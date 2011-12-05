Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 33

Contributors

Special reviews

Cumulative indexes of special reviews, Annuals 11–32

1 Index of drugs

2 Index of adverse reactions

Table of Essays, Annuals 1–32

Mechanistic and clinical descriptions of adverse drug reactions

1 EIDOS

2 DoTS

How to use this book

The scope of the Side Effects of Drugs Annuals

Period covered

Selection of material

Classification of drugs

Names of drugs and chemicals

System of tagging references

Indexes

Abbreviations

Side Effects Of Drugs Essay

Three generations

Renewed concern

Profiling the risk

A fourth generation?

The defenders

The view today

Conclusions

Chapter 1: Central nervous system stimulants and drugs that suppress appetite

Amphetamines [SED-15, 180; SEDA-30, 1; SEDA-31, 1; SEDA-32, 1]

Methylxanthines

Drugs that suppress appetite [SEDA-30, 7; SEDA-31, 9; SEDA-32, 16]

Drugs used in Alzheimer’s disease [SEDA-30, 8; SEDA-31, 10; SEDA-32, 19]

Chapter 2: Antidepressant drugs

General

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors [SED-15, 2371; SEDA-32, 32]

Selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs) [SED-15, 3109; SEDA-30, 16; SEDA-31, 18; SEDA-32, 33]

Serotonin and noradrenaline re-uptake inhibitors (SNRIs)

Other antidepressants

Chapter 3: Lithium

Chapter 4: Drugs of abuse

Cannabinoids [SED-15, 614; SEDA-30, 31; SEDA-31, 33; SEDA-32, 55]

Cocaine [SED-15, 848; SEDA-30, 31; SEDA-31, 37; SEDA-32, 58]

Opioid analgesics

Chapter 5: Hypnosedatives and anxiolytics

Azaspirones [SEDA-28, 52; SEDA-32, 75]

Benzodiazepines [SED-15, 429; SEDA-30, 49; SEDA-31, 57; SEDA-32, 75]

Benzodiazepine-like drugs

Benzodiazepine antagonists

Other hypnosedatives

Chapter 6: Antipsychotic drugs

General [SED-15, 2438; SEDA-32, 83]

Individual drugs

Chapter 7: Antiepileptic drugs

General

Chapter 8: Opioid analgesics and narcotic antagonists

General

Opioid receptor agonists

Partial opioid receptor agonists

Opioid receptor antagonists

Chapter 9: Anti-inflammatory and antipyretic analgesics and drugs used in gout

Amidopyrine and related compounds

Aniline derivatives [SED-15, 2679; SEDA-30, 129]

Anthranilic acid derivatives

Arylalkanoic acid derivatives [SED-15, 2555; SEDA-31, 186; SEDA-32, 229]

COX-2 selective inhibitors [SEDA-30, 130; SEDA-31, 190; SEDA-32, 232]

Indoleacetic acids [SEDA-25, 134]

Oxicams [SEDA-15, 2555; SEDA-28, 128; SEDA-30, 132; SEDA-32, 233]

Pyrazolone derivatives (phenylbutazone and related compounds) [SEDA-27, 111]

Salicylates [SED-15, 15; SEDA-30, 128]

Miscellaneous drugs

Drugs used in the treatment of gout

Chapter 10: General anesthetics and therapeutic gases

Anesthetic vapors [SEDA-30, 137; SEDA-31, 217; SEDA-32, 243]

Other vapors

Intravenous agents: non-barbiturate anesthetics

Intravenous agents: barbiturate anesthetics

Chapter 11: Local anesthetics

General

Effects related to modes of use [SED-15, 2121; SEDA-30, 152; SEDA-31, 233; SEDA-32, 262]

Caudal, epidural, and spinal anesthesia

Individual compounds

Chapter 12: Neuromuscular blocking agents and skeletal muscle relaxants

Depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents

Non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents [SED-15, 2489; SEDA-31, 248; SEDA-32, 274]

