Signal Processing VI
1st Edition
Theories and Applications
Description
This was the sixth in the sequence of the international conferences promoted and organized by the European Association for Signal Processing. The conference has established itself as one of the world's largest and most important meetings on the subject.
The 444 papers (in three volumes) are organized under 7 themes, containing the following topics:
- Theory of Signals and Systems: a) Detection, b) Estimation, c) Filtering, d)Spectral estimation, e) Adaptive systems, f) Modeling, g) Digital transforms, h) Digital filtering.
- Image Processing and Multidimensional Signal Processing: a) Coding, b) Enhancement, c) Restoration, d) Medical image processing.
- Speech Processing: a) Coding, b) Synthesis, c) Recognition and understanding, d) Enhancement.
- Implementations: a) Hardware, b) Software, c) VLSI, d) Novel Architectures, e) Array processing.
- Knowledge Engineering and Signal Processing: a) Expert systems, b) Pattern recognition, c) Signal interpretation, d) Image understanding.
- Neural Networks for Signal Processing: a) Theory, b) Speech, c) Vision, d) Implementations.
- Applications:
a) Radar, b) Sonar, c) Communications, d) Geophysics, e) Digital audio, f) Biomedics, g) Sensing, h) Robotics, i) Astrophysics, j) Mechanics, k) other.
The diversity of topics in this 3-volume set, as well as the extraordinary tempo at which Signal Processing has progressed, attest to the permanent vitality of this area of research and development. Workers in signal processing will find in these papers the latest advances and results, as well as indications on future research and analysis in this rapidly developing field.
Table of Contents
Abbreviated. Volume I. Tutorials. Special Sessions: Imaging, algorithms and architectures. Adaptive filtering in telecommunications. Acoustic articulatory inversion. Chaos in signal processing. Multirate digital filter banks - Theory and applications. Floating-point quantization effects in signal processing. Transmission and coding of HDTV. Speech Processing: Speech enhancement. Speech analysis and synthesis. Speech recognition. Speech coding. Knowledge Engineering and Signal Processing. Knowledge based engineering. Volume II. Theory of Signals and Systems. Array processing: Detection. Estimation. Spectral estimation. Estimation. Detection and filtering. Modelling and interpolation. Digital transforms. Digital filtering. Filtering and transforms. Adaptive systems. Filtering. Neural Networks for Signal Processing. Neural networks. Volume III. Image Processing and Multidimensional Signal Processing. Image coding. Image enhancement and restoration. Medical image processing. Image processing. Implementations. Novel architectures for signal processing. Spread spectrum. Echo cancellation and equalization. Data communications. Digital audio. Biomedical applications. Miscellaneous applications. Radar, sonar and seismic applications.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1992
- Published:
- 26th August 1992
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444600363