical conditions in an emergency situation. Organized around presenting symptoms, it can be used in real time to answer patient care questions. Diagnoses are listed in order of their severity in each chapter, with the symptoms, signs, suggested workup, and patient disposition given for each diagnosis.