Skeletal muscle relaxants

Chapter 13: Drugs that affect autonomic functions or the extrapyramidal system

Drugs that stimulate both alpha- and beta-adrenoceptors [SEDA-30, 170; SEDA-31, 259; SEDA-32, 281]

Drugs that predominantly stimulate alpha1-adrenoceptors [SEDA-27, 147; SEDA-30, 172; SEDA-31, 264; SEDA-32, 283]

Drugs that stimulate beta1-adrenoceptors [SEDA-30, 173; SEDA-31, 265; SEDA-32, 284]

Drugs that stimulate beta2-adrenoceptors

Other drugs that increase dopamine activity

Drugs that affect the cholinergic system [SEDA-30, 177; SEDA-31, 272; SEDA-32, 290]

Chapter 14: Dermatological drugs, topical agents, and cosmetics

Cosmetics

Dermal fillers

Dyestuffs [SEDA-15, 1573; SEDA-30, 182; SEDA-31, 288; SEDA-32, 296]

Fragrances

Phototherapy and photochemotherapy [SED-15, 2823; SEDA-32, 297]

Vitamin A (retinoids) [SED-15, 3653; SEDA-30, 185; SEDA-32, 298; for vitamin A carotenoids see Chapter 34]

Vitamin D analogues, topical [SED-15, 594; SEDA-31, 293; SEDA-32, 301; for oral Vitamin D analogues see Chapter 34]

Chapter 15: Antihistamines (H1 receptor antagonists)

Chapter 16: Drugs that act on the respiratory tract

Inhaled glucocorticoids [SEDA-30, 193; SEDA-31, 305; SEDA-32, 311]

Beta2-adrenoceptor agonists [SEDA-30, 198; SEDA-31, 308; SEDA-32, 314]

Anticholinergic drugs [SEDA-30, 203; SEDA-31, 311; SEDA-32, 318]

Leukotriene modifiers [SEDA-30, 203; SEDA-31, 312; SEDA-32, 319]

Phosphodiesterase type IV inhibitors [SEDA-29, 174; SEDA-30, 203; SEDA-31, 313; SEDA-32, 321]

Lipoxygenase inhibitors

Mucolytics [SEDA-32, 325]

Chapter 17: Positive inotropic drugs and drugs used in dysrhythmias

Cardiac glycosides [SED-15, 648; SEDA-30, 209; SEDA-31, 321; SEDA-32, 333]

Other positive inotropic drugs [SED-15, 2822; SEDA-30, 212; SEDA-31, 323; SEDA-32, 336]

Antidysrhythmic drugs

Chapter 18: Beta-adrenoceptor antagonists and antianginal drugs

Beta-adrenoceptor antagonists [SED-15, 452; SEDA-30, 223; SEDA-31, 339; SEDA-32, 363]

Potassium channel activators

Nitrates, organic [SEDA-15, 2529; SEDA-30, 225; SEDA-32, 366]

Calcium channel blockers [SED-15, 598; SEDA-30, 225; SEDA-31, 340; SEDA-32, 366]

Chapter 19: Drugs acting on the cerebral and peripheral circulations

Drugs used in the treatment of arterial disorders of the brain and limbs

Drugs used in the treatment of migraine

Other peripheral vasodilators

Chapter 20: Antihypertensive drugs

Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors [SED-15, 226; SEDA-30, 234; SEDA-31, 350; SEDA-32, 379]

Angiotensin ii receptor antagonists [SED-15, 223; SEDA-30, 238; SEDA-31, 358; SEDA-32, 387]

Direct renin inhibitors [SEDA-30, 242; SEDA-31, 360; SEDA-32, 000]

Endothelin receptor antagonists [SED-15, 1215; SEDA-30, 245; SEDA-31, 360; SEDA-32, 389]

Drugs that act on the sympathetic nervous system [SEDA-30, 245; SEDA-31, 362; SEDA-32, 391]

Postsynaptic α-adrenoceptor antagonists [SEDA-30, 246; SEDA-31, 363; SEDA-32, 391]

Imidazoline receptor agonists

Other centrally acting drugs

Direct vasodilators

Chapter 21: Diuretics

Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors [SED-15, 643; SEDA-30, 254; SEDA-31, 371; SEDA-32, 403]

