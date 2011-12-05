Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 33
1st Edition
A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data in Adverse Drug Reactions
Table of Contents
Contributors
Special reviews
Cumulative indexes of special reviews, Annuals 11–32
1 Index of drugs
2 Index of adverse reactions
Table of Essays, Annuals 1–32
Mechanistic and clinical descriptions of adverse drug reactions
1 EIDOS
2 DoTS
How to use this book
The scope of the Side Effects of Drugs Annuals
Period covered
Selection of material
Classification of drugs
Names of drugs and chemicals
System of tagging references
Indexes
Abbreviations
Side Effects Of Drugs Essay
Three generations
Renewed concern
Profiling the risk
A fourth generation?
The defenders
The view today
Conclusions
Chapter 1: Central nervous system stimulants and drugs that suppress appetite
Amphetamines [SED-15, 180; SEDA-30, 1; SEDA-31, 1; SEDA-32, 1]
Methylxanthines
Drugs that suppress appetite [SEDA-30, 7; SEDA-31, 9; SEDA-32, 16]
Drugs used in Alzheimer’s disease [SEDA-30, 8; SEDA-31, 10; SEDA-32, 19]
Chapter 2: Antidepressant drugs
General
Monoamine oxidase inhibitors [SED-15, 2371; SEDA-32, 32]
Selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs) [SED-15, 3109; SEDA-30, 16; SEDA-31, 18; SEDA-32, 33]
Serotonin and noradrenaline re-uptake inhibitors (SNRIs)
Other antidepressants
Chapter 3: Lithium
Chapter 4: Drugs of abuse
Cannabinoids [SED-15, 614; SEDA-30, 31; SEDA-31, 33; SEDA-32, 55]
Cocaine [SED-15, 848; SEDA-30, 31; SEDA-31, 37; SEDA-32, 58]
Opioid analgesics
Chapter 5: Hypnosedatives and anxiolytics
Azaspirones [SEDA-28, 52; SEDA-32, 75]
Benzodiazepines [SED-15, 429; SEDA-30, 49; SEDA-31, 57; SEDA-32, 75]
Benzodiazepine-like drugs
Benzodiazepine antagonists
Other hypnosedatives
Chapter 6: Antipsychotic drugs
General [SED-15, 2438; SEDA-32, 83]
Individual drugs
Chapter 7: Antiepileptic drugs
General
Chapter 8: Opioid analgesics and narcotic antagonists
General
Opioid receptor agonists
Partial opioid receptor agonists
Opioid receptor antagonists
Chapter 9: Anti-inflammatory and antipyretic analgesics and drugs used in gout
Amidopyrine and related compounds
Aniline derivatives [SED-15, 2679; SEDA-30, 129]
Anthranilic acid derivatives
Arylalkanoic acid derivatives [SED-15, 2555; SEDA-31, 186; SEDA-32, 229]
COX-2 selective inhibitors [SEDA-30, 130; SEDA-31, 190; SEDA-32, 232]
Indoleacetic acids [SEDA-25, 134]
Oxicams [SEDA-15, 2555; SEDA-28, 128; SEDA-30, 132; SEDA-32, 233]
Pyrazolone derivatives (phenylbutazone and related compounds) [SEDA-27, 111]
Salicylates [SED-15, 15; SEDA-30, 128]
Miscellaneous drugs
Drugs used in the treatment of gout
Chapter 10: General anesthetics and therapeutic gases
Anesthetic vapors [SEDA-30, 137; SEDA-31, 217; SEDA-32, 243]
Other vapors
Intravenous agents: non-barbiturate anesthetics
Intravenous agents: barbiturate anesthetics
Chapter 11: Local anesthetics
General
Effects related to modes of use [SED-15, 2121; SEDA-30, 152; SEDA-31, 233; SEDA-32, 262]
Caudal, epidural, and spinal anesthesia
Individual compounds
Chapter 12: Neuromuscular blocking agents and skeletal muscle relaxants
Depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents
Non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents [SED-15, 2489; SEDA-31, 248; SEDA-32, 274]
Skeletal muscle relaxants
Chapter 13: Drugs that affect autonomic functions or the extrapyramidal system
Drugs that stimulate both alpha- and beta-adrenoceptors [SEDA-30, 170; SEDA-31, 259; SEDA-32, 281]
Drugs that predominantly stimulate alpha1-adrenoceptors [SEDA-27, 147; SEDA-30, 172; SEDA-31, 264; SEDA-32, 283]
Drugs that stimulate beta1-adrenoceptors [SEDA-30, 173; SEDA-31, 265; SEDA-32, 284]
Drugs that stimulate beta2-adrenoceptors
Other drugs that increase dopamine activity
Drugs that affect the cholinergic system [SEDA-30, 177; SEDA-31, 272; SEDA-32, 290]
Chapter 14: Dermatological drugs, topical agents, and cosmetics
Cosmetics
Dermal fillers
Dyestuffs [SEDA-15, 1573; SEDA-30, 182; SEDA-31, 288; SEDA-32, 296]
Fragrances
Phototherapy and photochemotherapy [SED-15, 2823; SEDA-32, 297]
Vitamin A (retinoids) [SED-15, 3653; SEDA-30, 185; SEDA-32, 298; for vitamin A carotenoids see Chapter 34]
Vitamin D analogues, topical [SED-15, 594; SEDA-31, 293; SEDA-32, 301; for oral Vitamin D analogues see Chapter 34]
Chapter 15: Antihistamines (H1 receptor antagonists)
Chapter 16: Drugs that act on the respiratory tract
Inhaled glucocorticoids [SEDA-30, 193; SEDA-31, 305; SEDA-32, 311]
Beta2-adrenoceptor agonists [SEDA-30, 198; SEDA-31, 308; SEDA-32, 314]
Anticholinergic drugs [SEDA-30, 203; SEDA-31, 311; SEDA-32, 318]
Leukotriene modifiers [SEDA-30, 203; SEDA-31, 312; SEDA-32, 319]
Phosphodiesterase type IV inhibitors [SEDA-29, 174; SEDA-30, 203; SEDA-31, 313; SEDA-32, 321]
Lipoxygenase inhibitors
Mucolytics [SEDA-32, 325]
Chapter 17: Positive inotropic drugs and drugs used in dysrhythmias
Cardiac glycosides [SED-15, 648; SEDA-30, 209; SEDA-31, 321; SEDA-32, 333]
Other positive inotropic drugs [SED-15, 2822; SEDA-30, 212; SEDA-31, 323; SEDA-32, 336]
Antidysrhythmic drugs
Chapter 18: Beta-adrenoceptor antagonists and antianginal drugs
Beta-adrenoceptor antagonists [SED-15, 452; SEDA-30, 223; SEDA-31, 339; SEDA-32, 363]
Potassium channel activators
Nitrates, organic [SEDA-15, 2529; SEDA-30, 225; SEDA-32, 366]
Calcium channel blockers [SED-15, 598; SEDA-30, 225; SEDA-31, 340; SEDA-32, 366]
Chapter 19: Drugs acting on the cerebral and peripheral circulations
Drugs used in the treatment of arterial disorders of the brain and limbs
Drugs used in the treatment of migraine
Other peripheral vasodilators
Chapter 20: Antihypertensive drugs
Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors [SED-15, 226; SEDA-30, 234; SEDA-31, 350; SEDA-32, 379]
Angiotensin ii receptor antagonists [SED-15, 223; SEDA-30, 238; SEDA-31, 358; SEDA-32, 387]
Direct renin inhibitors [SEDA-30, 242; SEDA-31, 360; SEDA-32, 000]
Endothelin receptor antagonists [SED-15, 1215; SEDA-30, 245; SEDA-31, 360; SEDA-32, 389]
Drugs that act on the sympathetic nervous system [SEDA-30, 245; SEDA-31, 362; SEDA-32, 391]
Postsynaptic α-adrenoceptor antagonists [SEDA-30, 246; SEDA-31, 363; SEDA-32, 391]
Imidazoline receptor agonists
Other centrally acting drugs
Direct vasodilators
Chapter 21: Diuretics
Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors [SED-15, 643; SEDA-30, 254; SEDA-31, 371; SEDA-32, 403]
Thiazide and thiazide-like diuretics [SED-15, 3375; SEDA-30, 256; SEDA-31, 372; SEDA-32, 405]
Loop diuretics [SED-15, 567, 1454; SEDA-30, 258; SEDA-31, 375; SEDA-32, 408]
Aldosterone receptor antagonists
Osmotic diuretics
Chapter 22: Metals
Chapter 23: Metal antagonists
Iron chelators
Penicillamine and related drugs [SED-15, 2729; SEDA-30, 274; SEDA-31, 403; SEDA-32, 430]
Other chelators
Polystyrene sulfonates [SED-15, 2894; SEDA-30, 275; SEDA-32, 433]
Chapter 24: Antiseptic drugs and disinfectants
Aldehydes [SED-15, 1439, 1513; SEDA-31, 409; SEDA-32, 437]
Bisbiguanides
Cationic surfactants
Dyestuffs
Halogens
Iodophors [SEDA-15, 1896; SEDA-30, 279; SEDA-31, 411; SEDA-32, 440]
Phenolic compounds [SED-15, 2800, SEDA-32, 441]
Chapter 25: Penicillins, cephalosporins, other beta-lactam antibiotics, and tetracyclines
Beta-lactam antibiotics [SED-15, 478; SEDA-30, 280; SEDA-31, 420; SEDA-32, 447]
Cephalosporins [SED-15, 688; SEDA-30, 284; SEDA-31, 422; SEDA-32, 448]
Monobactams and monocarbams [SED-15, 2378; SEDA-30, 286; SEDA-31, 423; SEDA-32, 450]
Penicillins [SED-15, 2756; SEDA-30, 286; SEDA-31, 424; SEDA-32, 450]
Tetracyclines and glycylcyclines [SED-15, 3330; SEDA-30, 288; SEDA-31, 419; SEDA-32, 451]
Chapter 26: Miscellaneous antibacterial drugs
Aminoglycoside antibiotics [SED-15, 118; SEDA-30, 297; SEDA-31, 427; SEDA-32, 461]
Chloramphenicol and related drugs [SED-15, 706; SEDA-30, 298; SEDA-31, 429; SEDA-32, 464]
Fluoroquinolones [SED-15, 1396; SEDA-30, 298; SEDA-31, 429; SEDA-32, 464]
Glycopeptides [SEDA-30, 435; SEDA-32, 469]
Ketolides [SED-15, 1976; SEDA-30, 301; SEDA-31, 436; SEDA-32, 471]
Lincosamides [SED-15, 2063; SEDA-30, 302; SEDA-31, 437; SEDA-32, 472]
Macrolide antibiotics [SED-15, 2183; SEDA-30, 302; SEDA-31, 437; SEDA-32, 472]
Nitrofurantoin [SED-15, 2542; SEDA-30, 303; SEDA-31, 439; SEDA-32, 476]
Oxazolidinones [SED-15, 2645; SEDA-30, 304; SEDA-31, 439]
Polymyxins [SED-15, 2891; SEDA-31, 441; SEDA-32, 476]
Streptogramins [SED-15, 3182; SEDA-28, 285; SEDA-30, 307; SEDA-31, 442]
Sulfonamides, trimethoprim, and co-trimoxazole [SED-15, 3216, 3510; SEDA-30, 308; SEDA-31, 442; SEDA-32, 477]
Other antimicrobial drugs
Chapter 27: Antifungal drugs
Allylamines [SEDA-30, 316; SEDA-31, 457; SEDA-32, 491]
Amphotericin [SED-15, 192; SEDA-30, 317; SEDA-31, 458; SEDA-32, 493]
Antifungal azoles [SED-15, 301; SEDA-30, 320; SEDA-31, 459; SEDA-32, 497]
Echinocandins [SED-15, 1197; SEDA-30, 329; SEDA-31, 464; SEDA-32, 507]
Flucytosine [SED-15, 1388; SEDA-32, 497]
Chapter 28: Antiprotozoal drugs
Antimalarial drugs
4-Aminoquinolines (chloroquine and congeners) [SEDA-30, 336; SEDA-31, 469; SEDA-32, 521]
Primaquine and congeners [SED-15, 2919]
Pyrimethamine and congeners [SED-15, 2984; SEDA-32, 523]
Quinine and congeners [SED-15, 3002; SEDA-31, 472; SEDA-32, 524]
Endoperoxides [SED-15, 342; SEDA-30, 338; SEDA-31, 473; SEDA-32, 525]
Drugs used in the treatment of Pneumocystis jirovecii infections
Drugs used in the treatment of other protozoal infections
Miscellaneous drugs
Chapter 29: Antiviral drugs
Editor’s notes: Interferons are covered inChapter 37.
