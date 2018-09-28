Sialendoscopy, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 26-2

This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Sialendoscopy and Minimally Invasive Salivary Gland Surgery, and is edited by Drs. Michael D. Turner and Maria J. Troulis. Articles will include: Surgical Armamentarium for Sialendoscopy; Surgical Techniques for the Management of Parotid Salivary Duct Strictures; Surgical Techniques for the Management Submandibular Salivary Duct Strictures; Surgical Retrieval of Parotid Stones; Surgical Retrieval of Submandibular Stones; Ultrasound Guided Salivary Gland Techniques and Interpretations; Combined Parotid Technique; Combined Submandibular Techniques; Robot Assisted Glandular Surgery; Extra-corporeal Lithotripsy; Intra-corporeal Lithotripsy, and more!