Shape Memory and Superelastic Alloys
1st Edition
Applications and Technologies
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Preface
Part I: Properties and processing
Chapter 1: Mechanisms and properties of shape memory effect and superelasticity in alloys and other materials: a practical guide
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Properties of shape memory alloys (SMAs)
1.3 Fundamentals of shape memory alloys (SMAs)
1.4 Thermodynamics of martensitic transformation
1.5 Conclusions
Chapter 2: Basic characteristics of titanium–nickel (Ti–Ni)-based and titanium–niobium (Ti–Nb)-based alloys
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Titanium–nickel (Ti–Ni)–based alloys
2.3 Titanium–niobium (Ti–Nb)–based alloys
2.4 Conclusions
Chapter 3: Development and commercialization of titanium–nickel (Ti–Ni) and copper (Cu)-based shape memory alloys (SMAs)
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Research on titanium–nickel (Ti–Ni)-based shape memory alloys (SMAs)
3.3 Research on copper (Cu)-based shape memory alloys (SMAs)
3.4 Conclusions
Chapter 4: Industrial processing of titanium–nickel (Ti–Ni) shape memory alloys (SMAs) to achieve key properties
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Melting process
4.3 Working process
4.4 Forming and shape memory treatment
Chapter 5: Design of shape memory alloy (SMA) coil springs for actuator applications
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Design of shape memory alloy (SMA) springs
5.3 Design of shape memory alloy (SMA) actuators
5.4 Manufacturing of shape memory alloy (SMA) springs
Chapter 6: Overview of the development of shape memory and superelastic alloy applications
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 History of the applications of titanium-nickel (Ti–Ni)-based shape memory alloys (SMAs) and superelastic (SE) alloys
6.3 Other shape memory alloys (SMAs)
6.4 Examples of the main applications of titanium- nickel (Ti–Ni)-based alloys
Part II: Application technologies for shape memory alloys (SMAs)
Chapter 7: Applications of shape memory alloys (SMAs) in electrical appliances
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automatic desiccators
7.3 Products utilizing shape memory alloys (SMAs)
7.4 Electric current actuator
Chapter 8: Applications of shape memory alloys (SMAs) in hot water supplies
Abstract:
8.1 Shower faucet with water temperature regulator
8.2 Gas flow shielding device
8.3 Bathtub adaptors
Chapter 9: The use of shape memory alloys (SMAs) in construction and housing
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Underground ventilator
9.3 Static rock breaker
9.4 Easy-release screw
Chapter 10: The use of shape memory alloys (SMAs) in automobiles and trains
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Shape memory alloys (SMAs) in automobiles
10.3 Oil controller in Shinkansen
10.4 Steam trap
10.5 Conclusions
Chapter 11: The use of shape memory alloys (SMAs) in aerospace engineering
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Development and properties of CryoFit (Aerofit, Inc.)
11.3 Development and properties of Frangibolt (TiNi Aerospace, Inc.)
11.4 Development and properties of Pinpuller (TiNi Aerospace, Inc., 2001)
11.5 Development and properties of variable geometry chevrons (VGCs) (The Boeing Company)
11.6 Development and properties of hinge and deployment system of lightweight flexible solar array (LFSA) on EO-1 (NASA and Lockheed Martin Astronautics)
11.7 Development and properties of rotating arm for material adherence experiment (MAE) in Mars Pathfinder mission (NASA)
Chapter 12: Ferrous (Fe-based) shape memory alloys (SMAs): properties, processing and applications
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Iron–manganese–silicon (Fe–Mn–Si) shape memory alloys (SMAs)
12.3 Shape memory effect of the iron–manganese– silicon (Fe–Mn–Si) alloy
12.4 Mechanical properties of iron–manganese– silicon (Fe–Mn–Si) shape memory alloys (SMAs)
12.5 Proper process for shape memory effect
12.6 Applications of iron–manganese–silicon (Fe–Mn–Si) shape memory alloys (SMAs)
12.7 Future trends
Part III: Application technologies for superelastic alloys
Chapter 13: Applications of superelastic alloys in the telecommunications industry
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Products utilizing superelastic alloys in the telecommunications industry
Chapter 14: Applications of superelastic alloys in the clothing, sports and leisure industries
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Products utilizing superelastic alloys in the clothing, sports and leisure industries
Chapter 15: Medical applications of superelastic nickel-titanium (Ni–Ti) alloys
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Hallux valgus
15.3 Orthodontic wire
15.4 Guide wire
15.5 Biliary stents
15.6 Regional chemotherapy catheter
15.7 Endoscopic guide wire
15.8 Device for onychocryptosis correction
Appendix: History of the Association of Shape Memory Alloys
Index
Description
Shape memory and superelastic alloys possess properties not present in ordinary metals meaning that they can be used for a variety of applications. Shape memory and superelastic alloys: Applications and technologies explores these applications discussing their key features and commercial performance. Readers will gain invaluable information and insight into the current and potential future applications of shape memory alloys.
Part one covers the properties and processing of shape memory effect and superelasticity in alloys for practical users with chapters covering the basic characteristics of Ti-Ni-based and Ti-Nb-based shape memory and superelastic (SM/SE) alloys, the development and commercialisation of TiNi and Cu-based alloys, industrial processing and device elements, design of SMA coil springs for actuators before a final overview on the development of SM and SE applications. Part two introduces SMA application technologies with chapters investigating SMAs in electrical applications, hot-water supply, construction and housing, automobiles and railways and aerospace engineering before looking at the properties, processing and applications of Ferrous (Fe)-based SMAs. Part three focuses on the applications of superelastic alloys and explores their functions in the medical, telecommunications, clothing, sports and leisure industries. The appendix briefly describes the history and activity of the Association of Shape Memory Alloys (ASMA).
With its distinguished editors and team of expert contributors, Shape memory and superelastic alloys: Applications and technologies is be a valuable reference tool for metallurgists as well as for designers, engineers and students involved in one of the many industries in which shape memory effect and superelasticity are used such as construction, automotive, medical, aerospace, telecommunications, water/heating, clothing, sports and leisure.
Key Features
- Explores important applications of shape memory and superelastic alloys discussing their key features and commercial performance
- Assesses the properties and processing of shape memory effect and superelasticity in alloys for practical users with chapters covering the basic characteristics
- Introduces SMA application technologies investigating SMAs in electrical applications, hot-water supply, construction and housing, automobiles and railways and aerospace engineering
Readership
Metallurgists, designers, engineers, and students involved in one of the many industries in which shape memory effect and superelasticity are used such as construction, automotive, medical, aerospace, telecommunications, water/heating, clothing, sports, and leisure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 30th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857092625
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697075
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081017012
About the Editors
K Yamauchi Editor
Dr Kiyoshi Yamauchi works in the Innovation of New Biomaterial Engineering Center at Tohoku University, Japan.
I Ohkata Editor
Dr Ichizo Ohkata works for Piolax Medical Devices, Inc, Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Piolax Medical Devices
K. Tsuchiya Editor
Dr Koichi Tsuchiya works in the Hybrid Materials Center at the National Institute for Materials Science, Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering for Computer Controlled Machinery, Osaka University, Osaka, Japan
S Miyazaki Editor
Professor Shuichi Miyazaki works in the Institute of Materials Science at the University of Tsukuba, Japan. All four editors are members of the Association of Shape Memory Alloys (ASMA) and are widely renowned for their research expertise in the development of functional metallic materials, shape memory and superelastic alloys.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tsukuba, Japan