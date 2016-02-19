Ship Stabilizers: The Design and Operation in Correcting the Rolling of Ships presents the working principles and operation of various types of gyrocompasses and automatic pilots. This book discusses the fundamental principles of synchro systems and servomechanisms.

Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the problem of the reduction of rolling. This text then explores the means of resisting rolling, which have been used or are still being used, including bilge keels, oscillating weights, anti-rolling tanks, gyroscopic stabilizers, and tilting fin systems. Other chapters consider the anti-rolling tanks that are divided into three types, including diversified tanks, free surface tanks, and U-tube tanks. This book discusses as well the small oscillations of a vessel in still water, which are simple harmonic in character. The final chapter deals with the stabilizing gear for smaller ships.

This book is a valuable resource for marine engineers and naval architects.