Shawnee Minisink
1st Edition
A Stratified Paleoindian–Archaic Site in the Upper Delaware Valley of Pennsylvania
Description
Studies in Archaeology: Shawnee Minisink: A Stratified Paleoindian-Archaic Site in the Upper Delaware Valley of Pennsylvania focuses on the excavation of the Shawnee Minisink and its connection with the lifestyles of the earliest inhabitants of North America.
The selection first offers information on the Upper Delaware Valley Early Man Project, early history of archaeological research at the Shawnee Minisink Site, and methodology and research design at the Shawnee Minisink Site. Discussions focus on data recovery design, evaluation of methodology, research context, and goals. The text then examines the biophysical conditions of the Upper Delaware Valley; aboriginal subsistence and site ecology as interpreted from microfloral and faunal remains; and artifact morphology and chronology at the Shawnee Minisink Site.
The book takes a look at myth, reality, and the Upper Delaware Valley, Paleoindian artifact form and function at Shawnee Minisink, and Paleoindian to early archaic transition at the Shawnee Minisink Site. Topics include environmental setting, lithic analysis results, secondary modifications, hafting, endscraper distributional pattern, analytic technique and procedure, and paleoecological reconstruction.
The selection is a dependable reference for archeologists wanting to conduct further studies on the Shawnee Minisink Site.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I: Introduction
1. The Upper Delaware Valley Early Man Project
Background
The Shawnee Minisink Site
Research Context
Conclusion
References
2. Early History of Archaeological Research at the Shawnee Minisink Site
3. Methodology and Research Design at the Shawnee Minisink Site
Goals
Data Recovery Design
Evaluation of Methodology
References
Part II: Environmental Setting
4. The Upper Delaware Valley: Recent Past and Present Biophysical Conditions
Introduction
Geological History of the Upper Delaware Valley
Present-Day Topography
Climate
Flora and Fauna of the Upper Delaware Valley
References
5. Aboriginal Subsistence and Site Ecology as Interpreted from Microfloral and Faunal Remains
Introduction
Paleoethnobotany
Shawnee Minisink Floral Remains
Discussion of Shawnee Minisink Floral Data
Ecological Information on the Shawnee Minisink Site Environs from Seed Data
The Paleoenvironment as Interpreted from Terrestrial Gastropods at the Shawnee Minisink Site
Wood and Charcoal Analysis
References
Part III: The Artifacts
6. Artifact Morphology and Chronology at the Shawnee Minisink Site
Introduction
Paleoindian
Early Early Archaic
Early Archaic
Middle-Late Archaic
Woodland
Conclusion
References
Part IV: Interpretation
7. Amerinds and the Environment: Myth, Reality, and the Upper Delaware Valley
Introduction
The Received View: Archaeology and Paleoecology
Paleoecological Reconstruction
Rethinking the Received View
Conclusion
References
8. Paleoindian Artifact Form and Function at Shawnee Minisink
Statement of Problem
Analytic Technique
Analytic Procedure
Study Sample Description
Conclusion
Appendix: Attribute Definitions
References
9. The Relationship of Morphological Variation to Hafting Techniques Among Paleoindian Endscrapers at the Shawnee Minisink Site
Introduction
Basic Technology
Secondary Modifications
Hafting
Endscraper Distributional Pattern
Summary
References
10. Paleoindian to Early Archaic Transition at the Shawnee Minisink Site
Introduction
Environmental Setting
Lithic Analysis: Methodology
Lithic Analysis: Results
Conclusions
References
11. A Technological Analysis of the Early Archaic
Introduction
A Technological Overview
The Isolation of Living Floors from the Compacted Stratigraphy of the Early Archaic
The Reconstruction of Living Floors
Conclusion
References
12. The Shawnee Minisink Site: An Overview
Introduction
Paleoindian
Early Early Archaic
Archaic
Terminal Archaic to Middle Woodland
Late Woodland
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276069