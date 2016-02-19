Ship Stabilizers
1st Edition
A Handbook for Merchant Navy Officers
Description
Ship Stabilizers: The Design and Operation in Correcting the Rolling of Ships presents the working principles and operation of various types of gyrocompasses and automatic pilots. This book discusses the fundamental principles of synchro systems and servomechanisms.
Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the problem of the reduction of rolling. This text then explores the means of resisting rolling, which have been used or are still being used, including bilge keels, oscillating weights, anti-rolling tanks, gyroscopic stabilizers, and tilting fin systems. Other chapters consider the anti-rolling tanks that are divided into three types, including diversified tanks, free surface tanks, and U-tube tanks. This book discusses as well the small oscillations of a vessel in still water, which are simple harmonic in character. The final chapter deals with the stabilizing gear for smaller ships.
This book is a valuable resource for marine engineers and naval architects.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction—A Short Historical Review of Stabilizing Equipment up to the Present Time
Chapter I—Rolling of Ships
Rolling in Still Water
Theory of Waves
Rolling amongst Waves
Rolling due to Yaw
Measurements of Angles of Roll
Chapter II—The Gyroscope
Gyroscopic Inertia
Precession
Types of Gyroscopes
Gyroscopic Angular Accelerometer
Chapter III—Anti-Rolling Devices in General
Bilge Keels
Oscillating Weights
Anti-Rolling Tanks
Sperry Gyro-Stabilizer
Tilting Fin System
Chapter IV—Anti-Rolling Tanks
Free Surface Tanks
U-Tube Tanks
Diversified Tanks
Chapter V—Types of Stabilization in Tilting Fin Systems
Simple Harmonic Motion
Types of Stabilization
Types of Controls
Chapter VI—The Sensors and the Controlling Unit
Synchros and Servomechanisms (Control Unit)
Synchro Transmission
Servomechanisms
Summary
Amplifying Devices (Control Unit)
The Sensors
Conclusion
Chapter VII—Denny-Brown Stabilizer
Gyro and Control Unit
The Fin Tilting Mechanism
The Fin Extension and Retraction Mechanism
Summary
Chapter VIII—Denny-Brown AEG Stabilizer
General Description
The Fin Tilting Mechanism
The Fin Rigging and Housing Mechanism
Chapter IX—Denny-Brown Stabilizer Controls, Operation, Maintenance
Controls
Operation
Maintenance
Chapter X—Sperry Gyrofin
General Description
The Stabilization System
The Control System
Stabilizer Machinery
The Hydraulic Circuit
The Lubricating Oil System
Addendum
Summary
Chapter XI—Sperry Gyrofin, Controls and Operation
Controls
Operation
Addendum
Chapter XII—Stabilizers for Smaller Ships
Gyro Control Unit and Hydraulic Amplifier
Hydraulic Control for Fin Tilting
The Fins or Fin
Starting and Stopping
Routine Inspections
Hints on Maintenance
Other Non-Retractable Stabilizers
Acknowledgments and Bibliography
Acknowledgments
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180939