Drugs active against cytomegalovirus
Drugs active against herpesviruses [SEDA-29, 301; SEDA-30, 343; SEDA-31, 478; SEDA-32, 530]
Drugs active against hepatitis viruses
Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus
Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: combinations
Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: nucleoside analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTI) [SED-15, 2586; SEDA-30, 349; SEDA-31, 482; SEDA-32, 534]
Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: nucleotide analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitors
Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTI) [SED-15, 2553; SEDA-30, 349; SEDA-31, 486; SEDA-32, 537]
Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: protease inhibitors [SED-15, 2586; SEDA-30, 351; SEDA-31, 487; SEDA-32, 541]
Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: inhibitors of HIV fusion [SEDA-28, 337; SEDA-29, 310]
Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: integrase inhibitors
Drugs active against human immunodeficiency virus: chemokine receptor CCR5 antagonists
Drugs active against influenza viruses: neuraminidase inhibitors [SED-15, 2436; SEDA-30, 352; SEDA-31, 489; SEDA-32, 544]
Drugs active against influenza viruses: ion channel inhibitors [SED-15, 105, 3051; SEDA-31, 489; SEDA-32, 544]
Chapter 30: Drugs used in tuberculosis and leprosy
Rifamycins [SED-15, 3040; SEDA-30, 359; SEDA-31, 498; SEDA-32, 563]
Chapter 31: Antihelminthic drugs
Benzimidazoles [SED-15, 424; SEDA-30, 364; SEDA-31, 508; SEDA-32, 572]
Chapter 32: Vaccines
General
Bacterial vaccines
Viral vaccines
Other components of vaccines
Chapter 33: Blood, blood components, plasma, and plasma products
Albumin and Derivatives [SED-15, 54; SEDA-30, 381; SEDA-31, 527; SEDA-32, 591]
Anticoagulant proteins [SED-15, 266; SEDA-30, 381; SEDA-31, 527; SEDA-32, 591]
Blood transfusion [SED-15, 529; SEDA-30, 381; SEDA-31, 528; SEDA-32, 593]
Blood substitutes [SEDA-30, 383; SEDA-31, 531; SEDA-32, 593]
Plasma and plasma products [SED-15, 2847; SEDA-30, 383; SEDA-31, 532; SEDA-32, 594]
Plasma substitutes [SEDA-30, 384; SEDA-31, 533; SEDA-32, 594]
Globulins
Coagulation proteins [SED-15, 845; SEDA-30, 387; SEDA-31, 537; SEDA-32, 596]
Erythropoietin and derivatives [SED-15, 1243; SEDA-30, 388; SEDA-31, 538; SEDA-32, 597]
Stem cells [SEDA-30, 389; SEDA-31, 539; SEDA-32, 599]
Chapter 34: Vitamins, intravenous solutions, and drugs and formulations used in nutrition
Vitamin A (carotenoids) [SED-15, 3642; SEDA-31, 548; SEDA-32, 607]
Vitamins of the B group [SED-15, 2700; SEDA-31, 548; SEDA-32, 608]
Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) [SED-15, 351; SEDA-30, 394; SEDA-31, 548; SEDA-32, 611]
Vitamin D analogues [SED-15, 3669; SEDA-30, 394; SEDA-31, 549; SEDA-32, 612]
Vitamin E (tocopherol) [SED-15, 3677; SEDA-30, 395; SEDA-31, 549; SEDA-32, 612]
Parenteral nutrition [SED-15, 2700; SEDA-31, 549; SEDA-32, 613]
Enteral nutrition [SED-15, 1221; SEDA-30, 396]
Chapter 35: Drugs that affect blood coagulation, fibrinolysis, and hemostasis
Coumarin anticoagulants [SED-15, 983; SEDA-30, 399; SEDA-31, 553; SEDA-32, 617]
Heparins [SED-15, 1590; SEDA-30, 404; SEDA-31, 556; SEDA-32, 626]
