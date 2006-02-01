Ship Stability for Masters and Mates
6th Edition
Description
Understanding ship stability is critical for all maritime students or professionals who are studying for a deck or engineering certificate of competency, or seeking promotion to a higher rank within any branch of the merchant marine or Navy. The sixth edition of the now classic 'Ship Stability' provides a comprehensive introduction to all aspects of ship stability and ship strength, squat, interaction and trim, materials stresses and forces.
Key Features
- The market leading ship stability text, widely used at sea and on shore
- New content inclues coverage of now-mandatory double-skin tankers and fast ferries
- Meets STCW (Standards of Training, Certification & Watchkeeping) requirements and includes self-examination material: essential reading for professionals and students alike
Readership
Nautical college students from cadet to master level for professional marine qualifications under the International Maritime Organisation STCW requirements (Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping); Marine engineers and naval architects; Serving seafarers and merchant navy officers
Table of Contents
Part 1 Linking Ship Stability and Ship Motions 1 Forces and moments 2 Centroids and the centre of gravity 3 Density and specific gravity 4 Laws of flotation 5 Group weights, water draft, air draft and density 6 Transverse statical stability 7 Effect of free surface of liquids on stability 8 TPC and displacement curves 9 Form coefficients 10 Simpson’s Rules for areas and centroids 11 Second moments of area – moments of inertia 12 Calculating KB, BM and metacentric diagrams 13 Final KG plus twenty reasons for a rise in G 14 Angle of list 15 Moments of statical stability 16 Trim or longitudinal stability 17 Stability and hydrostatic curves 18 Increase in draft due to list 19 Water pressure 20 Combined list and trim 21 Calculating the effect of free surface of liquids (FSE) 22 Bilging and permeability 23 Dynamical stability 24 Effect of beam and freeboard on stability 25 Effects of side winds on stability 26 Icing allowances plus effects on trim and stability 27 Type A, Type B and Type (B-60) vessels plus FL and PL curves (as governed by DfT regulations) 28 Load lines and freeboard marks 29 Timber ship freeboard marks 30 IMO Grain Rules for the safe carriage of grain in bulk 31 Angle of loll 32 True mean draft 33 The inclining experiment plus fluctuations in a ship’s lightweight 34 The calibration book plus soundings and ullages 35 Drydocking and grounding 36 Liquid pressure and thrust plus centres of pressure 37 Ship squat in open water and in confined channels 38 Interaction, including two case studies 39 Heel due to turning 40 Rolling, pitching and heaving motions 41 Synchronous rolling and parametric rolling of ships 42 List due to bilging side compartments 43 Effect of change of density on draft and trim 44 List with zero metacentric height 45 The deadweight scale 46 The Trim and Stability book 47 Simplified stability information 48 The stability pro-forma Nomenclature of ship terms Photographs of merchant ships Ships of this millennium Part 2 Linking Ship Stability and Ship Strength 49 Bending of beams 50 Bending of ships 51 Strength curves for ships 52 Bending and shear stresses Part 3 Endnotes 53 Draft Surveys 54 Quality control plus the work of ship surveyors 55 Extracts from the 1998 Merchant Shipping (Load Line) Regulations Reference Number MSN 1752 (M) 56 Keeping up to date Part 4 Appendices I Summary of stability formulae II SQA/MCA 2004 syllabuses for masters and mates III Specimen exam questions with marking scheme IV Revision one-liners V How to pass exams in maritime studies References Answers to exercises Index
Details
About the Author
Bryan Barrass
Dr Bryan Barrass worked as a Ship Draughtsman for 11 years at Swan Hunters Shipyard in Wallsend. In 1963, he then became a Lecturer in Naval Architecture in Sunderland. From 1967 to 1993, he worked at Liverpool John Moores University, lecturing to Maritime Degree students, Masters, Mates, and Marine Engineers.
In 1993 he retired from full-time work. He became a visiting Lecturer and has written seven books involving Ship Stability, Ship Design & Ship Performance and Ship Squat & Interaction. His interest in Ship Squat began in April 1972, starting on research for his Ph.D. degree.
He has worked with many national & international Port Authorities. They include the PLA, Milford Haven PA, Liverpool PA, Humberside PA, Tyne PA, Truro PA, Newhaven PA, Bordeaux PA, Klaipeda PA, Nantes PA and Hamburg PA.
Dr Barrass has supplied Ship Squat and Interaction information to 22 countries worldwide. He has lectured at a great number of UK Universities and has advised many Ship-owners on the above listed Specialist topics.
International maritime consultant and lecturer in marine technology at Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool, UK
Capt D R Derrett
Formerly Head of Navigation Department at Hull Nautical College, UK
Reviews
Reviews of Previous Edition: "I found this a useful reference book for both seafarer and student alike, it covers the basics of the subject matter.The text is comprehensive with clear illustrations, which will be of help to the students. The exercises at the end of the chapters are a useful method for the students to test their understanding. The helpful tips and revision aids contained within the appendix should assist those with examinations to pass." Nicola Pryce-Roberts, MSc Programme Leader, School of Engineering, Liverpool John Moores University, August 2002 "Although the title is Ship Stability for Masters and Mates the book will be valuable for marine engineers studying for certificates of competency as well as students. It is recommended for its clarity of explanation and breadth of coverage." MER (Institute of Marine Engineers), September 2000 "Ship Stability for Masters and Mates is recommended reading for all deck officers and would make a valuable addition to the ship's reference library." The Marine Observer, April 2000 "It will prove useful to Maritime Studies degree students when studying the subject, and provide a reliable reference book for those responsible for the stability of ships." Nautical Magazine, March 2000 "This book has everything a good textbook should have. Ship Stability is an invaluable reference for nautical surveyors and chief officers and, indeed, anyone involved with day-to-day concerns of stability." SEAWAYS, January 2000 "In line with the aims of the book, it covers the basics of the subject matter. It is clearly written and the extensive use of illustrative examples will be of considerable help to the student". The Naval Architect, January 2000 The essential book for those who need to know stability, March 30, 2001 Reviewer: Alan Murray "swhine3" (Ithaca, NY, USA) 'For those persons who need to know and fully understand ship stability this is the only book you will ever have to own. its gives clear and simple instructions aswell as worked example of all aspects of stability. Even for those who are not at the mates or masters level, this book will certainly aid you in understanding the basics. A must own book for those who need to understand.' "The extensive revision has improved the value of the book. It can be thoroughly recommended to masters, mates, and engineer officers preparing for their SQA/MCA written and oral examinations. It will also...provide a quick and handy reference to others working in the maritime field." The Naval Architect, June 2006 "...thoroughly recommended to masters, mates and engineer officers preparing for their SQA/MCA written and oral examinations. It will also help ONC, HNC and HND students, and provide a quick and handy reference to others working in the maritime field." - The Naval Architect, 2006