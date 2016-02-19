Short Guide to Geo-Botanical Surveying - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080102481, 9781483149776

Short Guide to Geo-Botanical Surveying

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology, Division: Botany

Authors: S. V. Viktorov Ye. A. Vostokova D. D. Vyshivkin
Editors: R. C. Rollins G. Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9781483149776
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 170
Description

International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology, Volume 8: Short Guide to Geo-Botanical Surveying focuses on the guide used in the geo-botanical surveying of pastures, bogs, and forests.

The book first offers information on geo-botanical maps and plans and geo-botanical surveys. Discussions focus on the general features of geo-botanical maps and plans, classification of geo-botanical maps, transect surveys, auxiliary methods of investigation in geo-botanical surveys, and aero geo- botanical surveys. The text then examines geo-botanical surveys for forestry needs, including survey work in forest valuation, forest-typology surveys, and notes on interpretation of aerial photographs of forest vegetation.

The publication ponders on geo-botanical surveys for the needs of the peat industry and agricultural reclamation of bogs and geo-botanical surveys for study of pastures. Topics include geo-botanical survey of bogs in connection with their agricultural reclamation; general information on geo-botanical surveys in bogs; features of surveys in semi-deserts and deserts; and features of surveys on the tundra.

The text is a valuable source of data for readers interested in geo-botanical surveying.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter I. Geo-Botanical Maps and Plans

1. General Features of Geo-Botanical Maps and Plans

2. Classification of Geo-Botanical Maps

Chapter II. Geo-Botanical Surveys

1. General Information on Geo-Botanical Surveys

2. Transect Surveys

3. Aero-Geo-Botanical Surveys

4. Other Types of Geo-Botanical Surveys

5. Some Auxiliary Methods of Investigation in Geo-Botanical Surveys

Chapter III. Geo-Botanical Surveys for Forestry Needs

1. General Information on Geo-Botanical Surveys in Forests

2. Survey Work in Forest Valuation

3. Brief Notes on Interpretation of Aerial Photographs of Forest Vegetation

4. Results of Valuation Survey Work

5. Forest-Typology Surveys

Chapter IV. Geo-Botanical Surveys for the Needs of the Peat Industry and Agricultural Reclamation of Bogs

1. General Information on Geo-Botanical Surveys in Bogs

2. Geo-Botanical Surveys for Investigation of Peat Deposits

3. Geo-Botanical Survey of Bogs in Connection with Their Agricultural Reclamation

4. Geo-Botanical Surveys of Bogs for Hydrological, Road and Sanitary Investigations

Chapter V. Geo-Botanical Surveys for Study of Pastures

1. General Information on Pasture Maps

2. Features of Surveys in Semi-Deserts and Deserts

3. Features of Surveys on the Tundra

Chapter VI. Geo-Botanical Surveys for Indicational Purposes

1. General Information on Indicational Geo-botanical Surveys

2. Kinds of Geo-botanical Indicational Maps

3. Method of Making Geo-Botanical Surveys for Indicational Purposes

4. Use of Aerial Methods in Indicational Geo-Botanical Surveys

Chapter VII. Planning and Organizing Work and Reporting on Geo-Botanical Surveys

1. Planning Geo-Botanical Surveys

2. Field and Office Work and Reporting

References

Index

No. of pages: 170
170
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483149776

About the Author

S. V. Viktorov

Ye. A. Vostokova

D. D. Vyshivkin

About the Editor

R. C. Rollins

G. Taylor

