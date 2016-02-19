Shawnee Minisink - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124859715, 9781483276069

Shawnee Minisink

1st Edition

A Stratified Paleoindian–Archaic Site in the Upper Delaware Valley of Pennsylvania

Editors: Charles W. McNett
eBook ISBN: 9781483276069
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1985
Page Count: 342
Description

Studies in Archaeology: Shawnee Minisink: A Stratified Paleoindian-Archaic Site in the Upper Delaware Valley of Pennsylvania focuses on the excavation of the Shawnee Minisink and its connection with the lifestyles of the earliest inhabitants of North America.

The selection first offers information on the Upper Delaware Valley Early Man Project, early history of archaeological research at the Shawnee Minisink Site, and methodology and research design at the Shawnee Minisink Site. Discussions focus on data recovery design, evaluation of methodology, research context, and goals. The text then examines the biophysical conditions of the Upper Delaware Valley; aboriginal subsistence and site ecology as interpreted from microfloral and faunal remains; and artifact morphology and chronology at the Shawnee Minisink Site.

The book takes a look at myth, reality, and the Upper Delaware Valley, Paleoindian artifact form and function at Shawnee Minisink, and Paleoindian to early archaic transition at the Shawnee Minisink Site. Topics include environmental setting, lithic analysis results, secondary modifications, hafting, endscraper distributional pattern, analytic technique and procedure, and paleoecological reconstruction.

The selection is a dependable reference for archeologists wanting to conduct further studies on the Shawnee Minisink Site.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Part I: Introduction

1. The Upper Delaware Valley Early Man Project

Background

The Shawnee Minisink Site

Research Context

Conclusion

References

2. Early History of Archaeological Research at the Shawnee Minisink Site

3. Methodology and Research Design at the Shawnee Minisink Site

Goals

Data Recovery Design

Evaluation of Methodology

References

Part II: Environmental Setting

4. The Upper Delaware Valley: Recent Past and Present Biophysical Conditions

Introduction

Geological History of the Upper Delaware Valley

Present-Day Topography

Climate

Flora and Fauna of the Upper Delaware Valley

References

5. Aboriginal Subsistence and Site Ecology as Interpreted from Microfloral and Faunal Remains

Introduction

Paleoethnobotany

Shawnee Minisink Floral Remains

Discussion of Shawnee Minisink Floral Data

Ecological Information on the Shawnee Minisink Site Environs from Seed Data

The Paleoenvironment as Interpreted from Terrestrial Gastropods at the Shawnee Minisink Site

Wood and Charcoal Analysis

References

Part III: The Artifacts

6. Artifact Morphology and Chronology at the Shawnee Minisink Site

Introduction

Paleoindian

Early Early Archaic

Early Archaic

Middle-Late Archaic

Woodland

Conclusion

References

Part IV: Interpretation

7. Amerinds and the Environment: Myth, Reality, and the Upper Delaware Valley

Introduction

The Received View: Archaeology and Paleoecology

Paleoecological Reconstruction

Rethinking the Received View

Conclusion

References

8. Paleoindian Artifact Form and Function at Shawnee Minisink

Statement of Problem

Analytic Technique

Analytic Procedure

Study Sample Description

Conclusion

Appendix: Attribute Definitions

References

9. The Relationship of Morphological Variation to Hafting Techniques Among Paleoindian Endscrapers at the Shawnee Minisink Site

Introduction

Basic Technology

Secondary Modifications

Hafting

Endscraper Distributional Pattern

Summary

References

10. Paleoindian to Early Archaic Transition at the Shawnee Minisink Site

Introduction

Environmental Setting

Lithic Analysis: Methodology

Lithic Analysis: Results

Conclusions

References

11. A Technological Analysis of the Early Archaic

Introduction

A Technological Overview

The Isolation of Living Floors from the Compacted Stratigraphy of the Early Archaic

The Reconstruction of Living Floors

Conclusion

References

12. The Shawnee Minisink Site: An Overview

Introduction

Paleoindian

Early Early Archaic

Archaic

Terminal Archaic to Middle Woodland

Late Woodland

Index

About the Editor

Charles W. McNett

Ratings and Reviews

