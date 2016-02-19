Signal Flow Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080106779, 9781483180700

Signal Flow Analysis

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Electrical Engineering Division

Authors: J. R. Abrahams G. P. Coverley
Editors: N. Hiller
eBook ISBN: 9781483180700
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 168
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Signal Flow Analysis provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of signal flow analysis. This book discusses the basic theory of signal flow graphs and shows their relation to the usual algebraic equations.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of properties of a flow graph. This text then demonstrates how flow graphs can be applied to a wide range of electrical circuits that do not involve amplification. Other chapters deal with the parameters as well as circuit applications of transistors. This book discusses as well the variety of circuits using thermionic valves or vacuum tubes. The final chapter deals with the application of the flow graph to find the equation of motion of an electrical meter movement where the feedback is mechanical.

This book is intended to be suitable for the undergraduate engineering students, in a middle of a degree or diploma course, or for the practicing engineer who wishes to obtain a speedy solution to an electrical problem.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Elements of a Flow Graph

Chapter 2. Operations with a Flow Graph

Chapter 3. Analysis of Passive Circuits

Chapter 4. Transistor Parameters

Chapter 5. Analysis of Transistor Circuits

Chapter 6. Flow-Graph Models of Electronic Valves

Chapter 7. Systems with Feedback Control

Appendix A. Answers to Questions

Appendix B. Definitions and Rules

Appendix C. References for Further Reading

Index

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483180700

About the Author

J. R. Abrahams

G. P. Coverley

About the Editor

N. Hiller

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.