Studies in Archaeology: Shawnee Minisink: A Stratified Paleoindian-Archaic Site in the Upper Delaware Valley of Pennsylvania focuses on the excavation of the Shawnee Minisink and its connection with the lifestyles of the earliest inhabitants of North America.

The selection first offers information on the Upper Delaware Valley Early Man Project, early history of archaeological research at the Shawnee Minisink Site, and methodology and research design at the Shawnee Minisink Site. Discussions focus on data recovery design, evaluation of methodology, research context, and goals. The text then examines the biophysical conditions of the Upper Delaware Valley; aboriginal subsistence and site ecology as interpreted from microfloral and faunal remains; and artifact morphology and chronology at the Shawnee Minisink Site.

The book takes a look at myth, reality, and the Upper Delaware Valley, Paleoindian artifact form and function at Shawnee Minisink, and Paleoindian to early archaic transition at the Shawnee Minisink Site. Topics include environmental setting, lithic analysis results, secondary modifications, hafting, endscraper distributional pattern, analytic technique and procedure, and paleoecological reconstruction.

The selection is a dependable reference for archeologists wanting to conduct further studies on the Shawnee Minisink Site.