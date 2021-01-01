Shape Memory Alloy Engineering

Section 1 Introduction

1. Historical Background and Future Perspectives

Antonio Concilio and Leonardo Lecce

2. Latest Attainments

Cristian Vendittozzi, Stefano Natali and Antonio Concilio

3. Standards for SMA Applications

Cristian Vendittozzi, Stefano Natali and Antonio Concilio

Section 2 Material

4. Phenomenology of Shape Memory Alloys (includes Minor Phenomena)

Vincenza Antonucci and Alfonso Martone

5. Experimental Characterization of Shape Memory Alloys

Vincenza Antonucci and maria rosaria Rosaria ricciardi

6. Manufacturing of Shape Memory Alloys (incudes Additive Manufacturing)

Francesco Stortiero, Adelaide Nespoli, Mohammad Elahinia, Vincenza Antonucci, Mohammadreza Nematollahi and Keyvan Safaei Baghbaderani

7. Fatigue of SMA

Carmine Maletta, Giulia Scalet, Emanuele Sgambiterra and Ferdinando Auricchio

Section 3 Modelling

8. 1D SMA Models

Sonia Marfia, Andrea Vigliotti and Elio Sacco

9. SMA Constitutive Modelling and Analysis of Plates and Composite Laminates

Elio Sacco and Edoardo Artioli

10. Advanced Constitutive Modelling

Giulia Scalet, Ferdinando Auricchio and Elio Sacco

11. SMA in Commercial Codes

Silvestro Barbarino, Luca Esposito and Antonio Concilio

Section 4 Actuators

12. Design of Innovative Actuators

Eugenio Dragoni, Andrea Spaggiari and Ferdinando Auricchio

13. Actuators Design and Industrial Manufacturing

Francesco Stortiero and Antonio Concilio

14. Design of SMA-based Structural Actuators

Salvatore Ameduri and Antonio Concilio

Section 5 Aerospace

15. Devices for Aeronautics

Rosario Pecora, Ignazio Dimino and Antonio Concilio

16. SMA for Composite Aerospace Structures

Giuseppe Sala and Antonio Concilio

17. Devices for Helicopters

Salvatore Ameduri, Silvestro Barbarino and Antonio Concilio

18. Devices for Space

Antonio Concilio, Stefano Gualandris, Giuseppe de Ceglia, Valerio Visentin and Stefano Viscuso

Section 6 Biomedical

19. SMA Biomedical Applications (includes Biocompatibility Features of SMA)

Ferdinando Auricchio, Elisa Boatti, Michele Conti and Stefania Marconi

20. SMA Cardiovascular Applications and Computer-Based Design

Ferdinando Auricchio, Michele Conti, Simone Morganti, Stefania Marconi and FRANCA SCOCOZZA

Section 7 Civil

21. Buildings

Ferdinando Auricchio, Lorenzo Casagrande, Costantino Menna and Domenico Asprone

22. Civil Infrastructures

Ferdinando Auricchio, Lorenzo Casagrande, Costantino Menna and Domenico Asprone

23. Historical Monuments

Ferdinando Auricchio, Lorenzo Casagrande, Massimiliano Ferraioli, Costantino Menna and Domenico Asprone

Section 8 Industrial

24. Automotive

Salvatore Ameduri, Antonio Concilio, Aniello Riccio and Andrea Sellitto

25. Nuclear and Heavy Industry

Fabrizio Niccoli, Carmine Maletta and Ferdinando Auricchio