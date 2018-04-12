SECTION ONE: The Basics

1. Evolution of Shoulder Arthroplasty

2. Becoming a Shoulder Arthroplasty Surgeon

3. Operating Room Setup

4. Anesthesia, Patient Positioning, and Patient Preparation

5. Long Head of the Biceps Tendon

SECTION TWO: Unconstrained Shoulder Arthroplasty for Chronic Conditions

6. Indications and Contraindications

7. Preoperative Planning and Imaging

8. Surgical Approach

9. Subscapularis

10. Glenoid Exposure

11. Humeral Component

12. Glenoid Component

13. Soft Tissue Balancing

14. Subscapularis and Rotator Interval Repair

15. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis

16. Results and Complications

SECTION THREE: Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty for Chronic Conditions

17. Indications and Contraindications

18. Preoperative Planning and Imaging

19. Surgical Approach

20. Glenoid Exposure

21. Humeral Component

22. Glenoid Component

23. Reduction and Deltoid Tensioning

24. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis

25. Results and Complications

SECTION FOUR: Arthroplasty for Fracture

26. Indications and Contraindications

27. Preoperative Planning and Imaging

28. Surgical Approach (Handling of the Tuberosities)

29. Humeral Prosthetic Positioning

30. Tuberosity Reduction and Fixation

31. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis

32. Results and Complications

SECTION FIVE: Alternatives to Conventional Shoulder Arthroplasty

33. Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty

34. Biological Alternatives to Shoulder Arthroplasty

SECTION SIX: Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty

35. Indications and Contraindications

36. Preoperative Planning, Imaging, and Special Tests

37. Surgical Approach

38. Humeral Stem Removal and Glenoid Exposure

39. Humerus

40. Glenoid Component

41. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis

42. Results and Complications

SECTION SEVEN: Postoperative Rehabilitation

43. Rehabilitation following Shoulder Arthroplasty

SECTION EIGHT: The Future

44. Future Directions in Shoulder Arthroplasty

