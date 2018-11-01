Signals and Systems using MATLAB - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780128142042, 9780128142059

Signals and Systems using MATLAB

3rd Edition

Authors: Luis Chaparro Aydin Akan
Paperback ISBN: 9780128142042
eBook ISBN: 9780128142059
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2018
Page Count: 836
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
99.95
84.96
130.00
110.50
113.00
96.05
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
181.77
154.50
99.95
84.96
130.00
110.50
113.00
96.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials
Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Signals and Systems Using MATLAB, Third Edition, features a pedagogically rich and accessible approach to what can commonly be a mathematically dry subject. Historical notes and common mistakes combined with applications in controls, communications and signal processing help students understand and appreciate the usefulness of the techniques described in the text. This new edition features more end-of-chapter problems, new content on two-dimensional signal processing, and discussions on the state-of-the-art in signal processing.

Key Features

  • Introduces both continuous and discrete systems early, then studies each (separately) in-depth
  • Contains an extensive set of worked examples and homework assignments, with applications for controls, communications, and signal processing
  • Begins with a review on all the background math necessary to study the subject
  • Includes MATLAB® applications in every chapter

Readership

Second and third year electrical or computer engineering students enrolled in a signals and systems course

Table of Contents

Part 1 Introduction: From the Ground Up!

Part 2 Theory and Application of Continuous-Time Signals and Systems
1. Continuous-time Signals
2. Continuous-time Systems
3. The Laplace Transform
4. Frequency Analysis: The Fourier Series
5. Frequency Analysis: The Fourier Transform
6. Application of Laplace Analysis to Control
7. Fourier Analysis in Communications and Filtering

Part 3 Theory and Application of Discrete-Time Signals and Systems
8. Sampling Theory
9. Discrete-time Signals and Systems
10. The Z-transform
11. Fourier Analysis of Discrete-time Signals and Systems
12. Introduction to the Design of Discrete Filters

Appendix A: Useful Formulas

Details

No. of pages:
836
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128142042
eBook ISBN:
9780128142059

About the Author

Luis Chaparro

Dr. Chaparro's research interests include statistical signal processing, time-frequency analysis, nonlinear image processing and multidimensional system theory. He is a senior Member of IEEE, Associate Editor of the Journal of the Franklin Institute, past Associate Editor of the IEEE Transaction on Signal Processing and member of the IEEE Technical Committee on Statistical Signal and Array Processing

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Aydin Akan

Dr. Aydin Akan received the Ph.D. degree from the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA, USA in 1996, in Electrical Engineering. He was with the department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Istanbul University between 1996 and 2017. Currently, he is a Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Izmir Katip Celebi University, Izmir, Turkey. His research interests are non-stationary signal processing, time–frequency signal analysis methods and their applications to biomedical engineering and wireless communications. Dr. Akan is a senior member of the IEEE, Signal Processing Society (SPS), and Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS), and editorial board member of the Digital Signal Processing Journal

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical Engineering, Izmir Katip Celebi University, Izmir, Turkey

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.