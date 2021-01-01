Shape Memory Alloy Engineering
2nd Edition
For Aerospace, Structural and Biomedical Applications
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Shape Memory Alloy Engineering: For Aerospace, Structural and Biomedical Applications, Second Edition embraces new advancements in materials, systems and applications introduced since the first edition. Readers will gain an understanding of the intrinsic properties of SMAs and their characteristic state diagrams. Sections address modeling and design process aspects, explore recent applications, and discuss research activities aimed at making new devices for innovative implementations. The book discusses both the potential of these fascinating materials, their limitations in everyday life, and tactics on how to overcome some limitations in order to achieve proper design of useful SMA mechanisms.
Key Features
- Provides a greatly expanded scope, looking at new applications of SMA devices and current research activities
- Covers all aspects of SMA technology - from a global state-of-the-art survey, to the classification of existing materials, basic material design, material manufacture, and from device engineering design to implementation within actual systems
- Presents the material within a modular architecture over different topics, from material conception to practical engineering realization
Readership
Materials researchers; materials, mechanical and aerospace engineers and graduate students working in the field of shape memory alloys for aerospace and other applications
Table of Contents
Section 1 Introduction
1. Historical Background and Future Perspectives
Antonio Concilio and Leonardo Lecce
2. Latest Attainments
Cristian Vendittozzi, Stefano Natali and Antonio Concilio
3. Standards for SMA Applications
Cristian Vendittozzi, Stefano Natali and Antonio Concilio
Section 2 Material
4. Phenomenology of Shape Memory Alloys (includes Minor Phenomena)
Vincenza Antonucci and Alfonso Martone
5. Experimental Characterization of Shape Memory Alloys
Vincenza Antonucci and maria rosaria Rosaria ricciardi
6. Manufacturing of Shape Memory Alloys (incudes Additive Manufacturing)
Francesco Stortiero, Adelaide Nespoli, Mohammad Elahinia, Vincenza Antonucci, Mohammadreza Nematollahi and Keyvan Safaei Baghbaderani
7. Fatigue of SMA
Carmine Maletta, Giulia Scalet, Emanuele Sgambiterra and Ferdinando Auricchio
Section 3 Modelling
8. 1D SMA Models
Sonia Marfia, Andrea Vigliotti and Elio Sacco
9. SMA Constitutive Modelling and Analysis of Plates and Composite Laminates
Elio Sacco and Edoardo Artioli
10. Advanced Constitutive Modelling
Giulia Scalet, Ferdinando Auricchio and Elio Sacco
11. SMA in Commercial Codes
Silvestro Barbarino, Luca Esposito and Antonio Concilio
Section 4 Actuators
12. Design of Innovative Actuators
Eugenio Dragoni, Andrea Spaggiari and Ferdinando Auricchio
13. Actuators Design and Industrial Manufacturing
Francesco Stortiero and Antonio Concilio
14. Design of SMA-based Structural Actuators
Salvatore Ameduri and Antonio Concilio
Section 5 Aerospace
15. Devices for Aeronautics
Rosario Pecora, Ignazio Dimino and Antonio Concilio
16. SMA for Composite Aerospace Structures
Giuseppe Sala and Antonio Concilio
17. Devices for Helicopters
Salvatore Ameduri, Silvestro Barbarino and Antonio Concilio
18. Devices for Space
Antonio Concilio, Stefano Gualandris, Giuseppe de Ceglia, Valerio Visentin and Stefano Viscuso
Section 6 Biomedical
19. SMA Biomedical Applications (includes Biocompatibility Features of SMA)
Ferdinando Auricchio, Elisa Boatti, Michele Conti and Stefania Marconi
20. SMA Cardiovascular Applications and Computer-Based Design
Ferdinando Auricchio, Michele Conti, Simone Morganti, Stefania Marconi and FRANCA SCOCOZZA
Section 7 Civil
21. Buildings
Ferdinando Auricchio, Lorenzo Casagrande, Costantino Menna and Domenico Asprone
22. Civil Infrastructures
Ferdinando Auricchio, Lorenzo Casagrande, Costantino Menna and Domenico Asprone
23. Historical Monuments
Ferdinando Auricchio, Lorenzo Casagrande, Massimiliano Ferraioli, Costantino Menna and Domenico Asprone
Section 8 Industrial
24. Automotive
Salvatore Ameduri, Antonio Concilio, Aniello Riccio and Andrea Sellitto
25. Nuclear and Heavy Industry
Fabrizio Niccoli, Carmine Maletta and Ferdinando Auricchio
Details
- No. of pages:
- 934
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192641
About the Editors
Antonio Concilio
Dr. Antonio Concilio took his degree in Aeronautics Engineering with honour at the University of Napoli “Federico II” (Italia) in 1989; there, he was also awarded his PhD in Aerospace Engineering in 1995. In 2007 he completed the ECATA Master in Aerospace Business Administration, at ISAE-Supaero, Toulouse (France). He supervised more than 10 Doctoral (PhD) theses. Since 1989 he works as a Researcher at the Italian Aerospace Research Centre (Italia), where he is currently the Head of the Adaptive Structures Division. Since 2005, he is a lecturer at the PhD School “SCUDO” at the University of Napoli “Federico II” (“Introduction to Smart Structures, Theory and Applications”). He is author of more than 150 scientific papers, presented at conferences or published into specialised journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Adaptive Structures Division, Italian Aerospace Research Centre (Centro Italiano Ricerche Aerospaziali, CIRA), Capua, Italy
Vincenza Antonucci
Vincenza Antonucci works at the Istituto per i Polimeri, Compositi e Biomateriali in Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Istituto per i Polimeri, Compositi e Biomateriali, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, Italy
Ferdinando Auricchio
Ferdinando Auricchio works at the University of Pavia in Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pavia, Italy
Leonardo Lecce
Prof. Leonardo Lecce graduated in 1971 with honours in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Naples Federico II where he spent his academic career. He retired from Full Professor of Aerospace Structures, on September 1st, 2016. Since 2000 to 2006, he had the Aeronautical Engineering Department Chair. He has supervised more than 250 Graduation and 20 Doctoral (PhD) theses. He has been a member of the EU Expert Commission for the evaluation of research proposals many times. He has taken up appointment as a member of the Scientific Committee at the Italian Aerospace Research Centre (CIRA) many times, too. He is a member of the Board of the Italian branch of the Advisory Council for Aeronautics Research in Europe (ACARE), and since 2006, he is a member of the Executive Committee of the European Association of Structural Health Monitoring. Founder of the ex-Alumni Association of the Aerospace Engineers at the University of Naples Federico II (AIAN), he was its President for many years. In 2013, he was named President of the Italian Association of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIDAA), after having directed the Naples Chapter since 2010. He is currently the CEO of the company Novotech - Advanced Aerospace Technology S.r.L.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired, Full Professor of Aerospace Structures, Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Napoli “Federico II”, Napoli, Italy, and CEO of Novotech - Advanced Aerospace Technology S.r.L.
Elio Sacco
Elio Sacco works in the Department of Structures for Engineering and Architecture at University of Naples, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Structures for Engineering and Architecture, University of Naples, Italy
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.