Thiazide and thiazide-like diuretics [SED-15, 3375; SEDA-30, 256; SEDA-31, 372; SEDA-32, 405]

Loop diuretics [SED-15, 567, 1454; SEDA-30, 258; SEDA-31, 375; SEDA-32, 408]

Aldosterone receptor antagonists

Osmotic diuretics

Chapter 22: Metals

Chapter 23: Metal antagonists

Iron chelators

Penicillamine and related drugs [SED-15, 2729; SEDA-30, 274; SEDA-31, 403; SEDA-32, 430]

Other chelators

Polystyrene sulfonates [SED-15, 2894; SEDA-30, 275; SEDA-32, 433]

Chapter 24: Antiseptic drugs and disinfectants

Aldehydes [SED-15, 1439, 1513; SEDA-31, 409; SEDA-32, 437]

Bisbiguanides

Cationic surfactants

Dyestuffs

Halogens

Iodophors [SEDA-15, 1896; SEDA-30, 279; SEDA-31, 411; SEDA-32, 440]

Phenolic compounds [SED-15, 2800, SEDA-32, 441]

Chapter 25: Penicillins, cephalosporins, other beta-lactam antibiotics, and tetracyclines

Beta-lactam antibiotics [SED-15, 478; SEDA-30, 280; SEDA-31, 420; SEDA-32, 447]

Cephalosporins [SED-15, 688; SEDA-30, 284; SEDA-31, 422; SEDA-32, 448]

Monobactams and monocarbams [SED-15, 2378; SEDA-30, 286; SEDA-31, 423; SEDA-32, 450]

Penicillins [SED-15, 2756; SEDA-30, 286; SEDA-31, 424; SEDA-32, 450]

Tetracyclines and glycylcyclines [SED-15, 3330; SEDA-30, 288; SEDA-31, 419; SEDA-32, 451]

Chapter 26: Miscellaneous antibacterial drugs

Aminoglycoside antibiotics [SED-15, 118; SEDA-30, 297; SEDA-31, 427; SEDA-32, 461]

Chloramphenicol and related drugs [SED-15, 706; SEDA-30, 298; SEDA-31, 429; SEDA-32, 464]

Fluoroquinolones [SED-15, 1396; SEDA-30, 298; SEDA-31, 429; SEDA-32, 464]

Glycopeptides [SEDA-30, 435; SEDA-32, 469]

Ketolides [SED-15, 1976; SEDA-30, 301; SEDA-31, 436; SEDA-32, 471]

Lincosamides [SED-15, 2063; SEDA-30, 302; SEDA-31, 437; SEDA-32, 472]

Macrolide antibiotics [SED-15, 2183; SEDA-30, 302; SEDA-31, 437; SEDA-32, 472]

Nitrofurantoin [SED-15, 2542; SEDA-30, 303; SEDA-31, 439; SEDA-32, 476]

Oxazolidinones [SED-15, 2645; SEDA-30, 304; SEDA-31, 439]

Polymyxins [SED-15, 2891; SEDA-31, 441; SEDA-32, 476]

Streptogramins [SED-15, 3182; SEDA-28, 285; SEDA-30, 307; SEDA-31, 442]

Sulfonamides, trimethoprim, and co-trimoxazole [SED-15, 3216, 3510; SEDA-30, 308; SEDA-31, 442; SEDA-32, 477]

Other antimicrobial drugs

Chapter 27: Antifungal drugs

Allylamines [SEDA-30, 316; SEDA-31, 457; SEDA-32, 491]

Amphotericin [SED-15, 192; SEDA-30, 317; SEDA-31, 458; SEDA-32, 493]

Antifungal azoles [SED-15, 301; SEDA-30, 320; SEDA-31, 459; SEDA-32, 497]

Echinocandins [SED-15, 1197; SEDA-30, 329; SEDA-31, 464; SEDA-32, 507]

Flucytosine [SED-15, 1388; SEDA-32, 497]

