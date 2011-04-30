Shape Memory and Superelastic Alloys - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697075, 9780857092625

Shape Memory and Superelastic Alloys

1st Edition

Applications and Technologies

Editors: K Yamauchi I Ohkata K. Tsuchiya S Miyazaki
eBook ISBN: 9780857092625
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697075
Paperback ISBN: 9780081017012
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th April 2011
Page Count: 232
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Preface

Part I: Properties and processing

Chapter 1: Mechanisms and properties of shape memory effect and superelasticity in alloys and other materials: a practical guide

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Properties of shape memory alloys (SMAs)

1.3 Fundamentals of shape memory alloys (SMAs)

1.4 Thermodynamics of martensitic transformation

1.5 Conclusions

Chapter 2: Basic characteristics of titanium–nickel (Ti–Ni)-based and titanium–niobium (Ti–Nb)-based alloys

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Titanium–nickel (Ti–Ni)–based alloys

2.3 Titanium–niobium (Ti–Nb)–based alloys

2.4 Conclusions

Chapter 3: Development and commercialization of titanium–nickel (Ti–Ni) and copper (Cu)-based shape memory alloys (SMAs)

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Research on titanium–nickel (Ti–Ni)-based shape memory alloys (SMAs)

3.3 Research on copper (Cu)-based shape memory alloys (SMAs)

3.4 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Industrial processing of titanium–nickel (Ti–Ni) shape memory alloys (SMAs) to achieve key properties

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Melting process

4.3 Working process

4.4 Forming and shape memory treatment

Chapter 5: Design of shape memory alloy (SMA) coil springs for actuator applications

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Design of shape memory alloy (SMA) springs

5.3 Design of shape memory alloy (SMA) actuators

5.4 Manufacturing of shape memory alloy (SMA) springs

Chapter 6: Overview of the development of shape memory and superelastic alloy applications

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 History of the applications of titanium-nickel (Ti–Ni)-based shape memory alloys (SMAs) and superelastic (SE) alloys

6.3 Other shape memory alloys (SMAs)

6.4 Examples of the main applications of titanium- nickel (Ti–Ni)-based alloys

Part II: Application technologies for shape memory alloys (SMAs)

Chapter 7: Applications of shape memory alloys (SMAs) in electrical appliances

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automatic desiccators

7.3 Products utilizing shape memory alloys (SMAs)

7.4 Electric current actuator

Chapter 8: Applications of shape memory alloys (SMAs) in hot water supplies

Abstract:

8.1 Shower faucet with water temperature regulator

8.2 Gas flow shielding device

8.3 Bathtub adaptors

Chapter 9: The use of shape memory alloys (SMAs) in construction and housing

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Underground ventilator

9.3 Static rock breaker

9.4 Easy-release screw

Chapter 10: The use of shape memory alloys (SMAs) in automobiles and trains

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Shape memory alloys (SMAs) in automobiles

10.3 Oil controller in Shinkansen

10.4 Steam trap

10.5 Conclusions

Chapter 11: The use of shape memory alloys (SMAs) in aerospace engineering

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Development and properties of CryoFit (Aerofit, Inc.)

11.3 Development and properties of Frangibolt (TiNi Aerospace, Inc.)

11.4 Development and properties of Pinpuller (TiNi Aerospace, Inc., 2001)

11.5 Development and properties of variable geometry chevrons (VGCs) (The Boeing Company)

11.6 Development and properties of hinge and deployment system of lightweight flexible solar array (LFSA) on EO-1 (NASA and Lockheed Martin Astronautics)

11.7 Development and properties of rotating arm for material adherence experiment (MAE) in Mars Pathfinder mission (NASA)

Chapter 12: Ferrous (Fe-based) shape memory alloys (SMAs): properties, processing and applications

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Iron–manganese–silicon (Fe–Mn–Si) shape memory alloys (SMAs)

