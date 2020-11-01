Side Effects of Drugs Annual , Volume 42
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Drugs that Suppress Appetite
Nicholas T. Bello
2. Antidepressant Medications
Emily Leppien
3. Lithium
Connie F. Rust
4. Drugs of abuse
Sidhartha D. Ray
5. Sedatives and Hypnotics
6. Antipsychotic drugs
Kerry Anne Rambaran
7. Side Effects of Antialzheimer's Medications
8. Antiepileptics
Cucnhat P. Walker
9. Opioid Analgesics and Narcotic Antagonists
Michael O’Neil
10. Anti-Inflammatory and Antipyretic Analgesics and Drugs Used in Gout
11. General Anesthetics and Therapeutic Gases
Alison Hall
12. Local anesthetics
13. Neuromuscular Blockings Agents and Skeletal Muscle Relaxants
14. Drugs that affect autonomic functions or the extrapyramidal system
15. Antihistamines (H1 Receptor Antagonists)
Cheryl K. Horlen
16. Drugs that Act on the Respiratory Tract
Dinesh Yogaratnam
17. Positive Inotropic Drugs and Drugs Used in Dysrhythmias
Kerry Anne Rambaran
18. Beta Adrenergic Antagonists and Antianginal Drugs
Lindsey Marie Stever
19. Drugs Acting on the Cerebral and Peripheral Circulations
Keaton S. Smetana
20. Antihypertensive Drugs
21. Diuretics
Saeed Khaled Alzghari
22. Metals and Metal Antagonists
Joshua P. Gray
23. Antiseptic Drugs and Disinfectants
Dirk W. Lachenmeier
24. Beta-lactams and Tetracyclines
Rebecca Buckler
25. Miscellaneous Antibacterial Drugs
26. Antifungal Drugs
Dayna McMannus
27. Antiprotozoal drugs
Sidhartha D. Ray
28. Antiviral Drugs
Eris Cani
29. Drugs in Tuberculosis and Leprosy
Igho Onakpoya
30. Antihelminthic drugs
Igho Onakpoya
31. Vaccines
Michael P. Veve
32. Blood, blood components, plasma, and plasma products
Seohyun (Claudia) Choi
33. Vitamins, Amino Acids, and Drugs and Formulations Used in Nutrition
34. Drugs That Affect Blood Coagulation, Fibrinolysis and Hemostasis
35. Gastrointestinal Drugs
Dianne May
36. Drugs That Act on the Immune System: Cytokines and Monoclonal Antibodies
37. Drugs That Act on the Immune System: Immunosuppressive and Immunostimulatory Drugs
Sidhartha D. Ray
38. Corticotrophins, corticosteroids, and prostaglandins
Vicky Mody
39. Sex hormones, related compounds and hormonal contraceptives including miscellaneous Hormones
Sidhartha D. Ray
40. Thyroid hormones, Iodine and Iodides, and Antithyroid Drugs
41. Insulin and Other Hypoglycemic Drugs
Laura A. Schalliol
42. Adverse Drug Reactions and Adverse Drug Events associated with Use of Psychotropic, Antiepileptic, Antihypertensive and Antidiabetic Drugs in Pregnancy
43. Drugs That Affect Lipid Metabolism
Amanda Phoenix
44. Radiological Contrast Agents and Radiopharmaceuticals
Manoranjan S. D'Souza
45. Drugs used in ocular treatment
Robert S. Duszak
46. Safety of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Treatments and Practices
Renee A. Bellanger
47. Side effects of Oncologic Medications
Description
Side Effects of Drugs Annual: A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data in Adverse Drug Reactions, Volume 41, first published in 1977, and continually published as a yearly update to the voluminous encyclopedia Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs, presents clinicians and medical investigators with a critical survey of new data and trends in adverse drug reactions and interactions. Topics covered in this new release include Central Nervous System Stimulants and Drugs that Suppress Appetite, Antidepressants, Lithium, Drugs of Abuse, Hypnotics and Sedatives, Antipsychotic Drugs, Antiepileptics, Opioid Analgesics and Narcotic Antagonists, Anti-Inflammatory and Antipyretic Analgesics and Drugs Used in Gout, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides a critical yearly survey of the new data and trends regarding the side effects of drugs
- Authored and reviewed by worldwide pioneers in the clinical and practice sciences
- Presents an essential clinical guide on the side effects of drugs for practitioners and healthcare professionals alike
Readership
Pharmacologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, clinical toxicologists, clinical pharmacologists and medical libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1052
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128203309
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Sidhartha Ray
Sidhartha D. Ray, PhD, FACN serves as a Senior Professor of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences at The Touro University College of Pharmacy and School of Osteopathic Medicine at Manhattan, New York. Prior to this he served as Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences for nearly 2 decades at the Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences of Long Island University, New York, and as the founding chair of Pharmaceutical Science department at Manchester University College of Pharmacy, Indiana, USA. He has been in the health sciences academy for over 35 years mainly focusing on pharmacy teaching, research and service. Dr. Ray's research program focus on drug & chemical induced organ toxicology, mechanistic & molecular toxicology, adverse drug reaction mechanisms, side effects of a number of therapeutically relevant drugs and environmentally significant chemicals. Over the last two decades, Dr. Ray’s seminal discoveries have provided clear understandings on the dynamic role of apoptosis, necrosis and necraptosis during organotoxic reactions and have influenced the development of safety measures for a stunning variety of xenobiotics, phytochemicals and nutraceuticals. He is internationally recognized as a leader in the scientific community and was one of the front runners in exploring mechanisms of drug and chemical-induced programmed and un-programmed cell death in in-vivo models. His landmark studies on the interplay of bcl-2, bcl-xl, p53, bad and bax during acetaminophen induced cell death and its prevention by grape seed proanthocyanidin extract has earned worldwide citations. His peer recognition and acknowledged service contributions are reflected by his election into multiple international professional organizations, such as the Society of Toxicology (SOT), Society of Free Radical Biology & Medicine (SFRBM), American Society of Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET), American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) and American College of Nutrition (ACN). Dr. Ray is an Associate Editor of Encyclopedia of Toxicology (3rd Ed, Elsevier, 2014), and serves on the editorial boards of multiple prestigious international journals, including ‘Archives of Toxicology’ and ‘Oxidative Medicine & Cellular Longevity’. Based on his contributions to teaching, service and scholarship to health sciences in general, Dr. Ray received multiple prestigious awards, inc. the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology’s national research award (1996), ‘Fellow of the American College of Nutrition’ honor in 1999, David Newton Award for Excellence in Teaching Pharmacy (2005), the Biennial Abraham Krasnoff Memorial Award for Lifetime Scholarly Achievement (2008), Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy & Health Science’s ‘Wall-of-Fame’ honor (2011), the Society of Toxicology’s ‘Undergraduate Educator of the Year’ national award (2013), and the Manchester University’s ‘Outstanding Scholar of the Year’ award (2014). He currently serves on the SOT-NIH–NLM’s joint Toxlearn Project, SOT Undergraduate Task Force (2007 – present), and has previously served on the SOT’s Education Committee (2007 – 2010). In his lifetime, Dr. Ray has mentored research to numerous PharmD, MS, MD and PhD students in a number of areas of toxicology and biomedical sciences, made seminal contributions to the fields of pharmacology, toxicology, free radical biology, anticancer mechanism, phytochemicals, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, and molecular safety sciences. Dr. Ray loves to promote ‘Lifelong Learning’ strategies to his students and clearly models his beliefs day in and day out. Visit URL: www.sidhartharay.com/ for more details.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences, The Touro University College of Pharmacy and School of Osteopathic Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.