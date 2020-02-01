Sialic Acids and Sialoglycoconjugates in the Biology of life, Health and Disease
1st Edition
Description
Sialic Acids and Sialoglycoconjugates in the Biology of life, Health and Disease provides insight in the latest knowledge developed in the field of sialoglycobiology.
Sialic acids as terminal residues of oligosaccharide chains play crucial roles in several cellular recognition events. Synthesised post translationally they play important role in recognition, signalling, immunological response and cell-cell interaction. Sialioglycoconjugates form an important biomarker in disease. Improper sialylations have been associated with several diseases including cancer. In the post genomics and proteomics era sialoglybiology has become more and more important in deciphering a health and disease condition.
Sialic Acids and Sialoglycoconjugates in the Biology of life, Health and Disease enables the reader to understand the role of sialylation as post translational modification.
Key Features
- Discusses the sialic acid and their role in different diseases other than cancer
- Provides understanding to sialylations as post translational modifications (PTM)
- Demonstrates the impact sialylation has on infectious diseases, the autoimmune system and health
- Gives insight in the importance of sialic acid biology through animal models
Readership
Masters, Graduate Students of life sciences, microbiology, immunology. biochemistry, biology, glycobiology, medicine, doctors, medical professionals, researchers
Table of Contents
1. Sialic acid and their conjugates and bio synthesis
2. Sialoglycoconjugates in plants
3. Sialic acid and their conjugates in invertebrate and vertebrate animal and their synthesis
4. Sialic acids and glyconjugates in human and their synthesis
5. Sialoglycoconjugates and their role in human physiology
6. Sialic acid and its conjugates in human infectious diseases
7. Sialic acid and its conjugates in autoimmune disorders
8. Sialic acid storage disorders
9. Sialic acid and their conjugates as disease biomarkers
10. Sialic acids and its conjugates in cancer
11. Sialic acids and its conjugates in endocrinal disorders
12. Applications of nanotechnology to sialic acid biology is targeting of diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161265
About the Author
Shyamasree Ghosh
Dr. Shyamasree Ghosh has been working in the field of sialoglycoconjugates for more than 12 years now, since her PhD in the topic of Sialoglycocongugates in Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). The author has considerable experience and published quite a large number of publications in reputed international journals and is cited across the globe for her work. She is one of the well-known scientist in this field of sialoglycobiology. Currently working to the capacity of Scientific Officer (F), in the School of Biological sciences, National institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and has authored large number of publications and books in reputed
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biological Sciences, NISER, Bhubaneswar, Govt of India, Dept of Atomic Energy (DAE), Jatni Campus, PO- Bhimpur-adanpur, Via-Jatni, District- Khurda, India