Chapter 28: Antiprotozoal drugs

Antimalarial drugs

4-Aminoquinolines (chloroquine and congeners) [SEDA-30, 336; SEDA-31, 469; SEDA-32, 521]

Primaquine and congeners [SED-15, 2919]

Pyrimethamine and congeners [SED-15, 2984; SEDA-32, 523]

Quinine and congeners [SED-15, 3002; SEDA-31, 472; SEDA-32, 524]

Endoperoxides [SED-15, 342; SEDA-30, 338; SEDA-31, 473; SEDA-32, 525]

Drugs used in the treatment of Pneumocystis jirovecii infections

Drugs used in the treatment of other protozoal infections

Miscellaneous drugs

Chapter 29: Antiviral drugs

Editor’s notes: Interferons are covered inChapter 37.

Drugs active against cytomegalovirus

Drugs active against herpesviruses [SEDA-29, 301; SEDA-30, 343; SEDA-31, 478; SEDA-32, 530]

Drugs active against hepatitis viruses

Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus

Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: combinations

Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: nucleoside analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTI) [SED-15, 2586; SEDA-30, 349; SEDA-31, 482; SEDA-32, 534]

Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: nucleotide analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitors

Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTI) [SED-15, 2553; SEDA-30, 349; SEDA-31, 486; SEDA-32, 537]

Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: protease inhibitors [SED-15, 2586; SEDA-30, 351; SEDA-31, 487; SEDA-32, 541]

Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: inhibitors of HIV fusion [SEDA-28, 337; SEDA-29, 310]

Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: integrase inhibitors

Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: chemokine receptor CCR5 antagonists

Drugs active against influenza viruses: neuraminidase inhibitors [SED-15, 2436; SEDA-30, 352; SEDA-31, 489; SEDA-32, 544]

Drugs active against influenza viruses: ion channel inhibitors [SED-15, 105, 3051; SEDA-31, 489; SEDA-32, 544]

Chapter 30: Drugs used in tuberculosis and leprosy

Rifamycins [SED-15, 3040; SEDA-30, 359; SEDA-31, 498; SEDA-32, 563]

Chapter 31: Antihelminthic drugs

Benzimidazoles [SED-15, 424; SEDA-30, 364; SEDA-31, 508; SEDA-32, 572]

Chapter 32: Vaccines

General

Bacterial vaccines

Viral vaccines

Other components of vaccines

Chapter 33: Blood, blood components, plasma, and plasma products

Albumin and Derivatives [SED-15, 54; SEDA-30, 381; SEDA-31, 527; SEDA-32, 591]

Anticoagulant proteins [SED-15, 266; SEDA-30, 381; SEDA-31, 527; SEDA-32, 591]

Blood transfusion [SED-15, 529; SEDA-30, 381; SEDA-31, 528; SEDA-32, 593]

Blood substitutes [SEDA-30, 383; SEDA-31, 531; SEDA-32, 593]

Plasma and plasma products [SED-15, 2847; SEDA-30, 383; SEDA-31, 532; SEDA-32, 594]

Plasma substitutes [SEDA-30, 384; SEDA-31, 533; SEDA-32, 594]

Globulins

Coagulation proteins [SED-15, 845; SEDA-30, 387; SEDA-31, 537; SEDA-32, 596]

Erythropoietin and derivatives [SED-15, 1243; SEDA-30, 388; SEDA-31, 538; SEDA-32, 597]

Stem cells [SEDA-30, 389; SEDA-31, 539; SEDA-32, 599]

Chapter 34: Vitamins, intravenous solutions, and drugs and formulations used in nutrition

Vitamin A (carotenoids) [SED-15, 3642; SEDA-31, 548; SEDA-32, 607]

Vitamins of the B group [SED-15, 2700; SEDA-31, 548; SEDA-32, 608]

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) [SED-15, 351; SEDA-30, 394; SEDA-31, 548; SEDA-32, 611]

Vitamin D analogues [SED-15, 3669; SEDA-30, 394; SEDA-31, 549; SEDA-32, 612]

