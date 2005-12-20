Shooting Incident Reconstruction
1st Edition
Description
Shooting Incident Reconstruction is based on the authors' numerous years of conducting courses and seminars on the subject of shooting incident reconstruction. It seeks to thoroughly address matters from simple to complex in order to provide the reader with an explanation of the factors surrounding ballistics, trajectory, and shooting scenes.
The ultimate objectives of this unique book are to assist investigators, crime scene analysts, pathologists, ballistics experts, and lawyers to understand the terminology, science, and factors involved in reconstructing shooting incident events to solve forensic cases.
The book covers a full range of related topics, including the range from which a firearm was discharged; the sequence of shots in a multiple discharge shooting incident; the position of a firearm at the moment of discharge; the position of a victim at the moment of impact; the probable flight path of a projectile; the manner by which a firearm was discharged, and much more. It contains over 100 diagrams and photographs, many in full-color, that support and illustrate key concepts.
Key Features
- Written by one of the most well-respected shooting scene and ballistics experts in the world
- Contains over 100 diagrams and photographs, many in full-color, that support and illustrate key concepts
- Case studies illustrate real-world application of technical concepts
Readership
The audience would include practicing forensic scientists (firearm and toolmark examiners), ballistics experts, crime scene personnel, police departments, forensic consultants, attorneys and judges, Medical Examiners (coroners), and forensic pathologists.
Table of Contents
- INTRODUCTION
- THE RECONSTRUCTIVE ASPECTS of CLASS CHARACTERISTICS and a LIMITED UNIVERSE
- IS IT A BULLET HOLE?
- SOME USEFUL REAGENTS and THEIR APPLICATION
- GUNSHOT RESIDUES and PROXIMITY TESTS
- PROJECTILE PENETRATION and PERFORATION
- PROJECTILE RICOCHET
- THE PRINCIPLES of “TRAJECTORY” RECONSTRUCTION
- THE SHOOTING OF MOTOR VEHICLES
- TRAJECTORIES in HUMAN BODIES
- TRACE EVIDENCE CONSIDERATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH FIREARMS EVIDENCE: EVIDENTIARY and RECONSTRUCTIVE SPECTS
- CARTRIDGE CASE EJECTION and EJECTION PATTERNS
- TRUE BALLISTICS: LONG DISTANCE SHOOTINGS and FALLING BULLETS
- SHOTGUN SHOOTINGS and EVIDENCE
- ULTIMATE OBJECTIVES, REPORTS and COURT PRESENTATION APPENDIX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 20th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480893
About the Author
Lucien Haag
Affiliations and Expertise
Criminalist, Forensic Science Services, Inc., Carefree, AZ, USA
Reviews
“Shooting Incident Reconstruction is an informative and comprehensive guide to the analysis of firearms at crime scenes ranging from accidental injuries to carefully planned murders . . . This book covers it all. No longer will investigators be forced to rely on eyewitness accounts alone; instead, they will be able to use the reconstructive aspects of firearms evidence to determine what did and did not happen at a crime scene.” – Law Enforcement Technology In creating this book, author Lucien C. Haag drew from years of experience in the field, first as a criminalist and later as the former technical director of Phoenix, Ariz., Police Department's forensic laboratory. Shooting Incident Reconstruction provides an explanation of the factors surrounding ballistics, trajectory, and shooting scenes for both the layman and the professional. Key concepts are supported and illustrated by more than 100 diagrams and photographs, many of which are in color. Gun enthusiasts will find much of this book of interest... - American Rifleman