Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 31
1st Edition
A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data and Trends in Adverse Drug Reactions
Description
The Side Effects of Drugs Annual was first published in 1977. It has been continually published since then, as a yearly update to the voluminous encyclopedia Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs. Each new Annual continues to provide clinicians and medical investigators with a reliable and critical yearly survey of new data and trends in the area of adverse drug reactions and interactions. An international team of specialists has contributed to the informative Annual by critically interpreting it and by pointing to whatever is misleading.
Key Features
- Provides a critical yearly survey of new data and trends
- Special reviews in this Annual include, among other topics: Epidemiology of the use of ecstasy, Paracetamol and the risk of asthma, Combination vaccines/multiple immunizations, Interactions of herbal medicines with warfarin, and Tyrosine kinase inhibitors
Readership
Pharmacologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, clinical toxicologists, clinical pharmacologists and medical libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 10th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932996
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532947
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jeffrey K. Aronson Editor
Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK