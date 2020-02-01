Sialic Acids and Sialoglycoconjugates in the Biology of life, Health and Disease provides insight in the latest knowledge developed in the field of sialoglycobiology.

Sialic acids as terminal residues of oligosaccharide chains play crucial roles in several cellular recognition events. Synthesised post translationally they play important role in recognition, signalling, immunological response and cell-cell interaction. Sialioglycoconjugates form an important biomarker in disease. Improper sialylations have been associated with several diseases including cancer. In the post genomics and proteomics era sialoglybiology has become more and more important in deciphering a health and disease condition.

Sialic Acids and Sialoglycoconjugates in the Biology of life, Health and Disease enables the reader to understand the role of sialylation as post translational modification.