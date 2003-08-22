Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 26
1st Edition
A world-wide yearly survey of new data and trends in adverse drug reactions
Table of Contents
Contributors. Cumulative Index of Special Reviews. Essay: From thalidomide to pharmacovigilance: a personal account (D.J. Finney). Essay: How safe is cannabis? (L. Iversen). 1. Central nervous system stimulants and drugs that suppress appetite (R.P. Sequeira). 2. Antidepressant drugs (P.J. Cowen). 3. Lithium (J.W. Jefferson). 4. Drugs of abuse (E.J. Wong, J.K Patel). 5. Hypnotics and sedatives (S. Curran, S. Musa). 6. Antipsychotic drugs (A. Carvajal, L.H. Martín Arias). 7. Antiepileptic drugs
(S. Arroyo). 8. Opioid analgesics and narcotic antagonists (A.H. Ghodse, A.M. Baldacchino). 9. Anti-inflammatory and antipyretic analgesics and drugs used in gout (A. Del Favero). 10. General anesthetics and therapeutic gases (Y. Young). 11. Local anesthetics (S.A. Schug, G. Gillespie, K.J.D. Stannard). 12. Neuromuscular blocking agents and skeletal muscle relaxants (O. Zuzan, M. Leuwer). 13. Drugs that effect autonomic functions or the extrapyramidal system (M. Schachter). 14. Dermatological drugs and topical agents (W.M.C. Mulder, M.M.H.M. Meinardi). 15. Antihistamines (H1 receptor antagonists) (G.M. Walsh). 16. Drugs acting on the respiratory tract (M. Kuhn, M. Joerger, K. Hartmann). 17. Positive inotropic drugs and drugs used in dysrhythmias (J.K. Aronson). 18. Beta-adrenoceptor antagonists and antianginal drugs (A.P. Maggioni, M.G. Franzosi, R. Latini). 19. Drugs acting on the cerebral and peripheral circulations (R. Verhaeghe). 20. Antihypertensive drugs (P. Joubert). 21. Diuretics (D.A. Sica). 22. Metals (G.B. van der Voet, F.A. de Wolff). 23. Metal antagonists (R.H.B. Meyboom). 24. Antiseptic drugs and disinfectants (P. Magee). 25. Penicillins, cephalosporins, other beta-lactam antibiotics, and tetracyclines (T. Midtvedt). 26. Miscellaneous antibacterial drugs (A. Imhof). 27. Antifungal drugs (A.H. Groll, T.J. Walsh). 28. Antiprotozoal drugs (T. Bicanic, T. Planche, S. Krishna). 29. Antiviral drugs
(I.R. McNicholl). 30. Drugs used in tuberculosis and leprosy (J.N. Pande). 31. Antihelminthic drugs (P.J.J. van Genderen). 32. Vaccines (S. Dittmann). 33. Blood, blood components, plasma and plasma products (P.J.M. Vossebeld, H.W. Eijkhout, W.G. van Aken). 34. Intravenous infusions - solutions and emulsions (M.C. Allwood). 35. Drugs affecting blood coagulation, fibrinolysis, and hemostasis (K. Peerlinck, J. Vermylen). 36. Gastrointestinal drugs (H.J. de Silva). 37. Drugs acting on the immune system (T.Vial, J. Descotes et al.). 38. Vitamins (H.D. Reuter). 39. Corticotrophins, corticosteroids and prostaglandins (J. Costa, M. Farré). 40. Sex hormones and related compounds, including hormonal contraceptives (M.N.G. Dukes). 41. Thyroid hormones and antithyroid drugs (J.A. Franklyn). 42. Insulin, glucagon, and hypoglycemic drugs (H.M.J. Krans). 43. Miscellaneous hormones (P. Coates). 44. Drugs that affect lipid metabolism (I. Aursnes). 45. Cytostatic drugs (H.-P. Lipp, C. Bokemeyer et al.). 46. Radiological contrast agents (S.K. Morcos). 47. Drugs used in ocular treatment (B.C.P. Polak). 48. Treatments used in complementary and alternative medicine (E. Ernst). 49. Miscellaneous drugs, materials, and medical devices (N.H. Choulis). 50. The WHO International Drug Monitoring Programme (I.R. Edwards, S. Olsson).
Description
The Side Effects of Drugs Annual was first published in 1977. It has been published continuously since then, as a yearly update to the encyclopaedic volume Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs. Each new Annual provides clinicians and medical investigators with a reliable and critical yearly survey of new data and trends in the area of Adverse Drug Reactions and Interactions.
An international team of specialists have contributed to the Annuals by selecting critically from each year's publications all that is truly new and informative, by critically interpreting it, and by pointing out whatever is misleading. The use of the book is enhanced by separate indexes, allowing the reader to enter the text via the drug name, adverse effect, or drug interaction.
Special features of the Annuals are the Side Effects of Drugs Essay, usually written by a guest author, and the special reviews: short articles, within the different chapters, that give extra attention to topics of current interest.
The Essay in Annual 26 is entitled 'How safe is cannabis?' (by Professor L.L. Iversen) and there is a Historical Essay entitled 'From thalidomide to pharmacovigilance: a personal account' (by Professor D.J. Finney).
The special reviews in this volume include, among others:
- The cognitive effects of Ecstasy
- Antipsychotic drugs and weight gain
- Vigabatrin-related visual abnormalities
- Managing the adverse effects of morphine
- The cardiotoxic effects of antihistamines
- Inhaled corticosteroids and growth inhibition in children
- Bioterrorism and its prevention through immunization
Details
No. of pages: 662
- 662
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 22nd August 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522807
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444509994
