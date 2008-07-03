Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 30
1st Edition
A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data and Trends in Adverse Drug Reactions
Table of Contents
Contributors
Special Reviews
Cumulative Index of Special Reviews, Annuals 13 – 29
DoTS Classification of Adverse Drug Reactions
How to use this book
ESSAYS:
Central nervous system stimulants and drugs that suppress appetite
Antidepressant drugs
Lithium
Drugs of abuse
Hypnotics and sedatives
Antipsychotic drugs
Antiepileptic drugs
Opioid analgesics and narcotic antagonists
Anti-inflammatory and antipyretic analgesics and drugs used in gout
General anesthetics and therapeutic gases
Local anesthetics
Neuromuscular blocking agents and skeletal muscle relaxants
Drugs that affect autonomic functions or the extrapyramidal system
Dermatological drugs, topical agents and cosmetics
Antihistamines (H1 receptor antagonists)
Drugs acting on the respiratory tract
Positive inotropic drugs and drugs used in dysrhythmias
Beta-adrenoceptor antagonists and antianginal drugs
Drugs acting on the cerebral and peripheral circulations
Antihypertensive drugs
Diuretics
Metals
Metal antagonists
Antiseptic drugs and disinfectants
Penicillins, cephalosporins, other beta-lactam antibiotics, and tetracyclines
Miscellaneous antibacterial drugs
Antifungal drugs
Antiprozotoal Drugs
Antiviral drugs
Drugs used in tuberculosis and leprosy
Antihelminthic drugs
Vaccines
Blood, blood components, plasma and plasma products
Formulations used in nutrition
Drugs affecting blood coagulation, fibrinolysis, and hemostasis
Gastrointestinal drugs
Drugs that act on the immune system: cytokines and monoclonal antibodies
Drugs that act on the immune system: immunosuppressive and immunostimulatory drugs
Corticotrophins, corticosteroids, and prostaglandins
Sex hormones and related compounds, including hormonal contraceptives
Thyroid hormones, iodine, and antithyroid drugs
Insulin, other hypoglycemic drugs, and glucagon
Miscellaneous hormones
Drugs that affect lipid metabolism
Cytostatic drugs
Radiological contrast agents
Drugs used in ocular treatment
Treatments used in complementary and alternative medicine
Miscellaneous drugs and materials, medical devices and techniques
Description
The Side Effects of Drugs Annual was first published in 1977. It has been continually published since then, as a yearly update to the voluminous encyclopedia Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs. Each new Annual continues to provide clinicians and medical investigators with a reliable and critical yearly survey of new data and trends in the area of Adverse Drug Reactions and Interactions. An international team of specialists has contributed to the informative, by critically interpreting it, and by pointing to whatever is misleading.
Key Features
- Provides a critical yearly survey of new data and trends in the side effects of drugs
- Each drug article contains case histories
- Contains detailed information on drug-drug interactions
Readership
Pharmacologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, clinical toxicologists, clinical pharmacologists and medical libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 3rd July 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931517
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444527677
About the Editors
Jeffrey K. Aronson Editor
Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK