Ship Stabilizers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080115047, 9781483180939

Ship Stabilizers

1st Edition

A Handbook for Merchant Navy Officers

Authors: W. Burger A. G. Corbet
Editors: J. H. Clough-Smith G. E. Earl
eBook ISBN: 9781483180939
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 214
Description

Ship Stabilizers: The Design and Operation in Correcting the Rolling of Ships presents the working principles and operation of various types of gyrocompasses and automatic pilots. This book discusses the fundamental principles of synchro systems and servomechanisms.

Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the problem of the reduction of rolling. This text then explores the means of resisting rolling, which have been used or are still being used, including bilge keels, oscillating weights, anti-rolling tanks, gyroscopic stabilizers, and tilting fin systems. Other chapters consider the anti-rolling tanks that are divided into three types, including diversified tanks, free surface tanks, and U-tube tanks. This book discusses as well the small oscillations of a vessel in still water, which are simple harmonic in character. The final chapter deals with the stabilizing gear for smaller ships.

This book is a valuable resource for marine engineers and naval architects.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction—A Short Historical Review of Stabilizing Equipment up to the Present Time

Chapter I—Rolling of Ships

Rolling in Still Water

Theory of Waves

Rolling amongst Waves

Rolling due to Yaw

Measurements of Angles of Roll

Chapter II—The Gyroscope

Gyroscopic Inertia

Precession

Types of Gyroscopes

Gyroscopic Angular Accelerometer

Chapter III—Anti-Rolling Devices in General

Bilge Keels

Oscillating Weights

Anti-Rolling Tanks

Sperry Gyro-Stabilizer

Tilting Fin System

Chapter IV—Anti-Rolling Tanks

Free Surface Tanks

U-Tube Tanks

Diversified Tanks

Chapter V—Types of Stabilization in Tilting Fin Systems

Simple Harmonic Motion

Types of Stabilization

Types of Controls

Chapter VI—The Sensors and the Controlling Unit

Synchros and Servomechanisms (Control Unit)

Synchro Transmission

Servomechanisms

Summary

Amplifying Devices (Control Unit)

The Sensors

Conclusion

Chapter VII—Denny-Brown Stabilizer

Gyro and Control Unit

The Fin Tilting Mechanism

The Fin Extension and Retraction Mechanism

Summary

Chapter VIII—Denny-Brown AEG Stabilizer

General Description

The Fin Tilting Mechanism

The Fin Rigging and Housing Mechanism

Chapter IX—Denny-Brown Stabilizer Controls, Operation, Maintenance

Controls

Operation

Maintenance

Chapter X—Sperry Gyrofin

General Description

The Stabilization System

The Control System

Stabilizer Machinery

The Hydraulic Circuit

The Lubricating Oil System

Addendum

Summary

Chapter XI—Sperry Gyrofin, Controls and Operation

Controls

Operation

Addendum

Chapter XII—Stabilizers for Smaller Ships

Gyro Control Unit and Hydraulic Amplifier

Hydraulic Control for Fin Tilting

The Fins or Fin

Starting and Stopping

Routine Inspections

Hints on Maintenance

Other Non-Retractable Stabilizers

Acknowledgments and Bibliography

Acknowledgments

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483180939

About the Author

W. Burger

A. G. Corbet

About the Editor

J. H. Clough-Smith

G. E. Earl