Vitamin E (tocopherol) [SED-15, 3677; SEDA-30, 395; SEDA-31, 549; SEDA-32, 612]

Parenteral nutrition [SED-15, 2700; SEDA-31, 549; SEDA-32, 613]

Enteral nutrition [SED-15, 1221; SEDA-30, 396]

Chapter 35: Drugs that affect blood coagulation, fibrinolysis, and hemostasis

Coumarin anticoagulants [SED-15, 983; SEDA-30, 399; SEDA-31, 553; SEDA-32, 617]

Heparins [SED-15, 1590; SEDA-30, 404; SEDA-31, 556; SEDA-32, 626]

Direct thrombin inhibitors [SED-15, 1142; SEDA-30, 409; SEDA-31, 559; SEDA-32, 632]

Indirect factor Xa inhibitors [SEDA-30, 412; SEDA-31, 563; SEDA-32, 636]

Drugs that alter platelet function [SEDA-30, 413; SEDA-31. 564; SEDA-32, 637]

Thienopyridines [SED-15, 821; SEDA-30, 415; SEDA-31, 566; SEDA-32, 639]

Hemostatic agents

Chapter 36: Gastrointestinal drugs

Antacids [SED-15, 243; SEDA-30, 423; SEDA-31, 573; SEDA-32, 665]

Antiemetics and drugs that affect gastrointestinal motility [SEDA-30, 423; SEDA-31, 573; SEDA-32, 665]

5HT3 receptor antagonists [SED-15, 1365; SEDA-30, 423; SEDA-31, 575; SEDA-32, 666]

Neurokinin NK1 receptor antagonists [SEDA-32, 667]

Histamine H2 receptor antagonists [SED-15, 1629; SEDA-30, 423; SEDA-31, 576; SEDA-32, 667]

Helicobacter pylori eradication regimens [SED-15, 1586; SEDA-30, 425; SEDA-31, 579]

Proton pump inhibitors [SED-15, 2973; SEDA-30, 424; SEDA-31, 577; SEDA-32, 667]

Other ulcer-healing agents

Laxatives and oral bowel preparations [SED-15, 2008; SEDA-30, 426; SEDA-31, 581; SEDA-32, 668]

Aminosalicylates [SED-15, 138; SEDA-30, 428; SEDA-31, 583; SEDA-32, 669]

Antispasmodic agents

Antidiarrheal agents

Cholelitholytic agents, bile acids

Other gastrointestinal agents

Chapter 37: Drugs that act on the immune system

Colony-stimulating factors [SEDA-30, 435; SEDA-31, 589; SEDA-32, 675]

Interferons [SED-15, 1841; SEDA-30, 436; SEDA-31, 591; SEDA-32, 676]

Interleukins [SED-15, 1831; SEDA-30, 438; SEDA-31, 592; SEDA-32, 676]

Tumor necrosis factor alfa (TNF-α) and its antagonists [SEDA-30, 439; SEDA-31, 592; SEDA-32, 677]

Monoclonal antibodies [SED-15, 2380; SEDA-30, 442; SEDA-31, 602; SEDA-32, 686]

Chapter 38: Drugs that act on the immune system

Thiopurines

Chapter 39: Corticotrophins, corticosteroids, and prostaglandins

Systemic glucocorticoids [SED-15, 906; SEDA 30, 463; SEDA-31, 651; SEDA-32, 723]

Prostaglandins and analogues [SED-15, 2955; SEDA-30, 465; SEDA-31, 651; SEDA-32, 729]

Chapter 40: Sex hormones and related compounds, including hormonal contraceptives

Gonadotropins [SED-15, 1536; SEDA-30, 468; SEDA-31, 656; SEDA-32, 735]

Estrogens [SED-15, 1253; SEDA-30, 469; SEDA-31, 657; SEDA-32, 736]

Hormonal contraceptives [SED-15, 1642; SEDA-30, 473; SEDA-31, 663; SEDA-32, 741]

Antiestrogens and selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) [SEDA-30, 474; SEDA-31, 664; SEDA-32, 743]

