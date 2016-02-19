Short Guide to Geo-Botanical Surveying
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology, Division: Botany
Description
International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology, Volume 8: Short Guide to Geo-Botanical Surveying focuses on the guide used in the geo-botanical surveying of pastures, bogs, and forests.
The book first offers information on geo-botanical maps and plans and geo-botanical surveys. Discussions focus on the general features of geo-botanical maps and plans, classification of geo-botanical maps, transect surveys, auxiliary methods of investigation in geo-botanical surveys, and aero geo- botanical surveys. The text then examines geo-botanical surveys for forestry needs, including survey work in forest valuation, forest-typology surveys, and notes on interpretation of aerial photographs of forest vegetation.
The publication ponders on geo-botanical surveys for the needs of the peat industry and agricultural reclamation of bogs and geo-botanical surveys for study of pastures. Topics include geo-botanical survey of bogs in connection with their agricultural reclamation; general information on geo-botanical surveys in bogs; features of surveys in semi-deserts and deserts; and features of surveys on the tundra.
The text is a valuable source of data for readers interested in geo-botanical surveying.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter I. Geo-Botanical Maps and Plans
1. General Features of Geo-Botanical Maps and Plans
2. Classification of Geo-Botanical Maps
Chapter II. Geo-Botanical Surveys
1. General Information on Geo-Botanical Surveys
2. Transect Surveys
3. Aero-Geo-Botanical Surveys
4. Other Types of Geo-Botanical Surveys
5. Some Auxiliary Methods of Investigation in Geo-Botanical Surveys
Chapter III. Geo-Botanical Surveys for Forestry Needs
1. General Information on Geo-Botanical Surveys in Forests
2. Survey Work in Forest Valuation
3. Brief Notes on Interpretation of Aerial Photographs of Forest Vegetation
4. Results of Valuation Survey Work
5. Forest-Typology Surveys
Chapter IV. Geo-Botanical Surveys for the Needs of the Peat Industry and Agricultural Reclamation of Bogs
1. General Information on Geo-Botanical Surveys in Bogs
2. Geo-Botanical Surveys for Investigation of Peat Deposits
3. Geo-Botanical Survey of Bogs in Connection with Their Agricultural Reclamation
4. Geo-Botanical Surveys of Bogs for Hydrological, Road and Sanitary Investigations
Chapter V. Geo-Botanical Surveys for Study of Pastures
1. General Information on Pasture Maps
2. Features of Surveys in Semi-Deserts and Deserts
3. Features of Surveys on the Tundra
Chapter VI. Geo-Botanical Surveys for Indicational Purposes
1. General Information on Indicational Geo-botanical Surveys
2. Kinds of Geo-botanical Indicational Maps
3. Method of Making Geo-Botanical Surveys for Indicational Purposes
4. Use of Aerial Methods in Indicational Geo-Botanical Surveys
Chapter VII. Planning and Organizing Work and Reporting on Geo-Botanical Surveys
1. Planning Geo-Botanical Surveys
2. Field and Office Work and Reporting
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149776