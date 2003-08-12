Shiatsu for Midwives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750655231

Shiatsu for Midwives

1st Edition

Authors: Suzanne Yates Tricia Anderson
Paperback ISBN: 9780750655231
Imprint: Books for Midwives
Published Date: 12th August 2003
Page Count: 208
Description

This practical, well-illustrated guide teaches midwives how to incorporate the use of Shiatsu into safe practice and relates the practice of Shiatsu to professional midwifery issues. Clear line drawings and photographs illustrate techniques and are backed up by discussions of actual case studies.

Table of Contents

Foreword by Tricia Anderson, preface, introduction, Section 1: Professional Issues, Section 2: Yin and Yang - applying eastern theory to midwifery, Section 3: Hands on shiatsu - practical applications, Section 4: How can shiatsu help midwives?, appendices: glossary of Japanese terms, research references, contact lists for training.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Books for Midwives 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Books for Midwives
Paperback ISBN:
9780750655231

About the Author

Suzanne Yates

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Well Mother - Education for Maternity Care, Bristol, UK

Tricia Anderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, Bournemouth University, UK; Independent Midwife

