Shape Memory Polymers for Biomedical Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
- Part One: Fundamentals of shape-memory polymers for biomedical applications
- 1: Introduction to shape-memory polymers for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 2: Mechanical properties of shape-memory polymers for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Mechanical properties of shape-memory polymers (SMPs)
- 2.3 Mechanical properties of SMP biomedical devices
- 2.4 Future of SMPs in biomedical applications
- 2.5 Conclusions
- 3: Characterization of shape-memory polymers for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Structural and chemical characterization
- 3.3 Mechanical and thermo-mechanical characterization
- 3.4 Surface characterization
- 3.5 Imaging-based characterization
- 3.6 Biological testing
- 3.7 Example applications
- 3.8 Future trends and conclusions
- 3.9 Sources of further information
- 4: Mechanical testing of shape-memory polymers for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Testing for basic mechanical properties
- 4.3 Testing for tensile deformation
- 4.4 Testing for creep and stress relaxation
- 4.5 Testing for shape fixity and shape recovery
- 4.6 Testing for shape fixity and shape recovery of foam
- 4.7 Testing for recovery stress
- 4.8 Testing for secondary shape forming
- 4.9 Future trends
- Appendix: abbreviations
- 5: Biocompatibility of shape-memory polymers for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Biocompatibility of shape-memory polymers
- 5.3 Biocompatibility assays
- 5.4 Biocompatible coatings
- 5.5 Conclusion
- 1: Introduction to shape-memory polymers for biomedical applications
- Part Two: Technologies and materials for biomedical shape-memory polymers
- 6: Chemo-responsive shape-memory polymers for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Thermodynamic mechanism
- 6.3 Working mechanisms
- 6.4 Biomedical applications
- 6.5 Conclusion
- 7: Shape-memory polyurethane cellular solids for minimally invasive surgical procedures
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Methods for obtaining cellular solids
- 7.3 Morphological characterization
- 7.4 Physico-mechanical characterization
- 7.5 Biocompatibility studies
- 8: Thiol-ene/acrylate systems for biomedical shape-memory polymers
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Properties of thiol-ene/acrylate photopolymers
- 8.3 Techniques for activating the memory effect
- 8.4 Medical applications of thiol-ene/acrylate photopolymers
- 8.5 Conclusions
- 9: Polyurethane shape-memory polymers for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Properties of shape-memory polyurethane (SMPU)
- 9.3 Techniques for activating SME
- 9.4 Medical applications of SMPU
- 9.5 Summary and future trends
- 10: Polylactic acid (PLA)-based shape-memory materials for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Lactic acid-based shape-memory polymers (SMPs)
- 10.3 New directions and future perspectives
- 10.4 Further information
- 11: Biodegradable shape-memory polymers for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Biodegradable shape-memory polymers (SMPs)
- 11.3 Activation and tailoring the shape-memory effect
- 11.4 Biodegradation and biomedical applications
- 11.5 Discussion and future perspectives
- 6: Chemo-responsive shape-memory polymers for biomedical applications
- Part Three: Biomedical applications of shape-memory polymers
- 12: Shape-memory polymers for vascular and coronary devices
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction: Key principles
- 12.2 Background
- 12.3 Applications
- 12.4 Tailoring the shape-memory properties
- 12.5 Interface considerations
- 12.6 Strengths and limitations
- 12.7 Future trends
- 12.8 Sources of further information
- 13: Shape-memory polymers for dental applications
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Dental materials
- 13.3 Shape-memory polymers (SMPs) in dental materials
- 13.4 Dental implant process
- 13.5 Future trends
- 14: Shape-memory and self-reinforcing polymers as sutures
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction: Overview of chapter
- 14.2 Various mechanisms of stimuli-active shape-memory polymers (SMPs)
- 14.3 Shape-memory materials for medical and self-reinforcing suture applications
- 14.4 Future trends
- 14.5 Sources of further information and advice
- 12: Shape-memory polymers for vascular and coronary devices
- Index
Description
Shape memory polymers (SMPs) are an emerging class of smart polymers which give scientists the ability to process the material into a permanent state and predefine a second temporary state which can be triggered by different stimuli. The changing chemistries of SMPs allows scientists to tailor important properties such as strength, stiffness, elasticity and expansion rate. Consequently SMPs are being increasingly used and developed for minimally invasive applications where the material can expand and develop post insertion. This book will provide readers with a comprehensive review of shape memory polymer technologies. Part 1 will discuss the fundamentals and mechanical aspects of SMPs. Chapters in part 2 will look at the range of technologies and materials available for scientific manipulation whilst the final set of chapters will review applications.
Key Features
- Reviews the fundamentals of shape memory polymers with chapters focussing on the basic principles of the materials
- Comprehensive coverage of design and mechanical aspects of SMPs
- Expert analysis of the range of technologies and materials available for scientific manipulation
Readership
Materials researchers and scientists in the biomaterials industry and academia as well as chemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 18th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097057
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857096982
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
L Yahia Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
École Polytechnique de Montréal, Canada