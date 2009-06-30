Sheehy's Emergency Nursing - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323055857, 9780323168298

Sheehy's Emergency Nursing

6th Edition

Principles and Practice

Hardcover ISBN: 9780323055857
eBook ISBN: 9780323168298
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th June 2009
Page Count: 768
Description

Written by emergency nurses for emergency nurses, this comprehensive, evidence-based resource covers the issues and procedures that are often unique to the emergency department. New developments and changes in clinical practice are incorporated throughout. The user-friendly format features more than 350 high-quality illustrations and 150 tables that highlight essential concepts and offer quick access to vital information. Key coverage includes clinical fundamentals, treatment for trauma and medical-surgical emergencies, the foundations of emergency nursing practice, and special populations.

Key Features

  • 58 contributors offer valuable insights from a broad range of clinical positions in rural, suburban, and urban areas.
  • High-quality radiographs and other diagnostic images help you learn to identify common conditions — especially head trauma, fractures, and dislocations.
  • Logically organized, chapters are grouped into six sections for quick access to important content: Foundations of Emergency Nursing, Professional Practice, Clinical Foundations of Emergency Nursing, Major Trauma Emergencies, Medical and Surgical Emergencies, and Special Patient Populations.
  • Tables and boxes highlight and summarize critical information for at-a-glance reference.
  • A separate unit on special patient populations covers topics such as child abuse, elder abuse, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, substance abuse and behavioral/pediatric/obstetrical emergencies.
  • Priority nursing diagnoses are highlighted in a quick-reference appendix to help you focus on the most serious problems.

Table of Contents

Unit I: Foundations of Emergency Nursing

1. Emergency Nursing: An Historical Perspective

2. Emergency Nursing Practice

3. Legal and Regulatory Constructs

4. Cultural Dimensions


Unit II: Professional Practice

5. Evidence-Based Practice

6. Research


Unit III: Clinical Foundations of Emergency Nursing

7. Triage

8. Patient Assessment

9. Air and Surface Patient Transport

10. Vascular Access and Fluid Replacement

11. Wound Management

12. Pain

13. Family Presence During Resuscitation - NEW!

14. Organ and Tissue Donation

15. Palliative and End of Life in the Emergency Department

16. Forensic Nursing in the Emergency Department - NEW!

17. Emergency Operations Preparedness

18. Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Agents of Mass Destruction - NEW!

19. Management of the Critical Care Patient in the Emergency Department - NEW!


Unit IV: Major Trauma Emergencies

20. Epidemiology of Trauma

21. Head Trauma

22. Spinal Trauma

23. Thoracic Trauma

24. Abdominal and Genitourinary Trauma

25. Orthopedic and Neurovascular Trauma

26. Burns

27. Maxillofacial Trauma

28. Pediatric Trauma

29. Obstetric Trauma


Unit V: Medical and Surgical Emergencies

30. Respiratory Emergencies

31. Cardiovascular Emergencies

32. Shock Emergencies

33. Neurologic Emergencies

34. Gastrointestinal Emergencies

35. Renal and Genitourinary Emergencies

36. Fluids and Electrolytes

37. Endocrine Emergencies

38. Infections and Communicable Diseases

39. Influenza: Seasonal, Avian, and Pandemic - NEW!

40. Environmental Emergencies

41. Hematologic and Oncologic Emergencies

42. Toxicologic Emergencies

43. Gynecologic Emergencies

44. Dental, Ear, Nose, Throat, and Facial Emergencies

45. Ocular Emergencies


Unit VI: Special Patient Populations

46. Obstetric Emergencies

47. Pediatric Emergencies

48. Child Abuse and Neglect

49. Intimate Partner Violence

50. Elder Abuse and Neglect

51. Behavioral Health Emergencies

52. Substance Abuse

53. Sexual Assault

