International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology, Volume 8: Short Guide to Geo-Botanical Surveying focuses on the guide used in the geo-botanical surveying of pastures, bogs, and forests.

The book first offers information on geo-botanical maps and plans and geo-botanical surveys. Discussions focus on the general features of geo-botanical maps and plans, classification of geo-botanical maps, transect surveys, auxiliary methods of investigation in geo-botanical surveys, and aero geo- botanical surveys. The text then examines geo-botanical surveys for forestry needs, including survey work in forest valuation, forest-typology surveys, and notes on interpretation of aerial photographs of forest vegetation.

The publication ponders on geo-botanical surveys for the needs of the peat industry and agricultural reclamation of bogs and geo-botanical surveys for study of pastures. Topics include geo-botanical survey of bogs in connection with their agricultural reclamation; general information on geo-botanical surveys in bogs; features of surveys in semi-deserts and deserts; and features of surveys on the tundra.

The text is a valuable source of data for readers interested in geo-botanical surveying.