Side Effects of Drugs Annual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444532947, 9780080932996

Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 31

1st Edition

A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data and Trends in Adverse Drug Reactions

Editors: Jeffrey K. Aronson
eBook ISBN: 9780080932996
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444532947
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th December 2009
Page Count: 848
The Side Effects of Drugs Annual was first published in 1977. It has been continually published since then, as a yearly update to the voluminous encyclopedia Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs. Each new Annual continues to provide clinicians and medical investigators with a reliable and critical yearly survey of new data and trends in the area of adverse drug reactions and interactions. An international team of specialists has contributed to the informative Annual by critically interpreting it and by pointing to whatever is misleading.

  • Provides a critical yearly survey of new data and trends
  • Special reviews in this Annual include, among other topics: Epidemiology of the use of ecstasy, Paracetamol and the risk of asthma, Combination vaccines/multiple immunizations, Interactions of herbal medicines with warfarin, and Tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Pharmacologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, clinical toxicologists, clinical pharmacologists and medical libraries

No. of pages:
848
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080932996
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444532947

Jeffrey K. Aronson Editor

Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.

Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