12.3 Shape memory effect of the iron–manganese– silicon (Fe–Mn–Si) alloy

12.4 Mechanical properties of iron–manganese– silicon (Fe–Mn–Si) shape memory alloys (SMAs)

12.5 Proper process for shape memory effect

12.6 Applications of iron–manganese–silicon (Fe–Mn–Si) shape memory alloys (SMAs)

12.7 Future trends

Part III: Application technologies for superelastic alloys

Chapter 13: Applications of superelastic alloys in the telecommunications industry

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Products utilizing superelastic alloys in the telecommunications industry

Chapter 14: Applications of superelastic alloys in the clothing, sports and leisure industries

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Products utilizing superelastic alloys in the clothing, sports and leisure industries

Chapter 15: Medical applications of superelastic nickel-titanium (Ni–Ti) alloys

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Hallux valgus

15.3 Orthodontic wire

15.4 Guide wire

15.5 Biliary stents

15.6 Regional chemotherapy catheter

15.7 Endoscopic guide wire

15.8 Device for onychocryptosis correction

Appendix: History of the Association of Shape Memory Alloys

Index

Description

Shape memory and superelastic alloys possess properties not present in ordinary metals meaning that they can be used for a variety of applications. Shape memory and superelastic alloys: Applications and technologies explores these applications discussing their key features and commercial performance. Readers will gain invaluable information and insight into the current and potential future applications of shape memory alloys.

Part one covers the properties and processing of shape memory effect and superelasticity in alloys for practical users with chapters covering the basic characteristics of Ti-Ni-based and Ti-Nb-based shape memory and superelastic (SM/SE) alloys, the development and commercialisation of TiNi and Cu-based alloys, industrial processing and device elements, design of SMA coil springs for actuators before a final overview on the development of SM and SE applications. Part two introduces SMA application technologies with chapters investigating SMAs in electrical applications, hot-water supply, construction and housing, automobiles and railways and aerospace engineering before looking at the properties, processing and applications of Ferrous (Fe)-based SMAs. Part three focuses on the applications of superelastic alloys and explores their functions in the medical, telecommunications, clothing, sports and leisure industries. The appendix briefly describes the history and activity of the Association of Shape Memory Alloys (ASMA).

With its distinguished editors and team of expert contributors, Shape memory and superelastic alloys: Applications and technologies is be a valuable reference tool for metallurgists as well as for designers, engineers and students involved in one of the many industries in which shape memory effect and superelasticity are used such as construction, automotive, medical, aerospace, telecommunications, water/heating, clothing, sports and leisure.

Key Features

  • Explores important applications of shape memory and superelastic alloys discussing their key features and commercial performance
  • Assesses the properties and processing of shape memory effect and superelasticity in alloys for practical users with chapters covering the basic characteristics
  • Introduces SMA application technologies investigating SMAs in electrical applications, hot-water supply, construction and housing, automobiles and railways and aerospace engineering

Readership

Metallurgists, designers, engineers, and students involved in one of the many industries in which shape memory effect and superelasticity are used such as construction, automotive, medical, aerospace, telecommunications, water/heating, clothing, sports, and leisure

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857092625
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845697075
Paperback ISBN:
9780081017012

About the Editors

K Yamauchi Editor

Dr Kiyoshi Yamauchi works in the Innovation of New Biomaterial Engineering Center at Tohoku University, Japan.

I Ohkata Editor

Dr Ichizo Ohkata works for Piolax Medical Devices, Inc, Japan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Piolax Medical Devices

K. Tsuchiya Editor

Dr Koichi Tsuchiya works in the Hybrid Materials Center at the National Institute for Materials Science, Japan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering for Computer Controlled Machinery, Osaka University, Osaka, Japan

S Miyazaki Editor

Professor Shuichi Miyazaki works in the Institute of Materials Science at the University of Tsukuba, Japan. All four editors are members of the Association of Shape Memory Alloys (ASMA) and are widely renowned for their research expertise in the development of functional metallic materials, shape memory and superelastic alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tsukuba, Japan

