Shiatsu for Midwives
1st Edition
Description
This practical, well-illustrated guide teaches midwives how to incorporate the use of Shiatsu into safe practice and relates the practice of Shiatsu to professional midwifery issues. Clear line drawings and photographs illustrate techniques and are backed up by discussions of actual case studies.
Table of Contents
Foreword by Tricia Anderson, preface, introduction, Section 1: Professional Issues, Section 2: Yin and Yang - applying eastern theory to midwifery, Section 3: Hands on shiatsu - practical applications, Section 4: How can shiatsu help midwives?, appendices: glossary of Japanese terms, research references, contact lists for training.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Books for Midwives 2003
- Published:
- 12th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Books for Midwives
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750655231
About the Author
Suzanne Yates
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Well Mother - Education for Maternity Care, Bristol, UK
Tricia Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, Bournemouth University, UK; Independent Midwife