Progestogens [SED-15, 2930; SEDA-30, 477; SEDA-31, 669; SEDA-32, 747]

Progesterone antagonists [SEDA-30, 477; SEDA-31, 671; SEDA-32, 749]

Sex hormone agonists

Sex hormone antagonists

Anabolic steroids, androgens, and related compounds [SED-15, 216; SEDA-30, 477; SEDA-31, 672; SEDA-32, 751]

Antiandrogens [SEDA-29, 510; SEDA-30, 479; SEDA-31, 673; SEDA-32, 755]

Chapter 41: Thyroid hormones, iodine, and antithyroid drugs

Thyroid hormones [SED-15, 3409; SEDA-30, 490; SEDA-31, 687; SEDA-32, 763]

Iodine and iodides [SED-15, 1896; SEDA-30, 490; SEDA-31, 688; SEDA-32, 764]

Antithyroid drugs [SEDA-15, 3387; SEDA-30, 490; SEDA-31, 689; SEDA-32, 765]

Chapter 42: Insulin, other hypoglycemic drugs, and glucagon

Glucagon [SED-15, 1510; SEDA-31, 689; SEDA-32, 769]

Insulin [SED-15, 1761; SEDA-30, 494; SEDA-31, 689; SEDA-32, 769]

Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors [SED-15, 85; SEDA-30, 496; SEDA-31, 691; SEDA-32, 772]

Amylin analogues [SEDA-30, 496; SEDA-31, 692; SEDA-32, 773]

Biguanides [SED-15, 506; SEDA-30, 497; SEDA-31, 692; SEDA-32, 773]

Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DDP-4) inhibitors [SEDA-30, 498; SEDA-31, 693; SEDA-32, 774]

Incretin mimetics [SEDA-30, 49; SEDA-31, 695; SEDA-32, 775]

Meglitinides [SED-15, 2238; SEDA-31, 695; SEDA-32, 776]

Sodium glucose transporter type 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors

Sulfonylureas [SED-15, 3230; SEDA-30, 500; SEDA-31, 695; SEDA-32, 777]

Thiazolidinediones (glitazones) [SED-15, 3380; SEDA-30, 501; SEDA-31, 697; SEDA-32, 779]

Peroxisome proliferator-activated dual receptor agonists [SEDA-32, 782]

Chapter 43: Miscellaneous hormones

Vasopressin receptor antagonists

Vasopressin and analogues [SED-15, 3609; SEDA-30, 511; SEDA-31, 710; SEDA-32, 798]

Chapter 44: Drugs that affect lipid metabolism

Nicotinic acid derivatives [SED-15, 2512; SEDA-32, 815]

Chapter 45: Cytostatic and cytotoxic drugs

Other cytotoxic drugs

Chapter 46: Radiological contrast agents and radiopharmaceuticals

MRI contrast media

Ultrasound contrast agents [SED-15, 3543; SEDA-30, 540; SEDA-32, 855]

Thorotrast [SED-15, 3401; SEDA-28, 565]

Radiopharmaceuticals [SED-15, 3017]

Chapter 47: Drugs used in ocular treatment

Drugs used in the management of age-related macular degeneration [SEDA-30, 545; SEDA-31, 739; SEDA-32, 865]

Adrenoceptor agonists [SEDA-31, 740; SEDA-32, 869]

Anti-glaucoma drugs

Beta-adrenoceptor antagonists [SEDA-31, 740; SEDA-32, 870]

Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors

Glucocorticosteroids [SED-15, 906; SEDA-30, 548; SEDA-31, 741; SEDA-32, 871]

Prostaglandin analogues (see also Chapter 39) [SEDA-32, 871]

Procedures

Chapter 48: Treatments used in complementary and alternative medicine

Asian herbal medicines [SED-15, 1609; SEDA-32, 879]

Injectable formulations of chinese medicines

Indian Medicines

Specific plants

Animal drugs

Acupuncture

Chiropractic

Skin branding

Spa therapy

Chapter 49: Miscellaneous drugs, materials, medical devices, and techniques

Dyestuffs

Index of drugs

Index