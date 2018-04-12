Shoulder Arthroplasty
2nd Edition
Description
Focusing on all key aspects of shoulder replacement surgery and emphasizing the latest techniques and tools, Shoulder Arthroplasty, 2nd Edition, brings you expert procedural approaches from two master surgeons in the field: Drs. T. Bradley Edwards and Brent J. Morris. Extensively illustrated, this technique-intensive reference provides step-by-step guidance on the most effective approaches to patients in everyday practice, including the variations and complications that surgeons invariably encounter. Focused, concise coverage includes indications and contraindications, preoperative planning and imaging, results and complications, and more.
Key Features
- Discusses preoperative planning, step-by-step surgical techniques, and outcomes, presenting tried and true methods for complex surgeries from experienced practitioners.
- Emphasizes results, complications, and postoperative rehabilitation.
Table of Contents
SECTION ONE: The Basics
1. Evolution of Shoulder Arthroplasty
2. Becoming a Shoulder Arthroplasty Surgeon
3. Operating Room Setup
4. Anesthesia, Patient Positioning, and Patient Preparation
5. Long Head of the Biceps Tendon
SECTION TWO: Unconstrained Shoulder Arthroplasty for Chronic Conditions
6. Indications and Contraindications
7. Preoperative Planning and Imaging
8. Surgical Approach
9. Subscapularis
10. Glenoid Exposure
11. Humeral Component
12. Glenoid Component
13. Soft Tissue Balancing
14. Subscapularis and Rotator Interval Repair
15. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis
16. Results and Complications
SECTION THREE: Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty for Chronic Conditions
17. Indications and Contraindications
18. Preoperative Planning and Imaging
19. Surgical Approach
20. Glenoid Exposure
21. Humeral Component
22. Glenoid Component
23. Reduction and Deltoid Tensioning
24. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis
25. Results and Complications
SECTION FOUR: Arthroplasty for Fracture
26. Indications and Contraindications
27. Preoperative Planning and Imaging
28. Surgical Approach (Handling of the Tuberosities)
29. Humeral Prosthetic Positioning
30. Tuberosity Reduction and Fixation
31. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis
32. Results and Complications
SECTION FIVE: Alternatives to Conventional Shoulder Arthroplasty
33. Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty
34. Biological Alternatives to Shoulder Arthroplasty
SECTION SIX: Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty
35. Indications and Contraindications
36. Preoperative Planning, Imaging, and Special Tests
37. Surgical Approach
38. Humeral Stem Removal and Glenoid Exposure
39. Humerus
40. Glenoid Component
41. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis
42. Results and Complications
SECTION SEVEN: Postoperative Rehabilitation
43. Rehabilitation following Shoulder Arthroplasty
SECTION EIGHT: The Future
44. Future Directions in Shoulder Arthroplasty
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 12th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323531641
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323531658
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323529402
About the Author
T. Bradley Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston; Fondren Orthopaedic Group, Houston, TX
Brent J. Morris
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Shoulder and Elbow Surgeon, Texas Orthopaedic Hospital, Fondren Orthopaedic Group, Houston, Texas