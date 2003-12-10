Short-range Wireless Communication
2nd Edition
Fundamentals of RF System Design and Application
Description
The Complete “Tool Kit” for the Hottest Area in RF/Wireless Design!
Short-range wireless—communications over distances of less than 100 meters—is the most rapidly growing segment of RF/wireless engineering. Alan Bensky is an internationally recognized expert in short-range wireless, and this new edition of his bestselling book is completely revised to cover the latest developments in this fast moving field.
You’ll find coverage of such cutting-edge topics as:
- architectural trends in RF/wireless integrated circuits
- compatibility and conflict issues between different short-range wireless systems
- “Zigbee” and related new IEEE standards for short-range communications
- latest U.S. and international regulatory standards for spread spectrum, ultra wideband, and other advanced communications techniques
Alan Bensky also thoroughly discusses the fundamentals of radio signal propagation, communications protocols and modulation methods, information theory, antennas and transmission lines, receivers, transmitters, radio system design, and how to successfully implement a short-range wireless system. All material has been carefully updated and revised to make it as technically up-to-the-minute as possible.
You’ll also find coverage of Bluetooth, “Wi-Fi” and related 802.11 variants, digital modulation methods, and other essential information for planning and designing short-range wireless hardware and networks.
This new edition will, like the first edition, be an invaluable reference for engineers and technical professionals who design, support, market, and maintain short-range wireless communications systems.
Key Features
- No other book contains EVERYTHING pertaining to short-range wireless design
- Covers all the hot topics like 802.11, Zigbee, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Readership
RF and wireless engineers, computer, network, and manufacturing automation engineers who need to incorporate wireless capabilities into their designs, technicians, engineering managers, and educators
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Historical Perspective
1.2 Reasons for the Spread of Wireless Applications
1.3 Characteristics of Short-range Radio
1.4 Elements of Wireless Communication Systems
1.5 Summary
Chapter 2: Radio Propagation
2.1 Mechanisms of Radio Wave Propagation
2.2 Open Field Propagation
2.3 Diffraction
2.4 Scattering
2.5 Path Loss
2.6 Multipath Phenomena
2.7 Flat Fading
2.8 Diversity Techniques
2.9 Noise
2.10 Summary
Appendix 2-A
Maxwell’s Equations
Chapter 3: Antennas and Transmission Lines
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Antenna Characteristics
3.3 Types of Antennas
3.4 Impedance Matching
3.5 Measuring Techniques
3.6 Summary
Chapter 4: Communication Protocols and Modulation
4.1 Baseband Data Format and Protocol
4.2 Baseband Coding
4.3 RF Frequency and Bandwidth
4.4 Modulation
4.5 RFID
4.6 Summary
Chapter 5: Transmitters
5.1 RF Source
5.2 Modulation
5.3 Amplifiers
5.4 Filtering
5.5 Antenna
5.6 Summary
Chapter 6: Receivers
6.1 Tuned Radio Frequency (TRF)
6.2 Superregenerative Receiver
6.3 Superheterodyne Receiver
6.4 Direct Conversion Receiver
6.5 Digital Receivers
6.6 Repeaters
6.7 Summary
Chapter 7: Radio System Design
7.1 Range
7.2 Sensitivity
7.3 Finding Range from Sensitivity
7.4 Superheterodyne Image and Spurious Response
7.5 Intermodulation Distortion and Dynamic Range
7.6 Demodulation
7.7 Internal Receiver Noise
7.8 Transmitter Design
7.9 Bandwidth
7.10 Antenna Directivity
7.11 The Power Source
7.12 Summary
Chapter 8: System Implementation
8.1 Wireless Modules
8.2 Systems on a Chip
8.3 Large Scale Subsystems
8.4 Summary
Chapter 9: Regulations and Standards
9.1 FCC Regulations
9.2 Test Method for Part 15
9.3 European Radiocommunication Regulations
9.4 The European Union Electromagnetic Compatibility
Requirements
9.5 Standards in the United Kingdom
9.6 Japanese Low Power Standards
9.7 Non-Governmental Standards
Appendix 9-A
Terms and Definitions (FCC Part 2)
Appendix 9-B
Nomenclature for Defining Emission, Modulation and
Transmission (FCC Part 2)
Necessary Bandwidth
Class of Emission
Appendix 9-C
Restricted Frequencies and Field Strength Limits from
Section 15.205 of FCC Rules and Regulations
Chapter 10: Introduction to Information Theory
10.1 Probability
10.2 Information Theory
10.3 Summary
Chapter 11: Applications and Technologies
11.1 Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN)
11.2 Bluetooth
11.3 Zigbee
11.4 Conflict and Compatibility
11.5 Ultra-wideband Technology
11.6 Summary
Abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 10th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750677820
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470054
About the Author
Alan Bensky
Alan Bensky is an electronics engineering consultant with over 30 years of experience in analog and digital design, management, and marketing. Specializing in wireless circuits and systems, Alan has carried out projects for varied military and consumer applications and led the development of three patents on wireless distance measurement. Alan has taught electrical engineering courses and lectures on radio engineering topics and is the author of two books: Short-range Wireless Communication, Second Edition, published by Elsevier in 2004, and Wireless Positioning Technologies and Applications, Second Edition, Artech House, 2016. In addition, he is a contributing author to five other books dealing with wireless communication. Alan Bensky holds degrees of B.E.E and B.A. from Union College, Schenectady, New York, and M.Sc.E.E. from the Technion in Haifa, Israel. He is a senior member of IEEE and an IEEE certified Wireless Communications Professional.
Affiliations and Expertise
Electronics Engineering Consultant
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE FIRST EDITION!
"Short-range Wireless Communication is an excellent introduction to some of these short-range wireless technologies, especially for engineering managers and marketing professionals." --Microwaves & RF, January 2001