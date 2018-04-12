Shoulder Arthroplasty - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323529402, 9780323531641

Shoulder Arthroplasty

2nd Edition

Authors: T. Bradley Edwards Brent J. Morris
eBook ISBN: 9780323531641
eBook ISBN: 9780323531658
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323529402
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th April 2018
Page Count: 496
Description

Focusing on all key aspects of shoulder replacement surgery and emphasizing the latest techniques and tools, Shoulder Arthroplasty, 2nd Edition, brings you expert procedural approaches from two master surgeons in the field: Drs. T. Bradley Edwards and Brent J. Morris. Extensively illustrated, this technique-intensive reference provides step-by-step guidance on the most effective approaches to patients in everyday practice, including the variations and complications that surgeons invariably encounter. Focused, concise coverage includes indications and contraindications, preoperative planning and imaging, results and complications, and more.

Key Features

  • Discusses preoperative planning, step-by-step surgical techniques, and outcomes, presenting tried and true methods for complex surgeries from experienced practitioners.
  • Emphasizes results, complications, and postoperative rehabilitation.

Table of Contents

SECTION ONE: The Basics
1. Evolution of Shoulder Arthroplasty
2. Becoming a Shoulder Arthroplasty Surgeon
3. Operating Room Setup
4. Anesthesia, Patient Positioning, and Patient Preparation
5. Long Head of the Biceps Tendon

SECTION TWO: Unconstrained Shoulder Arthroplasty for Chronic Conditions
6. Indications and Contraindications
7. Preoperative Planning and Imaging
8. Surgical Approach
9. Subscapularis
10. Glenoid Exposure
11. Humeral Component
12. Glenoid Component
13. Soft Tissue Balancing
14. Subscapularis and Rotator Interval Repair
15. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis
16. Results and Complications

SECTION THREE: Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty for Chronic Conditions
17. Indications and Contraindications
18. Preoperative Planning and Imaging
19. Surgical Approach
20. Glenoid Exposure
21. Humeral Component
22. Glenoid Component
23. Reduction and Deltoid Tensioning
24. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis
25. Results and Complications

SECTION FOUR: Arthroplasty for Fracture
26. Indications and Contraindications
27. Preoperative Planning and Imaging
28. Surgical Approach (Handling of the Tuberosities)
29. Humeral Prosthetic Positioning
30. Tuberosity Reduction and Fixation
31. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis
32. Results and Complications

SECTION FIVE: Alternatives to Conventional Shoulder Arthroplasty
33. Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty
34. Biological Alternatives to Shoulder Arthroplasty

SECTION SIX: Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty
35. Indications and Contraindications
36. Preoperative Planning, Imaging, and Special Tests
37. Surgical Approach
38. Humeral Stem Removal and Glenoid Exposure
39. Humerus
40. Glenoid Component
41. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis
42. Results and Complications

SECTION SEVEN: Postoperative Rehabilitation
43. Rehabilitation following Shoulder Arthroplasty

SECTION EIGHT: The Future
44. Future Directions in Shoulder Arthroplasty

About the Author

T. Bradley Edwards

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Instructor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston; Fondren Orthopaedic Group, Houston, TX

Brent J. Morris

Affiliations and Expertise

Attending Shoulder and Elbow Surgeon, Texas Orthopaedic Hospital, Fondren Orthopaedic Group, Houston, Texas

