Sialendoscopy, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323613743, 9780323613750

Sialendoscopy, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 26-2

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Turner Maria Troulis
eBook ISBN: 9780323613750
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323613743
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Surgical Armamentarium for Sialendoscopy

Surgical Techniques for the Management of Parotid Salivary Duct Strictures

Surgical Techniques for the Management of Submandibular Salivary Duct Strictures

Surgical Retrieval of Parotid Stones

Surgical Retrieval of Submandibular Stones

Ultrasound-Guided Salivary Gland Techniques and Interpretations Contents

Combined Parotid Techniques

Combined Surgical Approaches for the Removal of Submandibular Gland Sialoliths

Robot-Assisted Glandular Surgery

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy

Description

This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Sialendoscopy and Minimally Invasive Salivary Gland Surgery, and is edited by Drs. Michael D. Turner and Maria J. Troulis. Articles will include: Surgical Armamentarium for Sialendoscopy; Surgical Techniques for the Management of Parotid Salivary Duct Strictures; Surgical Techniques for the Management Submandibular Salivary Duct Strictures; Surgical Retrieval of Parotid Stones; Surgical Retrieval of Submandibular Stones; Ultrasound Guided Salivary Gland Techniques and Interpretations; Combined Parotid Technique; Combined Submandibular Techniques; Robot Assisted Glandular Surgery; Extra-corporeal Lithotripsy; Intra-corporeal Lithotripsy, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323613750
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323613743

About the Authors

Michael Turner Author

Maria Troulis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Director of Minimally Invasive Surgery Program, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Boston, MA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.