Direct thrombin inhibitors [SED-15, 1142; SEDA-30, 409; SEDA-31, 559; SEDA-32, 632]
Indirect factor Xa inhibitors [SEDA-30, 412; SEDA-31, 563; SEDA-32, 636]
Drugs that alter platelet function [SEDA-30, 413; SEDA-31. 564; SEDA-32, 637]
Thienopyridines [SED-15, 821; SEDA-30, 415; SEDA-31, 566; SEDA-32, 639]
Hemostatic agents
Chapter 36: Gastrointestinal drugs
Antacids [SED-15, 243; SEDA-30, 423; SEDA-31, 573; SEDA-32, 665]
Antiemetics and drugs that affect gastrointestinal motility [SEDA-30, 423; SEDA-31, 573; SEDA-32, 665]
5HT3 receptor antagonists [SED-15, 1365; SEDA-30, 423; SEDA-31, 575; SEDA-32, 666]
Neurokinin NK1 receptor antagonists [SEDA-32, 667]
Histamine H2 receptor antagonists [SED-15, 1629; SEDA-30, 423; SEDA-31, 576; SEDA-32, 667]
Helicobacter pylori eradication regimens [SED-15, 1586; SEDA-30, 425; SEDA-31, 579]
Proton pump inhibitors [SED-15, 2973; SEDA-30, 424; SEDA-31, 577; SEDA-32, 667]
Other ulcer-healing agents
Laxatives and oral bowel preparations [SED-15, 2008; SEDA-30, 426; SEDA-31, 581; SEDA-32, 668]
Aminosalicylates [SED-15, 138; SEDA-30, 428; SEDA-31, 583; SEDA-32, 669]
Antispasmodic agents
Antidiarrheal agents
Cholelitholytic agents, bile acids
Other gastrointestinal agents
Chapter 37: Drugs that act on the immune system
Colony-stimulating factors [SEDA-30, 435; SEDA-31, 589; SEDA-32, 675]
Interferons [SED-15, 1841; SEDA-30, 436; SEDA-31, 591; SEDA-32, 676]
Interleukins [SED-15, 1831; SEDA-30, 438; SEDA-31, 592; SEDA-32, 676]
Tumor necrosis factor alfa (TNF-α) and its antagonists [SEDA-30, 439; SEDA-31, 592; SEDA-32, 677]
Monoclonal antibodies [SED-15, 2380; SEDA-30, 442; SEDA-31, 602; SEDA-32, 686]
Chapter 38: Drugs that act on the immune system
Thiopurines
Chapter 39: Corticotrophins, corticosteroids, and prostaglandins
Systemic glucocorticoids [SED-15, 906; SEDA 30, 463; SEDA-31, 651; SEDA-32, 723]
Prostaglandins and analogues [SED-15, 2955; SEDA-30, 465; SEDA-31, 651; SEDA-32, 729]
Chapter 40: Sex hormones and related compounds, including hormonal contraceptives
Gonadotropins [SED-15, 1536; SEDA-30, 468; SEDA-31, 656; SEDA-32, 735]
Estrogens [SED-15, 1253; SEDA-30, 469; SEDA-31, 657; SEDA-32, 736]
Hormonal contraceptives [SED-15, 1642; SEDA-30, 473; SEDA-31, 663; SEDA-32, 741]
Antiestrogens and selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) [SEDA-30, 474; SEDA-31, 664; SEDA-32, 743]
Progestogens [SED-15, 2930; SEDA-30, 477; SEDA-31, 669; SEDA-32, 747]
Progesterone antagonists [SEDA-30, 477; SEDA-31, 671; SEDA-32, 749]
Sex hormone agonists
Sex hormone antagonists
Anabolic steroids, androgens, and related compounds [SED-15, 216; SEDA-30, 477; SEDA-31, 672; SEDA-32, 751]
Antiandrogens [SEDA-29, 510; SEDA-30, 479; SEDA-31, 673; SEDA-32, 755]
Chapter 41: Thyroid hormones, iodine, and antithyroid drugs
Thyroid hormones [SED-15, 3409; SEDA-30, 490; SEDA-31, 687; SEDA-32, 763]
Iodine and iodides [SED-15, 1896; SEDA-30, 490; SEDA-31, 688; SEDA-32, 764]
Antithyroid drugs [SEDA-15, 3387; SEDA-30, 490; SEDA-31, 689; SEDA-32, 765]
Chapter 42: Insulin, other hypoglycemic drugs, and glucagon
Glucagon [SED-15, 1510; SEDA-31, 689; SEDA-32, 769]
Insulin [SED-15, 1761; SEDA-30, 494; SEDA-31, 689; SEDA-32, 769]
Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors [SED-15, 85; SEDA-30, 496; SEDA-31, 691; SEDA-32, 772]
Amylin analogues [SEDA-30, 496; SEDA-31, 692; SEDA-32, 773]
Biguanides [SED-15, 506; SEDA-30, 497; SEDA-31, 692; SEDA-32, 773]
Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DDP-4) inhibitors [SEDA-30, 498; SEDA-31, 693; SEDA-32, 774]
Incretin mimetics [SEDA-30, 49; SEDA-31, 695; SEDA-32, 775]
Meglitinides [SED-15, 2238; SEDA-31, 695; SEDA-32, 776]
Sodium glucose transporter type 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors
Sulfonylureas [SED-15, 3230; SEDA-30, 500; SEDA-31, 695; SEDA-32, 777]
Thiazolidinediones (glitazones) [SED-15, 3380; SEDA-30, 501; SEDA-31, 697; SEDA-32, 779]
Peroxisome proliferator-activated dual receptor agonists [SEDA-32, 782]
Chapter 43: Miscellaneous hormones
Vasopressin receptor antagonists
Vasopressin and analogues [SED-15, 3609; SEDA-30, 511; SEDA-31, 710; SEDA-32, 798]
Chapter 44: Drugs that affect lipid metabolism
Nicotinic acid derivatives [SED-15, 2512; SEDA-32, 815]
Chapter 45: Cytostatic and cytotoxic drugs
Other cytotoxic drugs
Chapter 46: Radiological contrast agents and radiopharmaceuticals
MRI contrast media
Ultrasound contrast agents [SED-15, 3543; SEDA-30, 540; SEDA-32, 855]
Thorotrast [SED-15, 3401; SEDA-28, 565]
Radiopharmaceuticals [SED-15, 3017]
Chapter 47: Drugs used in ocular treatment
Drugs used in the management of age-related macular degeneration [SEDA-30, 545; SEDA-31, 739; SEDA-32, 865]
Adrenoceptor agonists [SEDA-31, 740; SEDA-32, 869]
Anti-glaucoma drugs
Beta-adrenoceptor antagonists [SEDA-31, 740; SEDA-32, 870]
Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors
Glucocorticosteroids [SED-15, 906; SEDA-30, 548; SEDA-31, 741; SEDA-32, 871]
Prostaglandin analogues (see also Chapter 39) [SEDA-32, 871]
Procedures
Chapter 48: Treatments used in complementary and alternative medicine
Asian herbal medicines [SED-15, 1609; SEDA-32, 879]
Injectable formulations of chinese medicines
Indian Medicines
Specific plants
Animal drugs
Acupuncture
Chiropractic
Skin branding
Spa therapy
Chapter 49: Miscellaneous drugs, materials, medical devices, and techniques
Dyestuffs
Index of drugs
Index
Description
The Side Effects of Drugs Annual was first published in 1977. It has been continually published since then as a yearly update to the voluminous encyclopedia, Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs. Each new Annual continues to provide clinicians and medical investigators with a reliable and critical yearly survey of new data and trends in the area of adverse drug reactions and interactions. An international team of specialists has contributed to the informative Annual by critically interpreting it and by pointing to whatever is misleading.
Readership
Pharmacologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, clinical toxicologists, clinical pharmacologists and medical libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 5th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444537423
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444537416
About the Editors
Jeffrey Aronson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Clinical Pharmacology